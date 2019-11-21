BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 36977 18.64 18.33 18.53—.08 AT&TInc 2.04 110989 37.59 37.03 37.55+.37 AXAEqH .60 25733 24.22 23.94 23.99+.03 AbbVie 4.72f 36840 86.87 85.55 85.98—1.22 Alibaba 50067 184.04 181.60 183.79+1.44 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 84237 7.80 7.75 7.78+.04 Altria 3.36f 29288 48.62 48.10 48.59+.14 Ambev .05e 69830 4.27 4.21 4.21+.00 AEagleOut .55 24686 14.60 14.09 14.17—.29 Annaly 1e 45456 9.17 9.07 9.11—.11 AnteroMid .45e 36172 4.91 4.73 4.76—.05 AnteroRes 1 47571 2.01 1.86 2.00+.06 Aphria 60716 5.17 4.62 5.13+.61 AuroraC 605118 3.25 2.70 3.23+.59 AvayaHl 39870 12.18 11.50 11.92+.44 BJsWholen 51337 24.60 22.37 24.10—1.84 BPPLC 2.46f 28080 38.67 38.38 38.41—.10 BcoBrad .06a 139717 7.89 7.78 7.83+.06 BcoSantSA .21e 41269 3.91 3.87 3.90+.03 BkofAm .72 154795 32.89 32.63 32.83+.14 BarrickGld 2.82e 33548 17.11 16.83 16.85—.14 BrMySq 1.64 99965 57.46 56.46 57.25+.84 CabotO&G .40f 28478 16.46 16.18 16.38—.01 CallonPet 83537 3.72 3.51 3.56—.07 CanopyGr 213727 21.30 18.54 21.18+3.54 Cemigpf .08e 25526 2.97 2.85 2.85—.07 CenterPnt 1.15 36866 24.58 24.25 24.36—.09 CntryLink 1 26138 15.02 14.65 14.83—.04 ChesEng 308178 .60 .56 .57 CgpVelLCrd 74823 12.44 12.06 12.32+.64 CgpVelICrd 205737 4.41 4.26 4.30—.24 Citigroup 2.04f 28969 74.19 73.51 74.09+.18 CocaCola 1.60 22866 53.34 52.78 52.90—.32 ConocoPhil 1.68f 50261 60.20 59.40 60.04+.68 Danaher .68 31205 142.61 141.05 141.84—1.12 DenburyR 24912 1.04 1.00 1.01—.01 DevonE .36f 24508 22.51 21.91 22.50+.55 DxSOXBrrs 29060 28.53 27.51 28.52+1.11 DxGBull 42733 28.67 27.84 27.96—.64 DirSPBear 30847 15.15 14.92 15.09+.14 DirDGlBr 47637 7.52 7.31 7.50+.16 DxSPOGBl 69745 2.59 2.44 2.50+.02 Disney 1.76 24438 147.47 146.36 146.80—.13 DukeEngy 3.78 24674 87.56 86.44 87.02—.11 EnCanag .07 67413 4.15 4.04 4.14+.08 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 86868 11.57 11.38 11.57+.21 ExxonMbl 3.48 47322 69.24 67.92 68.71+.68 FiatChrys 26602 15.16 14.86 14.87—.14 FordM .60a 124973 8.79 8.67 8.67—.06 FrptMcM .20 80019 11.04 10.85 10.88—.15 GSXTchn 78239 16.48 14.80 15.69+1.12 Gap .97 27454 16.42 15.85 16.08—.20 GenElec .04 139531 11.49 11.31 11.45+.06 GenMotors 1.52 41651 35.58 34.86 34.86—.42 Gerdau .02e 273383 3.79 3.65 3.78+.18 HPInc .70f 46364 19.90 19.53 19.77+.07 Hallibrtn .72 40230 20.97 20.55 20.75+.22 HarmonyG .05 24609 3.44 3.34 3.36+.01 HeclaM .01e x26717 2.49 2.41 2.42—.04 HPEnt .45e 23351 17.23 16.99 17.02—.10 HomeDp 5.44 29109 222.31 220.60 220.99+.09 HostHotls .85a 26050 16.81 16.61 16.69—.17 iPtShFut 172756 18.14 17.59 17.93+.18 iShGold 85994 14.06 13.99 14.05—.03 iShBrazil .67e 68975 42.41 41.98 42.03+.07 iShSilver 47774 16.06 15.95 16.04 iShChinaLC .87e 73993 41.27 41.11 41.17—.28 iShEMkts .59e 165899 42.85 42.68 42.73—.23 iShiBoxIG 3.87 24029 127.30 127.09 127.21—.21 iSh20yrT 3.05 27064 140.08 139.43 139.68—.92 iSEafe 1.66e 53202 67.90 67.62 67.75—.13 iShiBxHYB 5.09 75183 86.45 86.27 86.36+.02 iShR2K 1.77e 53374 158.89 157.23 157.41—1.10 iShREst 2.76e 23512 93.14 92.35 92.50—.77 iShCorEafe 1.56e 25525 63.77 63.51 63.64—.12 Intelsat 92462 6.98 6.30 6.73—.39 InvitHm .52 156540 30.12 29.39 29.62—.45 iShCorEM .95e 34010 51.48 51.29 51.33—.25 ItauUnHs 80147 8.35 8.27 8.30+.