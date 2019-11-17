Best Soups for Weight Loss

Soups can be part of a weight-loss eating regimen. Losing weight can be a matter of straightforward math: Consume fewer…

Soups can be part of a weight-loss eating regimen.

Losing weight can be a matter of straightforward math: Consume fewer calories than you expend, and the pounds should drop. But not all calories are created equal, says Jennifer Tyler Lee, a nutrition expert based in San Francisco and co-author of the forthcoming book, “Half the Sugar, All the Love: A Family Cookbook,” which is scheduled to be published on Dec. 24, 2019.

Certain soups are low in refined carbohydrates and saturated fats, and high in fiber-rich vegetables — a combination that can make them part of a weight-loss regimen. “A low-carb, plant-forward diet can be effective for people looking to reduce weight,” Tyler Lee says. She notes that research suggests shifting away from saturated fats, sodium and added sugar while emphasizing healthy ingredients like vegetables and polyunsaturated fats can positively affect one’s health, plus help with weight loss.

“The trick is maintaining that way of eating, so it’s important to include recipes in your rotation that you and everyone in your family will enjoy,” she says. “Soups are a great way to do that.”

Here are 10 strategies for eating soups for weight loss:

Avoid creamy soups.

Creamy soups are typically high in saturated fats, which can have more calories than clear broth options, Tyler Lee says. Higher levels of saturated fats are also associated with an increased risk of cardiometabolic diseases — such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems (like heart attacks) and stroke — and unhealthy weight. It’s best to limit fats to 10% of your total daily calories. Some creamy soups, she notes, get up to 20% of their calories from saturated fats.

If you’re craving a creamy soup but want something healthy, there are options. For example, creamy cauliflower soup can be low in calories and saturated fats. It’s also a great way to boost your vegetable intake. Tyler Lee makes her version by sauteing leeks, celery and cauliflower with garlic and chili flakes to boost flavor. She purees the mixture with vegetable broth to make a creamy, plant-based soup that’s much lower in saturated fat than other cream-based options.

Opt for clear and broth-based soups.

Clear and broth-based soups are definitely the way to go when you’re staying on track with your weight-loss goals because they have less fat and calories than creamy offerings, says Maggie Michalczyk, a registered dietitian based in Chicago. She’s the author of “Once Upon a Pumpkin: 50 Creative Pumpkin Seasoned, Flavored, Shaped & Spiced Recipes.”

“A broth-based soup, even a small portion before a bigger meal, can help fill you up from the fiber-filled veggies and liquid, helping you eat less and or make better nutrition choices during the meal itself,” she says. “Especially during the colder months, I think broth-based soups are a great addition to the diet for great nutrition.” They also provide good protein and fiber.

Load up your soups with non-starchy vegetables.

Vegetables provide lots of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants — substances that may protect your body from cancer by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals, says Sharon Priya Banta, a registered dietitian based in New York City. Vegetables are a great ingredient for an array of soups.

Non-starchy vegetables contain little or no starch, and you can eat as much of them as you want, she says. These include:

— Asparagus.

— Broccoli.

— Cabbage.

— Cauliflower.

— Eggplant.

— Mushrooms.

— Okra.

— Peppers.

— Spinach.

Go easy on starchy vegetables.

Starchy veggies should be limited to a half-cup per serving, because their starch content can increase blood sugar levels and lead to weight gain, Banta says. These vegetables include:

— Artichoke hearts.

— Brussels sprouts.

— Bok choy.

— Carrots.

— Celery.

— Corn.

— Potatoes.

— Sweet potatoes.

— Green peas.

— Peppers.

— Pumpkin.

— Yams.

Try vegetable soup, which is full of nutrients and fiber.

“I love vegetable soups for weight loss,” says Anna Kippen, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic. Vegetable soups are healthy in several ways. For example, they’re good for hydration, increase your intake of fiber and can cut down your intake of high-calorie snacks. Veggie soups are also low in calories. “So often I have patients tell me that they’re hungry all the time, but I realize that they’re just dehydrated,” she says. “Soups are an easy way to (consume) more fluids for those (who) don’t love plain water and want to avoid indulging in juice or soda.”

You can be creative with vegetable soup and try different combinations of veggies. “My favorite thing is to throw in whatever vegetables I have left over for the week,” Kippen says. “Everything from tomatoes to zucchini, spinach, onions and more. I simmer these vegetables with flavorful spices like cumin.”

Consider soup for a snack or an appetizer.

Many people associate soup with dinner time, Kippen says. “But there’s no reason not to have a delicious bowl of low-calorie, filling vegetable soup as a healthy snack,” she says.

Try one of an array of bean soups.

Beans are packed with fiber and protein, which are a winning combination for weight loss because meals that contain both will keep you fuller for longer, Michalczyk says. That means you’ll be less likely to snack after the meal. One cup of black beans has 15 grams of protein and an equal amount of fiber, plus other vitamins and minerals. You can make soup out of an array of beans, including black, white, pinto and garbanzo varieties.

Lentil soup is another good choice, Kippen says. “I like to incorporate lots of celery, carrots, onions and tomatoes into my lentil soup, then load up on spices, as well,” she says. “This delicious soup is so filling and low in calories that it can be a helpful tool in the fight to prevent late-night snacking.” Another benefit is you don’t have to soak lentils before cooking them, so you can prepare a batch of soup in as little as 20 minutes.

Dig into tasty, healthy vegetarian chili.

Vegetarian chili is a delicious fall favorite that can also double as a weight-loss aid, Kippen says. This type of chili can be helpful for dropping pounds because it’s rich in legumes, which are high in fiber. That’s good for satiety. Fiber also promotes heart health and blood sugar control.

Kippen recommends incorporating chili and bell peppers to increase the vegetable content, plus lots of spices to make it flavorful. “I also like to include several different types of beans to give it a better texture and flavor so I don’t even miss the meat,” she says. “The key to keep in mind is that one serving of beans is only a half-cup, so we don’t want to go overboard.”

Enjoy the health benefits of tomato and fish soup.

Combining tomatoes and fish into one soup offers an array of health benefits, says Dr. Eudene Harry, medical director for the Oasis and Wellness and Rejuvenation Center. She’s based in Orlando, Florida.

Fish provides protein and omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids (which are part of the membranes surrounding the body’s cells) provide an array of health benefits, including:

— Improved mood.

— Decreased inflammation.

— Prevention of heart attack and strokes.

— Lowered cholesterol.

— Memory improvement.

— Better blood flow to the brain.

For this soup, Harry suggests using vegetable broth and diced tomatoes from cans that don’t contain BPA, or bisphenol A, an industrial chemical used in the lining of some food cans. Research suggests BPA could disrupt the body’s endocrine system. Harry advises using cans of diced tomatoes that are low in sodium. “(Diced tomatoes) provide hardiness to the soup while still providing the benefits of tomatoes,” she says. As for the fish, you can go with a milder choice like halibut, or salmon, which contains higher levels of omega-3s.

Prepare chicken (zucchini) noodle soup.

Chicken noodle soup is a longtime staple and a healthy option that provides fiber and protein. Michalczyk suggests trying it with noodles made of zucchini. “They’re a lower-carb option,” she says. “They add flavor and more fiber.” Zucchini noodles are available in many grocery stores and big-box outlets that sell food.

