How Disney’s Depth Should Boost Its Stock

By now, most know that the Walt Disney Co. (ticker: DIS) rolled out its long-anticipated foray into streaming content, Disney Plus, bringing it into direct competition with the incumbent streaming giant, Netflix ( NFLX). Less well understood is why this move gives Disney’s stock price the long-term advantage.

After all, Netflix has had years to cultivate a massive global audience for its content of both licensed and original shows, while Disney must play a daunting game of catch-up.

But this thinking largely undersells the value of the Disney brand, as well as the emotional and foundational place it has in the lives of billions across the globe. Indeed, for many, it has been a part of their lives before they learned to talk.

What’s more, the company has a wide range of diverse revenue streams that will enable it to pursue growth as its streaming platform matures. Based on what we know so far, Disney has a three-part plan for its new offering.

First, it wants to attract paying customers. That much is obvious. But the strategy is more nuanced, focused on both older viewers who are just now beginning to embrace the cord-cutting revolution and younger ones who never had cable in the first place.

The second part is to ramp up interest in its enormous portfolio of fictional characters, whether it’s Mickey Mouse or the slew of other recognizable names associated with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars or “The Simpsons.”

Part three is to capitalize on that surging interest by boosting Disney’s other business lines, such as the theme parks.

Currently, Netflix is the dominant player in streaming, having invested billions into not only making original content but acquiring licensed properties. Today, the service is practically ubiquitous. More than 75% of U.S. households with at least one video-on-demand service have a Netflix account, according to ComScore.

This success has spawned several competitors, with Disney and Apple ( AAPL) being just the latest to introduce offerings.

However, the streaming universe is already cluttered. According to Deloitte’s most recent Digital Media Trends survey, the average U.S. consumer currently subscribes to three services.

Clearly, there is a shakeout coming, and the companies that figure out how to attract and retain the most viewers — while remaining profitable — will be the ones left standing. This is where Disney could have a distinct advantage.

No other firm has as loyal of a following or as deep a bench of marketable characters. The case becomes even stronger when you consider the $6.99 a month Disney price point. Only Apple TV Plus and its limited lineup of shows is cheaper.

Disney Plus is making huge bets on an initial lineup of shows that will focus heavily on its Marvel and Star Wars properties. The new series “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” had a reported price tag of $100 million, while three of its forthcoming Marvel shows reportedly will cost even more.

Add it all up, and it means Disney may end up spending more on two unproven streaming series than it has to make any movie in its history — including “Avengers Endgame,” the highest-grossing box office film of all time.

All told, Disney Plus launched with 10 original movies, specials and series exclusive to the platform. Within a year, that number is slated to rise to 45. In five years, Disney expects to produce 60 original projects annually. Meanwhile, the addition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s assets in March opens the door to further film, theme park and merchandising opportunities.

Disney’s push toward becoming a streaming behemoth will take time and require tremendous resources. But if it can hit its target of adding 90 million subscribers by 2024, it will have built a business the size of Netflix’s in just four short years when you factor in its majority stake in Hulu.

And what that number doesn’t include is Hotstar, the seldom mentioned asset acquired in the Twenty-First Century Fox deal that filters content to audiences in India, which, if estimates are accurate, will soon overtake China as the world’s most populous country.

Delivering on these metrics is no sure thing, of course. But with a leadership team with a strong record of delivering on goals and the global reach and deep pockets of the Walt Disney brand, we like its chances.

