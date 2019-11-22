BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 27508 18.74 18.49 18.72+.22 AKSteel 36555 2.61 2.52 2.58+.10 AMCEnt .80 32436 7.100 7.47 7.91—.03 AT&TInc 2.04 85612 37.90 37.69 37.85+.25 AbbVie 4.72f 28885 86.79 85.31 85.64—.89 Alibaba 38872 185.99 183.94 184.79—.07 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 118627 7.98 7.91 7.97+.03 Altria 3.36f 30152 49.07 48.45 48.77—.05 Ambev .05e 137098 4.36 4.29 4.35+.07 Annaly 1e 30210 9.15 9.10 9.15+.02 AnteroMid .45e 24351 4.97 4.78 4.85—.03 AnteroRes 1 44563 2.19 2.04 2.19+.15 Aphria 31631 4.88 4.56 4.67—.28 ArcelorM .10p 24860 17.08 16.75 17.06+.95 AuroraC 417427 3.10 2.71 2.79—.33 BPPLC 2.46f 31022 38.84 38.40 38.50—.09 BcoBrad .06a 70234 8.00 7.92 7.98+.09 BcoSantSA .21e 40501 3.98 3.94 3.95+.05 BkofAm .72 182745 33.32 32.94 33.13+.29 BarrickGld 2.82e 36486 16.76 16.48 16.55—.10 BlackBerry 29456 5.59 5.36 5.58+.24 BrMySq 1.64 67027 57.12 55.92 56.01—.84 CabotO&G .40f 35862 16.33 15.92 16.33+.28 CalifRes 36983 6.61 6.00 6.09—.48 CallonPet 39944 3.81 3.62 3.72+.01 CanopyGr 104834 19.75 18.03 18.66—1.63 Carnival 2 23295 43.93 43.24 43.73+.71 CenterPnt 1.15 26181 24.94 24.32 24.85+.31 ChesEng 253905 .60 .58 .59+.01 CgpVelLCrd 71482 12.57 11.95 12.16—.38 CgpVelICrd 163278 4.41 4.20 4.34+.12 Citigroup 2.04f 28664 74.92 73.97 74.68+.78 ClevCliffs .24 72126 7.96 7.56 7.91+.40 CocaCola 1.60 30548 53.04 52.75 52.99+.03 ConocoPhil 1.68f 29901 61.39 59.72 60.46+.25 Cortevan 85049 25.32 25.03 25.19+.08 DeltaAir 1.61 42012 55.71 55.12 55.21—.10 DxGBull 52716 27.47 26.29 26.69—.38 DirSPBear 27889 15.09 14.89 14.99—.02 DirDGlBr 55692 7.94 7.61 7.82+.07 Disney 1.76 34755 148.49 146.68 147.89+.99 EnCanag .07 53323 4.26 4.07 4.15—.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 80291 12.05 11.75 11.85—.06 ExxonMbl 3.48 51865 70.18 69.33 69.67 Fitbit 50420 6.90 6.69 6.85+.17 FootLockr 1.52 118728 39.80 37.31 39.40—2.06 FordM .60a 154792 8.86 8.77 8.86+.15 FrnkLInvGr 23518 25.64 25.63 25.64+.01 FrptMcM .20 118763 11.48 11.13 11.44+.43 GSXTchn 28106 19.29 15.85 18.68+2.48 Gap .97 49528 16.80 15.88 16.75+.53 GenElec .04 180633 11.72 11.49 11.58+.05 GenMotors 1.52 63156 35.39 34.93 35.38+.71 Genpact .34 27605 39.97 39.46 39.77—.64 Gerdau .02e 162316 3.99 3.88 3.95+.06 HPInc .70f 30665 20.05 19.71 20.04+.39 Hallibrtn .72 32475 21.25 20.81 20.96—.17 Hanesbds .60 25520 15.06 14.78 15.05+.28 HarmonyG .05 29322 3.25 3.12 3.18—.13 HeclaM .01e 29355 2.41 2.35 2.38+.01 HomeDp 5.44 23691 219.13 218.06 218.53—.01 HostHotls .85a 27502 16.94 16.72 16.93+.17 ING .14e 29383 11.71 11.61 11.66+.10 iPtShFut 127056 17.70 17.34 17.53—.26 iShGold 87993 14.05 13.97 13.100—.01 iShBrazil .67e 79744 43.34 42.96 42.99+.22 iShSilver 50482 16.01 15.88 15.92—.07 iShChinaLC .87e 88147 41.44 41.20 41.25—.14 iShEMkts .59e 122314 42.99 42.77 42.82—.05 iSh20yrT 3.05 25256 140.28 139.68 140.08+.36 iSEafe 1.66e 54213 68.11 67.82 67.88+.