Best Veterans Day Deals and Freebies for 2019

Veterans Day, which takes place on Monday, encourages Americans to honor those who have served in the military. Restaurants and stores observe this tradition by offering Veterans Day discounts, free meals and special deals. Often, these perks extend to active-duty service members, too.

Here are the restaurants offering the best Veterans Day deals and freebies:

— Academy Sports + Outdoors.

— Applebee’s.

— California Pizza Kitchen.

— Chili’s.

— Cracker Barrel.

— Famous Dave’s.

— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

— Great Clips.

— Goodyear Auto Service.

— Hy-Vee.

— Red Robin.

— Sizzler.

— Smoothie King.

— Sport Clips.

— True Rest Float Spa.

Many of these Veterans Day deals require you to present a valid military ID or proof of service, so be sure to call ahead to see what’s required. Also note that many of the restaurant deals are dine-in only specials and are not valid for take-out or online orders.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Veterans and first responders get 10% off their entire purchase in stores and online through Monday.

Applebee’s

The chain has offered free meals to veterans and active military members on Veterans Day for more than a decade. This year is no different. Ask your nearest location which entrees are eligible for the deal.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active U.S. military members can get a complimentary meal at participating CPK locations. Valid meals for this deal will be on a special Veterans Day menu. Options include pizzas, pastas and full-sized salads. A beverage (iced tea or fountain drink) is included. Plus, get a buy one, get one free coupon for pizza, pasta or salad on a return visit between Nov. 12 and Nov. 20. You must provide proof of service to get these deals.

Chili’s

Veterans and active service members can get a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu Monday. Options include chicken crispers, margarita grilled chicken, Cajun chicken pasta and more.

Cracker Barrel

All locations will offer veterans a fee slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte on Veterans Day.

Famous Dave’s

Veterans and active military can get a free “2-Meat Salute” meal all day Monday when dining in. The combo meal includes a choice of two meats, plus a cornbread muffin and choice of side. Some locations may exclude ribs from this offer.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Veterans and active-duty military members who visit a Freddy’s location on Veterans Day will receive a card for a free combo meal, which is good through Nov. 30.

Great Clips

Veterans and current military members can receive either a free haircut on Veterans Day or a card they can redeem for a free haircut at a later date. Non-military customers who get a haircut Monday will receive a free-haircut card to give to a veteran they know. The free-haircut cards are valid until Dec. 31.

Goodyear Auto Service

Active and retired military can get free car care checks and free tire installation on Veterans Day at Goodyear and at Just Tires locations. The car care check includes inspection of tires, brakes, alignment, battery, wiper blades, and shock and struts. For the free tire installation, a purchase of at least $25 per tire is required. Schedule your appointment between Friday and Monday, and receive service by Nov. 16 to get these deals.

Hy-Vee

This regional grocer, with locations throughout the Midwest, is serving a free Veterans Day breakfast from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. Veterans and active military members are invited to participate.

Red Robin

Veterans and active-duty military who dine in on Veterans Day can receive a free tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries. Present proof of service to get this deal. Not valid with any other offer.

Sizzler

Participating locations will give veterans a free dine-in meal from opening through 4 p.m. on Veterans Day. Choose between the 6-ounce tri-tip sirloin, Malibu chicken or jumbo crispy shrimp, plus a side and beverage (coffee, tea or fountain drink).

Smoothie King

Military personnel can get a free 20-ounce smoothie of their choice on Veterans Day with military ID. This deal is not valid with other offers. Check to make sure your preferred location is participating.

Sport Clips

Many locations will offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Check online for participating stores. Anyone can support this program by making a donation when checking out at a Sport Clips location.

True Rest Float Spa

Veterans and active duty military can get a free 60-minute float therapy session.

