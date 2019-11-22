BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55
|27508
|18.74
|18.49
|18.72+.22
|AKSteel
|36555
|2.61
|2.52
|2.58+.10
|AMCEnt .80
|32436
|7.100
|7.47
|7.91—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|85612
|37.90
|37.69
|37.85+.25
|AbbVie 4.72f
|28885
|86.79
|85.31
|85.64—.89
|Alibaba
|38872
|185.99
|183.94
|184.79—.07
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|118627
|7.98
|7.91
|7.97+.03
|Altria 3.36f
|30152
|49.07
|48.45
|48.77—.05
|Ambev .05e
|137098
|4.36
|4.29
|4.35+.07
|Annaly 1e
|30210
|9.15
|9.10
|9.15+.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|24351
|4.97
|4.78
|4.85—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|44563
|2.19
|2.04
|2.19+.15
|Aphria
|31631
|4.88
|4.56
|4.67—.28
|ArcelorM .10p
|24860
|17.08
|16.75
|17.06+.95
|AuroraC
|417427
|3.10
|2.71
|2.79—.33
|BPPLC 2.46f
|31022
|38.84
|38.40
|38.50—.09
|BcoBrad .06a
|70234
|8.00
|7.92
|7.98+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|40501
|3.98
|3.94
|3.95+.05
|BkofAm .72
|182745
|33.32
|32.94
|33.13+.29
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|36486
|16.76
|16.48
|16.55—.10
|BlackBerry
|29456
|5.59
|5.36
|5.58+.24
|BrMySq 1.64
|67027
|57.12
|55.92
|56.01—.84
|CabotO&G .40f
|35862
|16.33
|15.92
|16.33+.28
|CalifRes
|36983
|6.61
|6.00
|6.09—.48
|CallonPet
|39944
|3.81
|3.62
|3.72+.01
|CanopyGr
|104834
|19.75
|18.03
|18.66—1.63
|Carnival 2
|23295
|43.93
|43.24
|43.73+.71
|CenterPnt 1.15
|26181
|24.94
|24.32
|24.85+.31
|ChesEng
|253905
|.60
|.58
|.59+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|71482
|12.57
|11.95
|12.16—.38
|CgpVelICrd
|163278
|4.41
|4.20
|4.34+.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|28664
|74.92
|73.97
|74.68+.78
|ClevCliffs .24
|72126
|7.96
|7.56
|7.91+.40
|CocaCola 1.60
|30548
|53.04
|52.75
|52.99+.03
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|29901
|61.39
|59.72
|60.46+.25
|Cortevan
|85049
|25.32
|25.03
|25.19+.08
|DeltaAir 1.61
|42012
|55.71
|55.12
|55.21—.10
|DxGBull
|52716
|27.47
|26.29
|26.69—.38
|DirSPBear
|27889
|15.09
|14.89
|14.99—.02
|DirDGlBr
|55692
|7.94
|7.61
|7.82+.07
|Disney 1.76
|34755
|148.49
|146.68
|147.89+.99
|EnCanag .07
|53323
|4.26
|4.07
|4.15—.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|80291
|12.05
|11.75
|11.85—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|51865
|70.18
|69.33
|69.67
|Fitbit
|50420
|6.90
|6.69
|6.85+.17
|FootLockr 1.52
|118728
|39.80
|37.31
|39.40—2.06
|FordM .60a
|154792
|8.86
|8.77
|8.86+.15
|FrnkLInvGr
|23518
|25.64
|25.63
|25.64+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|118763
|11.48
|11.13
|11.44+.43
|GSXTchn
|28106
|19.29
|15.85
|18.68+2.48
|Gap .97
|49528
|16.80
|15.88
|16.75+.53
|GenElec .04
|180633
|11.72
|11.49
|11.58+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|63156
|35.39
|34.93
|35.38+.71
|Genpact .34
|27605
|39.97
|39.46
|39.77—.64
|Gerdau .02e
|162316
|3.99
|3.88
|3.95+.06
|HPInc .70f
|30665
|20.05
|19.71
|20.04+.39
|Hallibrtn .72
|32475
|21.25
|20.81
|20.96—.17
|Hanesbds .60
|25520
|15.06
|14.78
|15.05+.28
|HarmonyG .05
|29322
|3.25
|3.12
|3.18—.13
|HeclaM .01e
|29355
|2.41
|2.35
|2.38+.01
|HomeDp 5.44
|23691
|219.13
|218.06
|218.53—.01
|HostHotls .85a
|27502
|16.94
|16.72
|16.93+.17
|ING .14e
|29383
|11.71
|11.61
|11.66+.10
|iPtShFut
|127056
|17.70
|17.34
|17.53—.26
|iShGold
|87993
|14.05
|13.97
|13.100—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|79744
|43.34
|42.96
|42.99+.22
|iShSilver
|50482
|16.01
|15.88
|15.92—.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|88147
|41.44
|41.20
|41.25—.14
|iShEMkts .59e
|122314
|42.99
|42.77
|42.82—.05
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|25256
|140.28
|139.68
|140.08+.36
|iSEafe 1.66e
|54213
|68.11
|67.82
|67.88+.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|90426
|86.59
|86.40
|86.58+.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|59117
|158.54
|157.35
|157.83+.10
|iShREst 2.76e
|30279
|92.26
|91.22
