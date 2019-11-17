How Credit Cards Can Help You Save on Car Rentals

Using your credit card to book a rental car can save you money, and depending on which card you have,…

Using your credit card to book a rental car can save you money, and depending on which card you have, those savings can be multiplied.

Many credit cards offer rental car insurance, which can significantly reduce the cost of the rental. Some allow you to redeem your rewards with a rental booking or offer access to premium rental car benefits, including discounts and upgrades.

While travel credit cards are often more focused on helping you score free flights and hotel stays, a card with sizeable rental car benefits can save you hundreds of dollars on your next vacation.

What Car Rental Benefits Do Credit Cards Offer?

Depending on what credit card you have, here are some perks you could take advantage of when you rent a car:

Rental car insurance. Many credit cards offer rental car insurance to give you a little peace of mind when you travel. To use this benefit, you typically need to use your card to pay for the rental in full and decline the coverage the car rental company provides.

Keep in mind, though, that most credit cards offer what’s called secondary insurance. Before filing a claim with secondary rental car insurance, you’ll need to do so first with your personal auto insurance company and your credit card’s coverage will make up the remainder.

If your credit card offers primary coverage — examples include Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve and the United Explorer Card — you can file a claim directly with your card’s benefits provider from the start.

If you have an American Express credit card, you won’t get primary coverage for free, but you can purchase it for as little as $19.95 for the entire rental period, or even less in some states. Compare that with the $10 to $30 per day that you’d pay the car rental company.

“The rate for this premium rental car insurance policy is very reasonable,” says Brett Holzhauer, credit card writer with personal finance blog FinanceBuzz.com. “So if you have (secondary) coverage, this small investment could save you potentially thousands if something were to go wrong.”

Rewards redemption. If you have a general travel credit card, you may be able to use your points or miles to pay for some or all of your rental car booking.

Depending on your card, you may have one or two options. The first is to book a rental car through the rewards program platform. This option is convenient, but you may be limited on the number of companies you can compare, making it tougher to ensure you’re getting the best price.

The second option is to use your card to book directly with the car rental company, then use your points or miles to get a full or partial statement credit against the purchase. This option requires more steps, but it gives you a better chance to price shop.

If you have an airline or a hotel credit card, it may be possible to use your points or miles to book a rental car. But depending on the redemption rate you get, your rewards may be worth more if you use them to book free flights or hotel stays instead.

Premium rental car perks. With some premium credit cards, you’ll also get special perks that can save you money and time when renting a car. Here are a few examples:

— The Platinum Card from American Express. Cardholders will receive complimentary membership in premium car rental programs with Avis, Hertz and National, which include special upgrades and discounts.

— Chase Sapphire Reserve. You’ll get enhanced benefits with Avis, National and Silvercar, including upgrades, discounts, savings on luxury and premium car rates, and promotions.

— U.S. Bank Altitude Reserve Visa Infinite Card. As a cardholder, you’ll receive discounts of up to 30% on qualifying rentals with Silvercar. You’ll also get discounted chauffeured black car service through GroundLink.

— United Club Card. You’ll receive a complimentary Hertz President’s Circle membership, which includes upgrades, access to exclusive vehicles and bonus rewards when you book a Hertz rental car.

Also, car rental service Alamo offers special benefits, including self-serve check-in and upgrades to World Elite Mastercard credit card holders.

What’s the Best Credit Card for Car Rentals?

There’s no single best credit card out there for everyone, and while some credit cards provide better perks than others, it’s important to compare each card in its entirety instead of zeroing in on one feature.

Here are some things to think about as you search for the best credit card for car rentals.

Annual fee. Many of the credit cards that offer discounts and upgrades charge steep annual fees.

If you regularly rent cars and stand to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars every year, you might be able to justify paying an annual fee of a few hundred dollars.

“Think about how you like to travel and which of the perks work best for you,” says Lee Huffman, author of the travel blog BaldThoughts.com. “The sign-up bonuses on premium credit cards usually exceed the first year’s annual fee, but what happens when it is time to renew the card for year two and beyond?”

Limitations. Credit cards that offer premium rental car benefits only provide them with select car rental companies. And while you may qualify for discounts and upgrades with those companies, you may still end up paying more than if you were to rent through a lower-cost option.

At the end of the day, getting the cheapest car possible is Holzhauer’s biggest priority. “While I do have premium rental car benefits through cards like my American Express Platinum, I never use them,” he adds.

If you end up always choosing a different car rental company to get the most savings, the card’s car rental perks may provide little to no real benefit.

Coverage type. If you’re looking for a credit card with excellent rental car insurance, check to see whether it offers primary or secondary insurance.

Remember, secondary insurance requires you to file a claim with your personal auto insurance company first, which can raise your premiums. “Secondary rental car coverage is nice, but it will only pay for your own insurance’s deductible when there is vehicle damage,” says Huffman, plus anything else your insurer doesn’t cover.

On the flip side, a credit card that offers primary insurance skips that step and acts as the primary insurer. While you don’t need primary insurance through your credit card to avoid buying the car rental company’s coverage, it can save you some time and money if you need to make a claim.

Also, note that credit card rental car insurance doesn’t include liability protection. “If you only have minimum liability insurance on your personal vehicle, be sure to consider purchasing supplemental protection,” says Holzhauer.

Redemption options. Many different types of travel credit card rewards programs allow you to use points or miles to book a rental car. But if you want to use your rewards to cover the cost and use your card’s rental car insurance coverage, your options are limited.

Also, you may be required to book with a travel portal to get the highest value from your points, and not all rental car options may be available through the portal. At the same time, some cards offer complimentary upgrades, so you may be able to book the vehicle class below the one you want and get your preferred class for less.

