Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

We all know Aesop’s fable of the tortoise and the hare: a footrace race won by an obviously overmatched but determined and steady tortoise thanks to the speedy hare’s overconfidence and lack of focus. The moral of the story is often cited as “slow and steady wins the race.” However, it’s also about the pitfalls of misplaced confidence.

And that brings me to question of whether you (or anyone) can “reverse” Type 2 diabetes? Do you place your bet for your long-term health on “slow and steady” or on “fast and flashy?”

That’s not a simple question. Consumers are naturally drawn to “fast and flashy,” especially with the promise of a cure — reversing diabetes. And “fast” also hints at easy. But Type 2 diabetes is a “progressive” condition that affects people differently.

Ultimately, the question of whether diabetes can be reversed comes down to how you define reverse, your dedication to long term health, insulin resistance and beta cell function.

Understanding Diabetes

Normally the beta cells, located in a small region of our pancreas, respond to signals that blood glucose levels are too high by releasing insulin. In turn, the insulin removes excess blood glucose from our blood by “convincing” muscle and liver cells to stash away the excess.

In the onset of Type 1 diabetes, the beta cells are attacked by the immune system and lose their capacity to produce insulin.

In the onset of Type 2 diabetes, however, the beta cells produce plenty of insulin, but some muscle and liver cells, which normally accept blood glucose, become insensitive to insulin’s “requests.” As a result, excess glucose remains in the bloodstream. This is insulin resistance, a key marker of prediabetes and early-stage Type 2 diabetes.

Insulin Resistance

Most experts accept that lifestyle changes can prevent or reverse insulin resistance at this early stage without diabetes medications. The Diabetes Prevention Program (1996- 2001) found with prediabetes that an organized lifestyle intervention with intensive counseling showed very positive results. Organized lifestyle included dietary efforts toward losing and maintaining a 7% loss of body weight and maintaining 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity.

These lifestyle modifications reduced participants’ risk for “progressing” to Type 2 diabetes by between 60% and 70% depending on age. These lifestyle changes were almost twice as effective in preventing Type 2 diabetes compared with a group taking metformin, a common diabetes medication.

Type 2 diabetes generally “progresses” over time in two distinct ways:

1. Increasing resistance to insulin.

2. A decline in beta cell insulin production.

Lifestyle Changes

As Type 2 diabetes progresses, not only does insulin become progressively less effective, but also less insulin is produced. Regaining control of blood glucose levels without diabetes medications is clearly more challenging as time passes.

The Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial, which launched in 2016, shows promise. Some participants with diagnosed Type 2 diabetes (for as long as six years) regained control of blood glucose levels without medication in a program that begins with an intensive 3 to 5 months of an 800-calorie per day liquid diet consisting of soups and shakes that are provided by the research team.

In addition, gastric bypass surgery has in some cases allowed patients to regain normal blood glucose patterns without diabetes medication. Evidence shows it’s more than just the weight loss, but it’s unclear what other mechanisms from this bariatric surgery offer this positive diabetes remission outcome.

So can Type 2 diabetes be reversed — or cured? After more than two years, the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial has more than one-third of its participants controlling blood glucose without medication. Remission seems linked to sustained weight loss of more than 20 pounds.

The remission rate for bariatric surgery varies considerably, but there’s clearly a possibility, and for some techniques, a probability of long-term remission. But is remission the same as reversing diabetes? Is remission a cure? The clear answer is maybe.

What’s that mean to you as you face the possibility of Type 2 diabetes in your future? First, forget fast, flashy or easy. It’s abundantly clear that achieving remission from prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes requires significant — maybe drastic — lifestyle changes. Even then, remission isn’t a sure bet. Second, the goal shouldn’t be remission.

The goal should be long-term health, and that goal is clearly achievable by managing diabetes. Diabetes management works to reduce insulin resistance and improve (or preserve) beta cell function with diet, physical activity and medication when appropriate.

Diet

A well-balanced diet low in saturated fat that leans towards a plant-based or Mediterranean-style eating plan can help protect the beta cells and reduce insulin resistance. Reducing saturated fats in the diet means limiting red meat, butter and palm and coconut oils. A plant-based eating plan replaces animal proteins like chicken, beef and pork with plant protein sources like beans, lentils, and soy. A plant-based diet has been shown to increase weight loss (nearly twice as much) in comparison to a traditional diabetes eating plan.

Weight Loss and Physical Activity

Weight loss is usually a key factor in gaining better blood glucose control. Research on beta cell dysfunction and insulin resistance show that physical activity is an essential component of effective diabetes management. The combination of exercise and a reduced calorie diet will improve insulin sensitivity (reduce insulin resistance).

Taking medication, including insulin, to help manage blood glucose levels is not a sign of failure. The road to long-term health is keeping blood glucose levels in target range. If lifestyle changes eliminate the need for medication, great. If not, don’t be discouraged.

Reverse, cure, remission — the words and promises can distract you from what’s really important. That is, starting wherever you are to improve the lifestyle elements essential to managing diabetes — diet and exercise — and taking advantage of medications if needed. Talk with your doctor about what can work for you. As it turns out, there’s not a thing wrong with being a tortoise.

