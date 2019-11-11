How Investors Can Make Sense of the Yield Curve

The inverted yield curve, while not a switchback roadway in Moldova, still has this air of Route 66 mystery to…

The inverted yield curve, while not a switchback roadway in Moldova, still has this air of Route 66 mystery to it. What exactly is this curve? Why does it invert? And how come some wicked smart market watchers get anxious about it, while others could care less as they continue to draw from Wall Street’s gas tank?

Before explaining how the inverted yield curve works, perhaps it’s time to appreciate the slow burn of such things. After all, these investment events don’t happen every day as opposed to market gyrations driven by headline news and mindless tweets.

Yet how you read the business of inversion depends on perception. Not every market expert is convinced investors are in hot water.

“It’s important to remember that yield curve inversions do not cause recessions,” says economist Peter C. Earle, a fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, a free market think tank. “They are an indicator of sentiment.”

Now the basic meaning. “Yield” refers to the interest rate you get when you buy a bond. Investment analysts in this case focus on that bedrock of the bond world, U.S. Treasurys. The “curve” traces what the interest rate of a certain Treasury is at given points in time. That’s also relevant here because analysts are talking about how bonds of different maturities — and their curves — stack up against each other on a line graph.

And the “inverted” part comes when short-term investments in Treasurys pay more than long-term ones. It creates a rare situation that presages a recession historically speaking: in fact, every one since World War II, with the exception of two false alarms.

“Those were in September of 1966 and again in September of 1998,” says Nick Juhle, vice president, director of research at Greenleaf Trust in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “We like to joke that yield curve inversions have predicted nine of the last seven recessions.”

More recently, the yield curve inverted in the spring of 2019 and again briefly in October.

Juhle counters the notion that this phenomenon hasn’t received the attention it deserves, even if an onslaught of stories from Washington, China and Syria have kicked up incredible dust to obscure it. He may have a point if you look at this through an analyst’s or advisor’s eyes or dig beneath the noise floor.

“From my perspective, there’s been no shortage of headlines drawing attention to this warning signal,” Juhle says. “It’s also a topic our clients frequently ask about, presumably because they hear about it in the mainstream media.”

As for the man or woman on The Street, it’s hard to beat a plainspoken take like this one:

“Imagine if someone asked you to loan them some money,” says Nancy Davis, portfolio manager for the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (ticker: IVOL). “Why on Earth would you charge them a higher interest rate over a three-month period than over a 10-year period?”

Here’s another question to ponder: Which came first, the recession chicken or the inverted curve egg?

“I suppose there could be a kind of feedback loop in which an inverted yield curve could contribute to causing a recession, a kind of self-fulfilling prophesy,” Davis says. “If companies and consumers are spooked enough by what they read about an inverted curve that they curtail spending and investment to prepare for a recession, they could trigger the very recession they’re worried about.”

And yet, the bond market may have just introduced a new inversion invention involving the Federal Reserve.

“Inversions are going to persist so long as the Fed remains behind the market,” says Scott Kimball, portfolio manager at BMO Asset Management in Miami. “Clearly the latter wants more easing than the Fed is signaling. Further, the U.S. yield curve is taking on a familiar shape that resembles those in Europe, albeit with yields positive for now.”

What’s more, a yield curve scenario has changed in at least one fundamental way over the last 10-plus years. “Central banks have a much larger policy toolkit than they did in 2000 and 2008, so that has given the economy a bit of a longer leash,” Kimball says.

In the final analysis, an inverted yield curve isn’t much different from the roadway version of yield: that is, a sign. And many other signs on the investment highway offer the chance to speed up, slow down, take an exit ramp or to pull over, get out the smartphone and ask a financial advisor for roadside assistance.

“There is concern but I think my clients and the Fed view it as one input into their assessment of the economy,” says Chuck Gill, partner at EisnerAmper in Philadelphia. “I’m seeing my clients go to a more overall conservative investment style and reallocating from equities to other investments such as real estate or cash.”

So what lies down the investment interstate? Maybe this is one yield sign investors can’t afford to speed past.

“I’d say the time is now to prepare for continued volatility, downturn in the economy or slower economic growth,” Gill says. “The question is when the U.S. (bull market) will be over — and most of my clients don’t try to time the market but plan ahead.”

