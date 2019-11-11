How Investors Benefit From Less-Glamorous Stocks

Let’s face it: Some equity sectors are better than others at grabbing attention. When you think of areas primed for…

When you think of areas primed for growth, where there may be opportunity to invest some dollars, you probably gravitate toward sectors like technology or an industry like biotech.

In most cases, it’s a safe bet that the un-glamorous industrials sector doesn’t get more than a passing glance.

In 2019, avoiding industrials hasn’t worked out so well. Its year-to-date return is 26.77%, ranking it second only to technology.

The sector is home to some of the biggest companies in the S&P 500 index, and many that are well known. These include Boeing Co. (ticker: BA), Honeywell International ( HON), Lockheed Martin Corp. ( LMT), 3M Co. ( MMM), General Electric Co. ( GE) and Caterpillar ( CAT).

What exactly does “industrials” mean in the context of the sector? As the above companies suggest, the sector is comprised of entities that manufacture large-ticket items such as machinery and aircraft components. Companies in this sector also make goods that are purchased by other large-machinery makers.

That essentially adds up to a sector that’s lacking in excitement along the lines of more consumer-facing sectors, such as tech and retail. In addition, most of those big corporations are well established, and are no longer boasting the kind of fast growth sported by younger companies, such as Facebook ( FB) or Google ( GOOG, GOOGL).

Generally speaking, industrials don’t perform as well during a recession, as their customers cancel or postpone orders.

One popular exchange-traded fund that tracks the industrials sector, the Industrial Select SPDR ( XLI), leapt to a new high Friday, closing at $81.76.

For much of this year, the industrials sector has been outperforming the S&P 500, despite the broader index being given a boost by a strong showing from the tech sector. This month, industrials have opened up their lead, advancing nearly 4 percentage points above the S&P 500.

The chart of the Industrial Select SPDR ETF shows a technical breakout out of a base that began in September, after retreating from a previous high. Such pullbacks often set the stage for yet more gains.

Big movers within the sector include Caterpillar, United Parcel Service ( UPS) and United Technologies Corp. ( UTX).

Caterpillar, which closed Friday at $148.16, is up 19.57% year to date. Much of that gain has come in November, as the stock finally broke through price resistance between $144 and $145.

This is an example of a stock rising despite potentially bad news. Earlier this month, the company slashed production at a facility in Texas and laid off 120 workers as sales skidded. The company attributed the layoffs to “market conditions,” although many in the media surmised that the trade spat with China was behind the move.

Although the news was certainly bad for those who lost jobs, Wall Street apparently liked the cost-cutting move, and bid shares higher.

UPS has been jumping higher since the start of November, and ended Friday’s session at $124.30, a gain of 0.81%. On Nov. 7, the company declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.96 per share, payable to shareholders of record on Nov. 18.

UPS has been a reliable dividend-payer for decades, and since 2000, in the era of dot-com deliveries, the company’s dividend has grown fourfold.

It’s very common to see a stock’s price jump higher just before a dividend payment. That’s because investors have an incentive to jump in and by shares quickly if they want to qualify for the dividend. Because the smart investors are doing the math, the price premium is generally pretty close to the amount of the dividend, although other market developments can also play a role.

United Technologies closed Friday at $148.88, a gain of $0.15. The stock began climbing out of a short consolidation in October, and hasn’t looked back. Federal regulators are currently eyeing a merger between the defense-equipment manufacturer and Raytheon Co. ( RTN), another firm in the industrials sector. The combined firm would be called Raytheon Technologies.

In addition to that news, United Technologies boosted its third-quarter earnings outlook for the year, on the heels of last year’s acquisition of aerospace manufacturer Rockwell Collins.

Although industry- or company-specific developments can help or hurt a stock or sector at any given time, always be sure your investment mix includes the less glamorous elements. As the industrials sector shows, stock leadership can emerge from anywhere, not just the high-profile household names.