|91.76—.23
|Infosys
|102713
|9.76
|9.60
|9.64—.24
|Intelsat
|36949
|7.33
|6.79
|7.02—.05
|InvitHm .52
|44613
|29.72
|28.99
|29.28—.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|36445
|51.63
|51.38
|51.44—.08
|ItauUnHs
|35043
|8.54
|8.44
|8.47+.06
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|29814
|131.22
|130.10
|131.04+1.11
|JohnJn 3.80
|37693
|138.29
|136.50
|138.20+1.76
|Keycorp .74f
|30944
|19.40
|19.12
|19.25+.15
|KindMorg 1
|32522
|20.23
|19.97
|20.06—.11
|Kinrossg
|37994
|4.36
|4.24
|4.28—.02
|LBrands 1.20
|51365
|17.65
|16.92
|17.60+.43
|Macys 1.51
|131139
|15.20
|14.58
|15.14+.47
|Mallinckdt
|32387
|3.27
|3.04
|3.08—.01
|MarathnO .20
|52776
|12.09
|11.88
|12.05+.16
|McDerI
|138303
|.95
|.83
|.87+.05
|McEwenM .01
|47903
|1.23
|1.17
|1.21—.01
|Merck 2.44f
|29451
|86.36
|85.32
|85.82+.36
|MorgStan 1.40
|25549
|49.18
|48.82
|49.04+.20
|Myovant
|25891
|14.40
|12.12
|14.31+1.88
|NYCmtyB .68
|25127
|12.17
|11.77
|11.81—.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|66792
|3.43
|3.40
|3.42+.04
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|95606
|38.40
|36.41
|38.32+4.00
|OasisPet
|46475
|2.60
|2.46
|2.52—.07
|OcciPet 3.16
|33732
|39.62
|38.98
|39.59+.47
|OiSAC
|62858
|1.14
|1.08
|1.11+.01
|Oracle .96
|26095
|57.06
|56.25
|56.42+.19
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|58067
|7.39
|7.12
|7.39+.38
|Penney
|22910
|1.12
|1.07
|1.09+.01
|Petrobras
|70751
|15.56
|15.21
|15.31+.11
|Pfizer 1.44
|78137
|38.18
|37.69
|38.16+.42
|Pinterestn
|62847
|19.16
|18.38
|18.45—.62
|PureStrg
|156262
|16.48
|15.80
|16.40—3.45
|QEPRes .08
|30310
|3.29
|3.15
|3.29+.11
|Qudian
|72985
|4.38
|4.20
|4.30+.20
|RangeRs .08
|57904
|3.73
|3.44
|3.73+.29
|RegionsFn .62
|25715
|16.80
|16.54
|16.63+.14
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|41007
|59.07
|58.48
|58.50—.17
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|26571
|30.67
|30.55
|30.58+.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|168075
|311.24
|309.85
|310.53+.26
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|103019
|21.21
|20.79
|21.05+.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|40110
|37.09
|36.25
|36.72+.10
|Schwab .68
|66449
|48.60
|47.47
|47.73—.30
|SnapIncA
|85583
|15.50
|15.01
|15.01—.07
|SwstnEngy
|82986
|1.89
|1.81
|1.87+.02
|Sprint
|33593
|5.75
|5.63
|5.74+.11
|Square
|28673
|68.07
|67.04
|67.26—.17
|StageStrs .20
|52716
|4.68
|3.18
|4.34+.95
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|25723
|98.26
|97.87
|98.00+.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|24801
|61.49
|61.06
|61.30—.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|47113
|60.37
|59.71
|60.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|148528
|29.95
|29.74
|29.85+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|24723
|81.64
|81.20
|81.36+.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|47802
|63.15
|62.55
|62.85—.13
|TJX .92
|27077
|59.49
|58.61
|59.25+.13
|Target 2.64
|28592
|127.95
|126.28
|126.60—1.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|74897
|10.58
|10.17
|10.21—.05
|Transocn
|75651
|4.79
|4.59
|4.68+.09
|64093
|30.08
|29.58
|29.84+.05
|UberTchn
|264053
|30.13
|29.21
|29.59+.13
|USOilFd
|96897
|12.21
|12.01
|12.08—.13
|USSteel .20
|72436
|13.69
|13.00
|13.55+.67
|Valaris
|25965
|3.87
|3.67
|3.85+.19
|ValeSA .29e
|133588
|11.93
|11.74
|11.86+.39
|VanEGold .06e
|115253
|26.98
|26.59
|26.72—.10
|VnEkRus .01e
|24586
|24.75
|24.56
|24.58—.10
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|31043
|11.81
|11.58
|11.67+.01
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35661
|42.34
|42.14
|42.18—.13
|VangEur 1.71e
|30167
|56.26
|55.99
|56.05+.04
|Vereit .55
|33225
|9.72
|9.53
|9.60—.07
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|34755
|60.03
|59.66
|59.86+.25
|VirgnGal
|37509
|8.62
|7.31
|7.43—1.00
|WPXEngy
|25367
|10.07
|9.74
|9.88—.01
|WellsFargo 2.04
|49709
|54.26
|53.81
|54.18+.62
|WhitngPet
|23572
|5.46
|5.27
|5.42+.09
|WmsCos 1.52
|40197
|23.21
|22.87
|23.18+.39
|Yamanag .02
|49766
|3.52
|3.43
|3.48—.01
