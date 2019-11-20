Best Time of Year to Buy a TV

Whether you’re an avid reality TV watcher, sports fanatic or local news connoisseur, your television is one of the most…

Whether you’re an avid reality TV watcher, sports fanatic or local news connoisseur, your television is one of the most important pieces of equipment in your house. When it comes to replacing an older television or buying a new one, there are certain times of year that shoppers can land better savings and deals.

Here are some of the best times to buy a TV:

— Super Bowl.

— Amazon Prime Day.

— The month of August.

— Black Friday.

— The day after Christmas.

Read on for more information on timing your television purchase to get the best deal.

Super Bowl

When: January and February.

What: TV manufacturers will discount televisions leading up to the Super Bowl. These companies know that high demand for the game will lead consumers to purchase a new TV. Coupled with additional discounts from retailers discounting the previous year’s models, consumers can find discounts of as much as 30% before the game. Consumers should expect the best deals on large TV sets of 48 inches and larger.

Shoppers can also find deals on home theater items such as speakers, sound bars and surround sound systems, as retailers offer up bundles to make your home the perfect destination to watch the game.

Tip: If you’re planning to buy, do so before the week right before the game. This is seen as a high-demand time and prices tend to go up in the few days ahead of the game.

Amazon Prime Day

When: Around the second week of July.

What: Amazon typically holds its Prime Day in July. Historically, the sales held on the site have been for both Amazon Prime members and nonmembers alike, with fewer discounts offered for the latter. The online retailer has had deals on a plethora of TV options, with the best savings coming on Amazon bundle deals that include the Amazon Fire Stick for streaming.

Consumers can find deals on 32-inch TVs with a streaming stick for as low as $119.99. Know that the best deals sell out quickly with only a few items earmarked for each discount.

Tip: Sign up for the lightning deal and category deal notifications to become aware of the best savings for the items you’re coveting.

August

When: The entire month.

What: In preparation for students going back to school, retailers begin offering deals on smaller television sets that are perfect for the dorms. Shoppers can expect deals leading up to Labor Day weekend, but there will be savings all month long on sets of 36 inches and below. Expect savings of up to 30% off these smaller sets.

Tip: If you can wait until Black Friday to make your television purchase, you can find better deals, but this is still a great time to buy if you’re in need.

Black Friday

When: The Friday following Thanksgiving.

What: The holidays, including Black Friday, are the best time of year for consumers to see huge savings on TVs. Retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target use televisions as doorbuster deals to entice consumers to shop both in stores and online. Getting one of these doorbuster deals can be challenging due to limited quantities of the discounted sets. Discounts of up to 60% off the retail value can be expected on Black Friday.

Shoppers should also look out for television models that are offered solely for Black Friday sales. These are sets that are only created for these sales and offer limited features in comparison to the normal retail model.

Tip: “Make absolutely sure you are buying what you think you are buying during heavy promotional periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” wrote Andrew Scarbrough, chief operating officer of PriceWaiter.com, an online marketplace that allows for negotiating on items directly with manufacturers, in an email. “Retailers are increasingly using shady tactics to increase sales in this competitive landscape, so watch out for refurbished listings or mislabeled product numbers. Always cross-reference with the manufacturer or an independent reviews site like Rtings.com or Consumer Reports,”

The Day After Christmas

When: Dec. 26.

What: Historically, the day after Christmas is home to a number of sales across all categories of items, including TVs. If you missed the time to buy for Black Friday or are ready to spend some of your holiday cash, you can score deals on all sizes of televisions. Expect these deals to be on models that will be discontinued next year as retailers make room for new inventory to hit shelves in January.

Tip: Couple your savings with in-store coupons and store credit card offers to find the most savings.

Other Ways to Save Money on TVs

Purchase a used TV. Buying used can be beneficial if you are looking for an easy, low-cost replacement. Be sure to keep in mind that you often won’t be covered by any manufacturer or retailer warranties, so if issues arise, you may have to pay out-of-pocket for repairs.

Buy refurbished. Getting a refurbished TV is a great way to save on televisions that are protected by the manufacturer and often will have warranties of between 90 days and one year.

Get an open-box deal. Open-box deals come from retailers who have either received the product as a return or used the product on the showroom floor. It’s important to note that some wear may be noticeable, as other consumers have touched and interacted with the set.

Use a coupon code. Search for online and in-store coupon codes for the retailer at which you are shopping, and you can come up with coupons that are matched with the product you are scouting.

Price match. If you see a great deal on a TV from another retailer but prefer to make your purchase somewhere else, check with the store manager to see if the store will match the price of the TV set you saw elsewhere.

No matter the time of year you buy a TV, there are savings to be had. However, if you want to see the very best savings in your cart, follow this TV sale calendar to guide you in the right direction.

