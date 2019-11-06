Fears of a New Cold War Bring Germany’s Nuclear Bunkers Back into Fashion

BERLIN — Joerg Diester may well be one of the only guides in Germany who isn’t happy when his tours…

BERLIN — Joerg Diester may well be one of the only guides in Germany who isn’t happy when his tours are booked full. He regularly leads curious visitors through the remains of Germany’s nuclear fallout shelters and says that, although visitor numbers are breaking records, he worries about some of his guests’ motivations.

Diester is a senior researcher with the association that manages what was once the former West Germany’s most expensive construction project: A 17.3-kilometer (11-mile) long underground nuclear shelter — known as the “Regierungsbunker,” or government bunker — that has served as a museum since 2008. The facility cost around $2.8 billion in today’s dollars and was meant to ensure that thousands of West German government officials could survive at least 30 days after an atomic conflict and be able to launch a counterattack.

Sitting 100 meters underground, the bunker is about a half-hour drive from the former West German capital of Bonn, and was last used for NATO exercises in early 1989. Today it receives around 12,000 visitors a month, and the millionth visitor is expected to come sometime next year.

“We don’t conduct visitor polls,” Diester says. “But our impression is that people are asking different questions than they did a few years ago.” On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Nov. 9, 1989, destruction of the Berlin Wall and the end of the U.S.-Soviet rivalry, many people are not necessarily there to celebrate, he says. Instead, they’re worried of an approaching new Cold War.

“Visitors are concerned about the destabilization of the security architecture, the new strength of Russia and China, and where Germany stands in these unpredictable times,” Diester says. “They know that in 10 years’ time maybe we won’t even have NATO anymore. And these are the topics that concern the German people. On almost every single tour, people want to know: How is Berlin preparing for danger? How do we defend ourselves?”

Thirty years after the revolutions across Central and Eastern Europe, German anxiety about today’s global geopolitics is on the rise, perhaps partially fueling the public interest here in the old missile bunkers and other Cold War cultural artifacts. Germans find themselves watching documentaries such as “The New Cold War” (which features footage of the old nuclear shelters) and reading headlines like “Where to hide if an atomic bomb falls on your city.” In an annual study conducted by insurance company, R+V Versicherung, 55% of Germans surveyed said this year one of their greatest fears is that the world is becoming a more frightening place, citing the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“I do believe we are living in an age of more anxiety. People are worried that something like this (the Cold War) could happen again,” says Wolfgang Eckerlein, head of the municipal office of tourism in the Bavarian town of Gunzenhausen, where locals have also seen interest increase in their bunker. Gunzenhausen has an underground hospital, complete with operating rooms and a laboratory, built to treat up to 400 patients in the event of a nuclear attack; the tourism authority has been organizing tours there since 2011. “Among our visitors, there is curiosity about the past,” says Eckerlein, “but also questions like: Where is all this leading?”

Antonia Mentel, a spokesperson at another shuttered bunker built by West Germany’s central bank, acknowledges the increased public interest in that facility, the Bundesbank Bunker Cochem, located about an hour out of Bonn and which opened as a museum in 2016. “Possibly because of the 30th anniversary,” Mentel says. “But it could also be because the Cold War comes up in politics all the time these days, especially with regard to various international agreements on nuclear weapons. It’s a contemporary topic.”

Decommissioning of Thousands of Cold War ‘Relics’

An online search of German news for the phrase, “nuclear war bunkers,” seems to confirm increased public interest in Germany’s bunker. In 2012, there were only eight news stories that mentioned local nuclear shelters. By 2015, there were 60 and by 2018, 120. Up to the end of October of this year there have already been 111, many related to reports on how various international nuclear treaties are being dismantled.

“Fear of nuclear war tailed off with the end of the Cold War,” the foreign desk editors with national newspaper, Die Zeit, explained in an editorial last year. “Now it’s back. And the worst thing about it: The fear is justified.”

Adds Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference: “We haven’t seen such a high risk of military confrontation between the superpowers since the end of the Soviet Union.” Warning local media in 2018, he said, “It couldn’t really be any worse.”

Between 1946 and 1989, Germans had every reason to be frightened. It was already clear that if there was any sort of limited atomic war between the former Soviet Union and the United States, it would take place in Central Europe. So from the mid-1960s onward, “Germany became the world champion of building bunkers,” Diester says.

West German nuclear shelters were never as technologically advanced as American or Russian ones but there were more of them, around 2,500, mostly in West Germany and with the potential to shelter approximately 3% of the population.

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in late 1989 and the Soviet collapse in 1991, some of the bunkers were maintained for several years. But by 2007, the government had decided they should be decommissioned.

“Over the last few decades these bunkers have become significantly less meaningful,” an official with Hamburg’s civil defense told German national radio in 2007. “They are relics.”

Living History as Symbols of a Culture of Paranoia

Most of the bunkers fell into disrepair quickly because, as Diester notes, once such an underground facility is closed it becomes unusable in just a few years. Some bunkers were demolished, others simply locked up. The latter are now what Diester describes as “Cold War time capsules.” A number have been partially preserved by municipalities or local clubs and open occasionally for inquisitive locals. But there are only seven that count as regularly accessible museums that together attract about 120,000 visitors a year.

But it’s not just tourists talking about the bunkers these days. They are also being revisited at government level. Some have suggested that Germany’s disaster preparedness plans should once again involve the Cold War bunkers and others have asked whether the bunkers were decommissioned too hastily in 2007.

The nuclear shelters are politically sensitive in other ways too, Diester adds. The West German government never declassified all of the information about them so some are actually still official state secrets. And, as Diester says, “Any politician who expresses an interest in this subject will get their fingers burned.”

Why? Because discussion of the decommissioned bunkers ties into the vision that contemporary Germany has of itself. Since the end of World War II, Germany has exercised a non-aggressive, “soft power” foreign policy and has a strong anti-war lobby. When somebody here speaks about the bunkers, Diester explains, they may well be accused of being a warmonger or of living in the past.

But that is also why the bunkers are so important, he adds. They’re a symbol of the culture of paranoia people lived with then. “And it’s also important to make it clear that the bunkers were no solution to an atomic war,” Diester argues. “For the general public, they were only a placebo. You have to let people know that … so we can make sure this never happens again.”

Going into the bunkers is a little bit like reliving history, adds Eckerlein, who oversees the underground hospital in Bavaria. “It’s very claustrophobic inside. Your phone doesn’t work. You lose all contact with the outside world,” he explains. “It’s not like reading a book about the Cold War. In a bunker you can touch history, you can feel what it was like.”

