How a Medical Degree Can Translate Into Other Professions

Physicians are highly specialized professionals, but they also possess a very broad-based skill set. G etting into medical school requires…

Physicians are highly specialized professionals, but they also possess a very broad-based skill set. G etting into medical school requires years of effort, academic rigor, goal-setting and follow-through, all of which are necessary to excel in any profession.

Furthermore, while medical school students learn the basics of medical science in a sterile classroom setting, they are also thrust into real high-stakes situations under the guidance of more experienced physicians. In these situations, they are tasked with communicating with people from all walks of life, receiving and incorporating feedback to improve their day-to-day practice and gathering complex information through face-to-face patient interviews and literature review to formulate an action plan suited for the situation at hand.

Considering the length and nature of medical training, it’s not far-fetched to believe that physicians can excel in other disciplines, especially as science and technology are becoming more in-demand in virtually every field.

[Read: How Hard Is Medical School and What Is the Medical School Curriculum?]

Two physicians who have chosen to pursue fields outside of medicine share their take on what med school hopefuls should understand about pursuing professions outside of medicine after earning their M.D. or D.O. degree.

Why Don’t More Physicians Enter Other Professions?

Many physicians find themselves reluctant to broaden their pursuits, especially since many have invested years of devotion and finances in order to practice medicine, says Dr. Alexander Morgan, a graduate of Stanford University School of Medicine and an investor with a focus on life science investment at Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

“It is often very hard for people in medicine to overcome the innate risk aversion of the field,” says Morgan, who also has a Ph.D. “Risk-based decision-making is almost entirely flipped upside down. High student debt burden can make newly minted M.D.s cautious about career moves, but residency pay is typically not that great itself, and it is certainly bounded on the upside, whereas lots of careers options may not share those properties.”

Established physicians may also want to leave but feel restrained by “golden handcuffs,” finding great difficulty in leaving behind lifestyles afforded by the high incomes in medicine, particularly when spouses or children are involved.

And yet despite the strong incentives to carry forward in medicine, Morgan stresses that every future and current physician should be on the lookout for other opportunities.

[Read: What Are Your Chances of Getting Into Medical School?]

“Medicine is awesome, and there are going to continue to be great opportunities for creative people in medicine,” he says. “People should not assume that practice will be anything like what it is today, but if you lean into technology and innovation, things will be interesting. The pace of change in medical innovation will never again be as slow as it is today, and that has always been the case.”

How Is a Medical Degree Applicable to Different Fields?

Dr. Seema Yasmin trained at the University of Cambridge medical school in England. After graduating, she worked as a hospital doctor in London before moving to the U.S. for a fellowship in epidemiology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After serving two years as an officer in the Epidemic Intelligence Service, Yasmin made the leap to study journalism at the University of Toronto and then wrote for The Dallas Morning News. She is a poet and book author, teaches health journalism and is director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative.

She and Morgan say that some components of their medical training are universally applicable in different fields. This includes the experience of listening to a wide range of people and gathering large quantities of information to make practical decisions.

“Medicine taught me how to listen to people, how to be there for someone at their most vulnerable time, to observe a person for the details they weren’t sharing verbally, and to lead with empathy and compassion,” Yasmin says. “Learning how to take a thorough history, studying how best to ask questions and how best to actively listen — those are skills I learned in medicine that I continue to build on myself and teach to my students.”

Adds Morgan, “The general breadth of medical education does provide an excellent foundation for many things, and I wouldn’t underrate a lot of the core experience in working with people in challenging and high-stakes situations. Certainly, presentation skills are important. Medicine has good training around the ability to digest a large amount of technical material quickly. It’s also a great way to establish a work ethic and self-discipline.”

[READ: How to Choose a College Major If You Plan to Attend Medical School.]

How Can Doctors Pursue Fields Outside of Medicine?

Many physicians and doctors in training may find it daunting to pursue other fields after devoting years of their lives to the practice of medicine, taking premed courses, graduating from med school and even completing residencies. Considering the demands of the medical profession, very few may feel ready to take on the tasks of another vocation.

To prepare to pursue other professions, Morgan notes the importance of self-learning and practical education. He says that even now while working as an investor, he continues to learn on the job.

“M.D.s tend to over-index on the value of formal education and under-index on the value of self-learning and practical experience, and often contemplate getting another degree as a way to retool,” he says. “There are so many resources now for autodidacts, and so many ways to find new endeavors and opportunities where you can just jump into something new and try it out for a while.”

Yasmin emphasizes the importance of physician role models who can help elucidate the path forward. “I had no idea in med school that I would become a writer, partly because I had no idea you could do anything besides practice clinical medicine or do research. I didn’t have role models until I was a disease detective at the CDC and got to know the work of physician-journalists.”

“If you come across people forging career paths and combining passions in ways that intrigue and inspire you,” she adds, “reach out to them and ask them how they did it. You can do it, too!”

Yasmin also advises applicants not to bury their passions in the fear that medicine has to be the only thing they practice in life. “You will be more fulfilled and satisfied,” she says, “and your patients and colleagues will benefit from your personal happiness if you honor all the things that excite you.”

More from U.S. News

Explore a Medical Career in Health Care Information Technology

Gauge Applying to Accelerated Medical School Programs

4 Signs of a Tech-Savvy Medical School

How a Medical Degree Can Translate Into Other Professions originally appeared on usnews.com