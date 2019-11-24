Holiday Meals and Kids: Helping Them to Eat Well and Be Good Guests

Holiday meals magnify a growing challenge in today’s American families: getting together at the dinner table. Family meals are down…

Holiday meals magnify a growing challenge in today’s American families: getting together at the dinner table. Family meals are down 30% compared to 30 years ago, according to the American College of Pediatricians. Families who do gather around the table spend an average of 15 to 27 minutes together, according to a 2016 study in Advances in Nutrition. Although parents know family meals are important, their execution is negatively impacted by work and after-school obligations.

What does all this mean when the holidays roll around? Kids at the table may be inexperienced with food, manners and social interactions. As such, getting them to eat well and behave around the holiday table can be a tall order, making the holidays stressful for both kids and adults.

Fortunately, there are some things parents can do to make it a more comfortable and healthier experience for the whole family.

Manage Your Expectations

“You like this at home. Why won’t you eat it now?” is something I’ve heard at my own holiday table. When kids don’t eat as they do at home, it may be due to the new or different environment, the number of people (some of whom may be unfamiliar) at the table, as well as feeling pressured to eat. Yet, parent expectations for eating at holiday meals may be higher than usual.

The holiday table is not the time to pour on the pressure, engage in reasoning and negotiations, or get into a fight about eating. Rather, it’s a time to call up your inner calm — no matter how your child is eating.

[SEE: Healthy Holiday Snacks]

Avoid Controlling Tactics That Lead to Poor Eating

A 2017 research review published in the journal Appetite looked at the strategies that had a positive influence on changing children’s eating behaviors and those that did not. For example, repeated exposure to new foods or disliked foods without pressure is a positive way to help children change their food preferences. Combining a familiar food with a new or disliked food has also been shown to improve food acceptance.

What doesn’t help is nagging children to eat, pressuring them to eat more or “take a bite,” rewarding with praise or food (like something sweet after dinner), or punishment, including taking away playtime or their favorite foods.

While holiday meals may be filled with unfamiliar food, well-meaning relatives who urge kids to eat and distractions that disturb eating, you can ease kids into the hectic season so that they eat and visit well. Here are a few ways to do just that:

Anticipate the Menu

Many kids like familiarity and do well when they know what to expect. Review and remind children what the holiday meal will entail. For example, you can spell out that a traditional Thanksgiving feast includes turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and anything else that will be there. (Obviously, it’s appropriate to make adjustments to this based on whatever you’ll actually be eating.) This is especially helpful if a child isn’t used to eating these foods routinely.

If a child enjoyed a food in past years, let them know if it’s an option again this year. Additionally, prepare kids for novel foods and try to relate them to something they already eat. For example, you might say, “Did you know Grandma’s apple pie is made with the same fruit in your applesauce cup?”

Do a Dress Rehearsal

Take time to practice the dining experience. Test run a few dinners and make manners part of the plan. Make sure this is a fun activity.

Create scenarios that may actually happen, like being presented with a new food. Role play a respectful response: “Thank you, Aunt Jane, but I’m not sure about that food yet. I’d like to try it at home first.” Or “Thanks, Aunt Jane, I’ve never tried this, so I’ll start with a tiny scoop.”

[READ: How and Why to Gather Your Family Health History This Thanksgiving]

Set Clear Expectations

Don’t forget to review the flow of the meal, from giving thanks at the beginning to when it would be OK to be excused from the table. Forecasting the length of the meal is useful for older kids who can understand the concept of time. For younger ones, be realistic. Many toddlers and preschoolers are ready to move on after 15 to 20 minutes at the table.

Let Go and Relax

Allowing kids to have some independence with eating may ease the overall dining experience for everyone. If they’re old enough to do so, let them dish up some of the meal for themselves. This autonomy with food choices and the amount they put on their plate can go a long way in keeping kids cooperative and calm.

Picky eaters may be feeling uneasy about unfamiliar foods and social eating. They need extra assurance ahead of time that there will be foods they can eat. Once at the gathering, let them self-serve those foods (if they want to).

Be ready, too, for the well-meaning adults who try to encourage children to eat.

Maybe grandma can’t stop talking about so-and-so’s eating, from dishing out unsolicited parenting advice to talking about what would’ve happened to her as a child if she didn’t eat. Well-intentioned family members can add to the stress surrounding holiday meals. They may not understand why a child is refusing to gobble up the Thanksgiving feast.

Remember, older relatives raised kids in a different era. It was a time when controlling feeding practices were more common and acceptable. Naturally, they may advise more assertive action. However, as mentioned, these strategies don’t work. In fact, they can be harmful, tainting a child’s memory of family gatherings. So, without being confrontational, offer your child some gentle guidance instead, while respecting their independence at the table as well.

[SEE: How to Give Caregivers a Break During the Holidays.]

In the end, the holiday meal shouldn’t be a battleground. After all, it’s just a day in the life of food. Energy is better used on helping kids enjoy time spent with family, while focusing on the true spirit of the holidays: togetherness, connection and gratitude.

More from U.S. News

5 Hacks to Make Overeating on Thanksgiving Almost Impossible

8 Ways to Ease Holiday Isolation for Older Adults

7 Healthy Ways to Deal With Working Over the Holidays

Holiday Meals and Kids: Helping Them to Eat Well and Be Good Guests originally appeared on usnews.com