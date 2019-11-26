Financials Are Fueling S&P Gains

Ultimately, markets do what they do. Sometimes there’s no clear “why,” despite the best attempts at explanation from investors, journalists,…

Ultimately, markets do what they do. Sometimes there’s no clear “why,” despite the best attempts at explanation from investors, journalists, bankers and others.

Even so, it’s fun sometimes to dig into market internals and discern what is causing up- or downdrafts in the broader indexes.

Year-to-date, the S&P 500 posted a total return of 23.8 %. That figure includes dividends, as well as price appreciation.

Obviously, for the entire index to be up by that amount, some sectors must be doing better than the broader asset class. Communication services, financials, industrials and technology are all outperforming the S&P 500 in 2019.

Any time you see a stock or sector on the rise, it means institutional investors, such as hedge funds, mutual funds, insurance companies and banks are piling in. Individual investors, even as a group, do not generally have enough buying power to push prices significantly higher.

When looking at index performance, it’s important to understand what’s driving price appreciation of the entire basket of stocks. In the S&P 500 financials sector, the most heavily weighted stocks are Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM), which comprise a quarter of the entire index. That means the entire index performance is heavily skewed toward performance of those two stocks.

The weightings are determined by market capitalization. Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap is nearly $532 billion, while JPMorgan Chase’s is over $410 billion.

The next most heavily weighted stock in the sector is Bank of America Corp. ( BAC) at 8.15%, followed by Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC) at 6.36% and Citigroup ( C) at 4.94%.

What does that mean for an investor? If something goes wrong at one of those heavily weighted companies, that stock’s decline could have a big effect on the entire sector.

On the flip side, how about a big decline in the lowest-weighted stock in the S&P financials sector? Affiliated Managers Group ( AMG) comprises just .13% of the sector’s market cap. The asset-management firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion. If a company-specific development were to push the stock lower, that alone would have a negligible effect on the overall index.

Berkshire Hathaway’s 2019 gain of 4.65% doesn’t sound like much to get excited about, but that relatively small amount has contributed to its sector’s return.

The Warren Buffett-helmed firm is essentially an insurance company, although it owns holdings from other industries. It recently acquired 1.2 million shares of trendy furniture and housewares company Restoration Hardware Holdings ( RH) for around $200 million, according to regulatory filings.

The year-to-date return of JPMorgan Chase is doing much more to bolster its sector. The global financial services firm is showing a 2019 total return of 36.48%. Recent gains have come in lighter trading volume, which could signal waning investor enthusiasm.

What might drive increased sector gains going into the new year?

New deposits, which have been growing in recent months, could serve as a source of funding for banks. However, banks really need loan growth to spur increases in revenue and stock price.

Money stashed in savings accounts is a signal that customers are seeking safety, rather than taking more risk of investing in the stock market.

Americans have a love-hate relationship with the financial sector, and the reasons are often apparent. After reviewing third-quarter earnings reports from a number of big banks, Nomura analyst Bill Carcache cited credit card revenue as a “bright spot” in his positive assessment of card-issuers prospects.

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all showed significant growth in credit-card business.

However, in the bigger picture, it’s certainly possible to view increased credit-card revenue as a sign that consumers are running short of cash to make purchases, and may suffer in the next recession as they struggle to make debt payments.

Despite the year-to-date gains in the financial sector and in the broader market, it’s important to remember: December 2018 brought steep losses to the equity markets, and that one month was a big factor in the negative return for the year.

That doesn’t mean it’s time to take profits off the table if there’s no need to rebalance your individual portfolio. It just means, as always, there’s risk in investing, and markets can head south on a moment’s notice, even if the news so far has seemed good.

