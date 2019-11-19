Collaborative Effort Aims to Boost Global Childhood Cancer Treatment

When pediatric oncologist Mae Dolendo returned to her home country of the Philippines 15 years ago after training abroad, the…

When pediatric oncologist Mae Dolendo returned to her home country of the Philippines 15 years ago after training abroad, the landscape for children with cancer was bleak.

Nationwide, the Philippines has a cure rate of around 20% for childhood cancer — much lower than countries such as the United States, where the five-year survival rate is above 80%. In the southern island of Mindanao, where Dolendo works at the Southern Philippines Medical Center, there was no pediatric cancer center; not even a bed set aside for children with the disease.

Dolendo’s center began by designating four beds for pediatric cancer patients in 2004. In 2006, the center began to collaborate with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Memphis-based pediatric treatment and research institution that provides training and funding to improve pediatric cancer treatment around the world. Today, the center has a 44-bed children’s cancer institute and a cure rate surpassing 40%, Dolendo says.

[MORE: Childhood Cancer: Seeking a Better Solution Worldwide]

Now, she and other health care providers around the world are hoping that a new collaboration between St. Jude and the World Health Organization will help their countries take a major step forward in addressing childhood cancer.

In July 2018, St. Jude and WHO signed an agreement forming a partnership to combat pediatric cancer around the world. Under the agreement, St. Jude commits to contributing $15 million to the effort over five years.

Apart from the funding, says Catherine Lam, a St. Jude faculty pediatric hematologist-oncologist, St. Jude brings, “very specific technical support as well as the brand recognition of being a trusted authority in cancer care internationally.” Lam, who is now stationed at WHO’s headquarters in Geneva as co-director of the collaborating center for childhood cancer, says the U.N.’s international public health agency, “… has the authority for broader recognition amongst ministries of health in governments.”

The partnership aims to increase the global cure rate for six common forms of pediatric cancer — acute lymphoblastic leukemia, Burkitt lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, low-grade glioma, Wilms tumor, and retinoblastoma — to 60% by 2030.

Focus Turns to Non-Communicable Diseases

The majority of children with cancer live in the developing world, where the survival rate is as low as 10%. Many never even make it to treatment; of the estimated 400,000 new cases of childhood cancer worldwide each year, only about half are diagnosed.

Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo, director of St. Jude Global, said the institution’s leadership realized that “while working with hospitals could be quite effective, we needed to influence all the levels above that. We needed to work with governments to strengthen the health system in the countries where we are working; we needed to work with regional governments, and also with global agencies.”

This new focus came at a time when the global health community was increasingly turning its attention to non-communicable diseases such as cancer.

In the past, international bodies such as the WHO had been focused on combating infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV. That began to change in 2011, with a United Nations high-level meeting focused on non-communicable diseases.

Then, in 2017, the World Health Assembly issued a resolution with a call to action for member states to make cancer treatment a global priority. Pediatric cancer featured prominently in the resolution.

André Ilbawi, the officer in WHO’s headquarters working on childhood cancer, says that from a policy perspective, “While childhood cancer represents a minority of the (cancer) burden, it represents a unique opportunity for us to strengthen the global response to cancer, to build the necessary infrastructure for not just childhood cancer, but for cancers more broadly — and, in fact, it is one of the greatest inequities that we can address through high-impact investments.”

Rodriguez-Galindo notes that pediatric cancer requires a different approach, not only from communicable diseases but even from other non-communicable diseases, including adult cancer.

“With adult cancers, basic health approaches, population-based approaches aimed at decreasing the risks and improving early diagnosis can make a major impact.” Anti-smoking campaigns, for example, can reduce lung cancer. Distributing the HPV vaccine can nearly eliminate cervical cancer.

On the other hand, he says, “Childhood cancer, by definition, is not preventable, so whenever you have to develop a plan for childhood cancer, you have to assume that you will never decrease the burden. On the contrary, probably you will increase it because by creating a national cancer plan for children, the kids are being diagnosed.”

