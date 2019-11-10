Commentary: Despite Reprieve, U.S. Congress Should Resist the Pull of EU Financial Regulations

Congress has ordered a review of the implications of adopting European Union-style policies in U.S. capital markets — and rightfully…

Congress has ordered a review of the implications of adopting European Union-style policies in U.S. capital markets — and rightfully so. Many U.S. firms shadow European rules as they try to operate on either side of the Atlantic, and pressure is growing on the

Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt many of the rules formulated in Brussels.

The SEC recently granted Wall Street a three-year reprieve from having to choose which side of the Atlantic their loyalties lie. For its part, it said it needs more time to evaluate how these rules will affect the US brokerage industry. The decision means U.S. securities firms can follow both American and European regulations until 2023, without the prospect of being sued by U.S. regulators.

This is a welcome but entirely unsustainable move, simply because of the interdependent and interconnected nature of international capital markets. Reprieve alone will not be enough, and before long we will need a more substantive and longer-term solution negotiated with European regulators.

It was years in the making, but when the EU finally released its legislative framework to regulate financial markets — the second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID in 2018 — it came in at a whopping 30,000 pages, made up of 1.4 million paragraphs of new rules and regulations. It reset the agenda for investment services across the 31 member states of the European Economic Area — including major financial players on the global stage, such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Switzerland.

It brought big changes for product governance, best execution, transaction reporting, trade reporting and research. For day traders like myself, new policies such as the mandatory “unbundling” of research fees from payments for execution services have had particularly significant ramifications.

I have seen the damage that these new rules have done in Europe, and it would be extremely damaging for competition and market stability in global markets should these rules be adopted over here, too.

The European capital markets landscape is now characterized by massive sector consolidation with small and medium sized firms struggling to maintain their place. Europe has unwittingly resurrected the ghost of the “too big to fail.”

The uncertainty caused by complex and confusing regulation drives up cost bases and lowers revenues. This has been plainly true for brokers, and we have seen them pass this revenue squeeze on to their clients through higher charges. While larger firms can absorb these additional burdens, smaller outfits can’t.

The damage in Europe is plain to see: MiFID II has driven smaller firms to the wall.

The research unbundling provision has decimated the market research sector as firms slash their spending on such services. Nearly 70% of fund managers in Europe now deploy their research budgets on a few large research providers at the expense of independent specialists, and this leaves small or mid-sized caps out in the cold with little coverage. Even Citigroup had to recently dismiss many of its research analysts as plummeting commissions and new rules make many jobs unviable.

The question of the global repercussions of MiFID II were, for a time, largely absent from the public debate in North America. For many, this was a European issue for traders in European markets. But because Europe is such a massive part of the infrastructure of global capital, and because global markets essentially need global rules, regulations laid down by the EU mean participants in other major markets such as the U.S. and Canada will inevitably get sucked into the EU’s regulatory orbit.

Much like the uncertainty facing U.K. and EU businesses as they head to any number of possible Brexit scenarios, international traders, brokers and investors are having to reluctantly maintain two sets of infrastructures and plans for all their transatlantic activities, just in case regulators interpret the rules one way or another. This uncertainty is just as damaging as the rules themselves.

Everyone’s gut feeling is that some of the core elements of MiFID II will come into force in the U.S. in some form or another — but no one knows when. Having said that, around 40% of U.S. asset managers don’t want to see MIFID II-style rules take effect in their markets, according to TABB Group, a financial markets research and strategic advisory firm.

The Improving Investment Research for Small and Emerging Issuers Act is on its way to the Senate and calls for the SEC to study all potential impacts of adopting MiFID-style policies; they have until July 2020 to review all possible outcomes. Market participants must make their voices heard in this debate to help steer the policy in a better direction.

One of the strengths of the U.S. and Canadian regulatory environment vis-à-vis Europe is that the SEC and the Ontario Securities Commission make an earnest effort to listen to market participants on a regular basis. I for one am looking forward to lively discussions on the OSC’s Market Structure Advisory Committee, a forum for two-way debate between regulators and market participants on the structure and operation of Canadian markets.

International regulators have not seen eye to eye in recent years, but they need to collaborate and find an equivalence agreement and reduce the ambiguity between different sets of rules. Meanwhile, leading British, French and German regulatory commentators have called for huge revisions to MiFID. This is an opportunity for the U.S. and Canada to apply leverage and change the rules of global markets to the benefit of all.

