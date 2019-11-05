Commentary: China’s Corporate Credit System Raises Questions About Data Usage

China has embarked on a data-gathering endeavor on the scale of the Great Wall. The plan is to collect extensive…

China has embarked on a data-gathering endeavor on the scale of the Great Wall. The plan is to collect extensive information on its population and domestic and foreign companies so as to give them a reputation score that measures trustworthiness in social and economic interactions. Companies will be obliged to assist by turning over a large volume of information to the government.

People and businesses have responded with alarm at the imminent arrival of a dystopian future of mass surveillance and rewards and punishments designed to manipulate behavior. But is the credit system, planned to be unveiled sometime in 2020, truly something that we should be concerned about?

In a way, this “score” is not so different from your credit score, though of course it’s based on more than just financial history. It is worth noting that even in the United States, lenders have started reaching beyond financial history data as a basis for making lending decisions. Research published in 2017 by the Yale Journal of law and Technology referred to an “explosion of startups” that mine online and offline data.

There is already a trend toward the principle that “all data is credit data.” For example, insurance companies might use social media posts indicative of risky behaviors to quote rates or deny coverage. This is a worrisome trend, in my view, but there is nothing uniquely Chinese about it.

Another commonly expressed concern by U.S.-based companies is that the social-credit-score system, which will apply to all companies operating in China, will be used to force U.S. companies to respect the sensitivities of the Chinese government even when doing so conflicts with American values. But such things already happen: After the general manager of the Houston Rockets expressed support for the protesters in Hong Kong, the NBA faced severe repercussions, and was forced to appease the Chinese government and Chinese business partners. While those events may have happened without the arrival of the social credit rating system, the credit system underscores how international companies must align with Beijing’s values; in less than a week the NBA lost most of its Chinese partners in the league’s most important market outside of the U.S.

The potential backlash international companies may face for not following China’s requirements on sensitive topics was exposed in August, when China demanded that Cathay Pacific suspend employees involved in this year’s protests in Hong Kong. Cathay’s CEO was replaced, two pilots were fired and other workers resigned, citing a climate of fear within the airline.

Still, countries with large markets have often used market access for leverage, and companies routinely make the trade-off between principle and profit (almost always in favor of the latter, even as they pay lip service to the former). It is worth noting that the U.S. government used similar leverage (access to U.S. markets) to prevent European companies from doing business with Iran, which was not under sanctions from their own governments. Of course, the difference is in the scale at which the Chinese engage in the practice of surveilling and regulating behavior. New big data and artificial intelligence technologies have magnified the feasible scale and efficiency with which these activities can be carried out.

Another worry is that the social credit score will eventually form the basis of a public blacklist. Again, this is not intrinsically bad. It may be useful to know if a firm you are planning to do business with has a history of defaulting on contractual commitments, or of violating environmental regulations. And this really has been the claim of Chinese authorities — that the system creates greater transparency in the market and makes for a better business environment. Some skepticism may be warranted, but I see no reason to dismiss this claim entirely out of hand.

The anxiety about the system stems from the fact that the authorities have not yet spelled out its details, allowing everyone to imagine the worst. In the worst-case scenario, new technologies such as facial recognition, AI, etc., are being martialed in aid of a mass surveillance effort where the government will selectively apply the rules in an arbitrary and capricious fashion to bend foreign companies to their will (just as they have done with domestic companies). However, as I mentioned earlier, they already have the ability to do this, and have done so effectively.

So, what is the most worrisome aspect of the system? In my view, it is the fact that technologies for surveillance, harvesting data, machine learning, etc. are changing the way that firms will be (and are being) regulated. At the same time, however, these technologies are changing how the trustworthiness of individuals is being assessed by companies all over the world.

What is needed is a clear set of accepted standards delineating what data is permissible as a basis for decision-making by firms and regulation or behavior manipulation by governments. We have accepted mechanisms for negotiating and enforcing standards and norms as part of a rules-based international order. We should use it.