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 90426 86.59 86.40 86.58+.22 iShR2K 1.77e 59117 158.54 157.35 157.83+.10 iShREst 2.76e 30279 92.26 91.22 91.76—.23 Infosys 102713 9.76 9.60 9.64—.24 Intelsat 36949 7.33 6.79 7.02—.05 InvitHm .52 44613 29.72 28.99 29.28—.04 iShCorEM .95e 36445 51.63 51.38 51.44—.08 ItauUnHs 35043 8.54 8.44 8.47+.06 JPMorgCh 3.20 29814 131.22 130.10 131.04+1.11 JohnJn 3.80 37693 138.29 136.50 138.20+1.76 Keycorp .74f 30944 19.40 19.12 19.25+.15 KindMorg 1 32522 20.23 19.97 20.06—.11 Kinrossg 37994 4.36 4.24 4.28—.02 LBrands 1.20 51365 17.65 16.92 17.60+.43 Macys 1.51 131139 15.20 14.58 15.14+.47 Mallinckdt 32387 3.27 3.04 3.08—.01 MarathnO .20 52776 12.09 11.88 12.05+.16 McDerI 138303 .95 .83 .87+.05 McEwenM .01 47903 1.23 1.17 1.21—.01 Merck 2.44f 29451 86.36 85.32 85.82+.36 MorgStan 1.40 25549 49.18 48.82 49.04+.20 Myovant 25891 14.40 12.12 14.31+1.88 NYCmtyB .68 25127 12.17 11.77 11.81—.33 NokiaCp .19e 66792 3.43 3.40 3.42+.04 Nordstrm 1.48a 95606 38.40 36.41 38.32+4.00 OasisPet 46475 2.60 2.46 2.52—.07 OcciPet 3.16 33732 39.62 38.98 39.59+.47 OiSAC 62858 1.14 1.08 1.11+.01 Oracle .96 26095 57.06 56.25 56.42+.19 PG&ECp 2.12f 58067 7.39 7.12 7.39+.38 Penney 22910 1.12 1.07 1.09+.01 Petrobras 70751 15.56 15.21 15.31+.11 Pfizer 1.44 78137 38.18 37.69 38.16+.42 Pinterestn 62847 19.16 18.38 18.45—.62 PureStrg 156262 16.48 15.80 16.40—3.45 QEPRes .08 30310 3.29 3.15 3.29+.11 Qudian 72985 4.38 4.20 4.30+.20 RangeRs .08 57904 3.73 3.44 3.73+.29 RegionsFn .62 25715 16.80 16.54 16.63+.14 RoyDShllA 3.76 41007 59.07 58.48 58.50—.17 SpdrWldxUS .79e 26571 30.67 30.55 30.58+.02 S&P500ETF 4.13e 168075 311.24 309.85 310.53+.26 SpdrOGEx .73e 103019 21.21 20.79 21.05+.05 Schlmbrg 2 40110 37.09 36.25 36.72+.10 Schwab .68 66449 48.60 47.47 47.73—.30 SnapIncA 85583 15.50 15.01 15.01—.07 SwstnEngy 82986 1.89 1.81 1.87+.02 Sprint 33593 5.75 5.63 5.74+.11 Square 28673 68.07 67.04 67.26—.17 StageStrs .20 52716 4.68 3.18 4.34+.95 SPHlthC 1.01e 25723 98.26 97.87 98.00+.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 24801 61.49 61.06 61.30—.10 SPEngy 2.04e 47113 60.37 59.71 60.03 SPDRFncl .46e 148528 29.95 29.74 29.85+.15 SPInds 1.12e 24723 81.64 81.20 81.36+.11 SPUtil 1.55e 47802 63.15 62.55 62.85—.13 TJX .92 27077 59.49 58.61 59.25+.13 Target 2.64 28592 127.95 126.28 126.60—1.05 TevaPhrm .73e 74897 10.58 10.17 10.21—.05 Transocn 75651 4.79 4.59 4.68+.09 Twitter 64093 30.08 29.58 29.84+.05 UberTchn 264053 30.13 29.21 29.59+.13 USOilFd 96897 12.21 12.01 12.08—.13 USSteel .20 72436 13.69 13.00 13.55+.67 Valaris 25965 3.87 3.67 3.85+.19 ValeSA .29e 133588 11.93 11.74 11.86+.39 VanEGold .06e 115253 26.98 26.59 26.72—.10 VnEkRus .01e 24586 24.75 24.56 24.58—.10 VEckOilSvc .47e 31043 11.81 11.58 11.67+.01 VangEmg 1.10e 35661 42.34 42.14 42.18—.13 VangEur 1.71e 30167 56.26 55.99 56.05+.04 Vereit .55 33225 9.72 9.53 9.60—.07 VerizonCm 2.46f 34755 60.03 59.66 59.86+.25 VirgnGal 37509 8.62 7.31 7.43—1.00 WPXEngy 25367 10.07 9.74 9.88—.01 WellsFargo 2.04 49709 54.26 53.81 54.18+.62 WhitngPet 23572 5.46 5.27 5.42+.09 WmsCos 1.52 40197 23.21 22.87 23.18+.39 Yamanag .02 49766 3.52 3.43 3.48—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2019 