Europe Has a Lower Share of Unauthorized Immigrants Than the U.S.

The size of Europe’s unauthorized immigrant population is less than half of the number in the United States, according to…

The size of Europe’s unauthorized immigrant population is less than half of the number in the United States, according to a newly released report. Additionally, Europe’s migrants, whose numbers swelled during 2015 and 2016, are a more diverse population than in the U.S.

The study released by the Pew Research Center is the first European snapshot in 10 years of unauthorized immigrants, a subject driving politics on both sides of the Atlantic. The data shows that less than 1% of Europe’s population is composed of unauthorized immigrants, according to the Pew data.

“In the last decade, we’ve seen the immigrant population of Europe grow and change party because of the asylum seekers that came in 2015 and 2016 in large numbers to the shores of Europe,” said Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography research at Pew Research Center. “But it’s also part of continued arrivals of migrants from around the world over the last decade that have reshaped Europe’s migrant population and its characteristics.”

Half of Europe’s unauthorized immigrants are in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to the report.

The U.S., a country with a strong history of immigration, has a population composed of about 3% unauthorized immigrants, yet the American population of such migrants is more homogenous, Pew reports.

“While the U.S. has a larger number of unauthorized immigrants, it is shrinking and consists mostly of people from Latin America, in particular Mexico, who entered the country illegally more than a decade ago,” say the authors of the Pew report published on Nov. 13.

The reasons for this change in ratio in Europe is tied to an influx of unauthorized immigrants from various countries such as Syria and Afghanistan. The U.S. is dealing with a decreasing levels of unauthorized immigrants, primarily coming from Mexico.

Among the major findings in the report:

— Europe and the U.S. are experiencing opposite trends in unauthorized migration. In recent years, Europe experienced an increase from between 3 million and 3.7 million in 2014 to anywhere from 3.9 million to 4.8 million in 2017. The American population of unauthorized immigrants decreased from 10.9 million to 11.3 million in 2014 to levels of about 10.3 million to 10.7 million in 2017.

— In addition, asylum seekers take up a larger share of the unauthorized immigrant population in Europe than in the U.S., Pew reports. In Europe, up to 24% of unauthorized migrants are asylum seekers, while in the U.S. these make up about 9% of the total number of unauthorized immigrants.

— Europe has high percentages of unauthorized immigrants coming from the Asia-Pacific region (30%), Middle East and North Africa (21%), Sub-Saharan Africa (17%), Europe (23%) and the Americas (8%).

[MORE: U.S. Failing in Refugee and Humanitarian Policies, Group Says]

The number of unauthorized migrants in Europe peaked in 2016 at somewhere between 4.1 million-5.3 million.

Attitudes about immigrants have changed in the past decade, says Lopez, noting that views have evolved from being “sometimes in the direction of seeing immigrants as more of a strength for some nations, sometimes in seeing them as less of a strength and more of a burden.”

The report published by Pew considered various census documents and demographic estimates in both the U.S. and Europe, including data from the European Union and the European Free Trade Association, the latter group including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

More from U.S. News

Public Supports High-Skilled Immigration in Many Western Countries, Survey Finds

Canada Welcomed More Refugees Than Any Other Country in 2018

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Europe Has a Lower Share of Unauthorized Immigrants Than the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com