Select Group of Countries for Initial Collaboration

One of the first steps in the new collaboration was to designate a set of “index countries” in which governments were willing to undertake intensive pediatric cancer interventions, with the hope that successful strategies can then be applied elsewhere. The Philippines was one such country. Among the others selected are Myanmar, Peru, Uzbekistan, Morocco, Ghana and Zambia. Officials said the number will expand over the course of the collaboration.

With support from WHO and St. Jude, each country will develop and implement a national plan for improving diagnosis rates, access to care and quality of care. Already, the institutions have begun convening national workshops in each of the countries, where government officials, health care providers and other stakeholders come together to begin discussions.

The plan for each country will depend on the local challenges, Ilbawi says.

“In some countries, it’s improving access to medicine; in other countries, it’s scaling up workforce capacity; in other countries it’s an education program; in other countries, it’s improving protocols and standards of care.”

In Peru, Liliana Vasquez, a pediatric oncologist who is coordinating childhood cancer projects for the country’s health ministry, says the country’s pediatric cancer response struggles with geographic, financial and cultural barriers to care. Four out of the country’s five main cancer centers are in the capital, Lima, meaning that people living in remote areas such as the Amazon in the eastern part of the country have difficulty even getting to treatment.

The distances people have to travel are a large reason for the high percentage of families of pediatric cancer patients who abandon care before finishing treatment, Vasquez says: about 18%. And while the available statistics from Lima, show a 40% to 45% cure rate, she believes the countrywide number is much lower.

Under the new global initiative, she says, health care providers and experts from around the country have been working together in 10 committees, focused on issues like early detection, abandonment of treatment, nursing and psychosocial support. Trainings are being conducted for pediatricians and nurses from across the country.

“We’re enjoying the journey of working together, for the first time, with many people from different areas and different backgrounds,” Vasquez says. But she doesn’t want to get her hopes too high.

“We know it’s very difficult to improve survival rates fast.”

Increased Political Will to Treat Childhood Cancer

Likewise, in the Philippines, Dolendo says both a lack of resources and geography — the country is made up of more than 7,600 islands — present major challenges in access to care. And many cases go undiagnosed.

In 2004, Dolendo noted, her center saw only 40 new pediatric cancer cases, while there are an estimated 1,000 new cases a year in Mindanao, meaning that the vast majority of patients never made it to treatment. Today, the center sees about 250 new cases a year, while shared care facilities across the island get about 100 more.

[MORE: Fleeing Bombs to Battle Cancer]

The government is also beginning to take a more active interest in the issue; in February, it enacted a law that seeks to implement a national framework to combat cancer. The country is also moving toward universal health care, a move that experts say can improve both detection and treatment of childhood cancer.

Today there is an increased political will to address the problem, Dolendo says, a change from the past, where the Philippines, as in many developing countries with limited resources, pediatric cancer had often taken a backseat to other health issues.

“Our challenge has always been, ‘Why focus on pediatric cancer when there are other things like malnutrition and infectious diseases?'” she says. To that, her answer is, “Why not? Every child deserves access to care.'”

One of the cases she most vividly recalls is a 5-year old girl from a poor family in an outlying province who came to the center with leukemia soon after Dolendo returned to the Philippines. The girl survived, and now, at age 20, is studying accounting on a scholarship and hopes to go on to become a lawyer.

“Why are we doing what we’re doing, right?” Dolendo says. “Basically we’re trying to do this to allow a child to grow and to fulfil their dreams, just like any other child.”

Now, looking at the global initiative, she says, “We’re very happy that finally the world is recognizing that a child with cancer, despite his or her challenges, deserves the right to fight and be given a chance for a cure.”

More from U.S. News

The Global Effort to Find and Treat Children With Cancer

Lebanon, Jordan Face Struggle to Treat Young Refugees With Cancer

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Collaborative Effort Aims to Boost Global Childhood Cancer Treatment originally appeared on usnews.com