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 26341 130.13 129.39 129.95+.32 Kemet .20 39814 27.61 26.20 26.66+.46 Keycorp .74f 26281 19.19 18.89 18.94—.14 KindMorg 1 43382 20.20 20.04 20.06—.01 Kinrossg 47846 4.43 4.35 4.39 LBrands 1.20 x167202 18.02 15.82 16.61+1.02 Lowes 2.20 27483 119.00 116.68 117.37—.46 Macys 1.51 267470 15.22 14.30 14.73—.29 MarathnO .20 44294 11.87 11.62 11.70+.01 McDerI 209816 .96 .61 .74+.13 McEwenM .01 45378 1.30 1.23 1.25—.05 Medtrnic 2.16 22971 112.27 109.67 110.49—1.30 Merck 2.44f 27775 85.77 84.27 85.20—.07 MorgStan 1.40 25000 49.34 48.73 48.85—.26 Myovant 23626 12.50 11.28 11.50—1.35 NokiaCp .19e 122864 3.40 3.36 3.37+.02 Nordstrm 1.48a 35798 34.79 32.71 34.16+.21 OasisPet 34654 2.63 2.51 2.59+.04 OcciPet 3.16 37105 39.28 38.45 39.00+.52 Oracle .96 28043 56.59 56.12 56.23—.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 53024 7.47 7.16 7.24+.09 Penney 31812 1.14 1.05 1.05—.06 PerfFood 37159 45.89 45.03 45.05+.35 Petrobras 50359 15.02 14.81 14.86—.01 Pfizer 1.44 54019 37.47 37.04 37.46+.41 Pinterestn 26913 19.51 19.23 19.31—.09 ProctGam 2.98 23670 122.54 120.28 120.76—1.53 PrUShSP 24706 27.21 26.92 27.13+.16 Qudian 109285 4.83 4.35 4.39—.21 RangeRs .08 49053 3.56 3.37 3.45—.06 RegionsFn .62 23130 16.55 16.29 16.36—.05 RoyDShllA 3.76 36918 58.75 58.33 58.47+.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 217884 311.01 309.39 309.87—.90 SpdrOGEx .73e 91266 21.01 20.59 20.78+.08 Salesforce 32180 165.91 162.67 162.78—1.42 Schlmbrg 2 52183 36.92 36.04 36.28+.14 Schwab .68 267648 50.97 47.52 48.04+3.29 Seadrill 32407 1.18 .91 .99—.24 SlackTcn 30765 22.05 20.98 21.03—.67 SnapIncA 88656 15.63 15.27 15.29—.02 SwstnEngy 94688 1.86 1.78 1.83—.01 Sprint 46987 5.76 5.64 5.65+.02 Square 41233 67.67 66.55 67.05—.12 SPHlthC 1.01e 28722 97.80 97.05 97.57—.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 31253 61.75 61.26 61.38—.34 SPEngy 2.04e 65152 59.67 59.07 59.41+.35 SPDRFncl .46e 146923 29.84 29.60 29.67—.06 SPInds 1.12e 24696 81.41 81.00 81.15—.13 SPTech .78e 39689 87.07 86.54 86.56—.58 SPUtil 1.55e 42916 63.25 62.83 62.97—.23 TJX .92 23710 59.87 59.13 59.54+.22 Target 2.64 49284 127.96 125.71 126.41—.02 TevaPhrm .73e 56151 10.50 10.26 10.35—.07 Transocn 104218 4.51 4.17 4.39—.07 Twitter 141015 30.49 29.15 30.18+1.01 UberTchn 311041 29.60 28.50 29.40+1.37 USOilFd 148813 12.17 12.04 12.12+.22 USSteel .20 32399 12.94 12.56 12.75—.03 Valaris 23032 3.64 3.42 3.57+.05 ValeSA .29e 49424 11.47 11.28 11.28+.02 VanEGold .06e 108487 27.36 27.10 27.13—.21 VnEkRus .01e 26440 24.71 24.57 24.64+.09 VanEJrGld 23952 37.83 37.31 37.35—.44 VangEmg 1.10e 82023 42.26 42.09 42.14—.12 Vereit .55 55065 9.79 9.67 9.70—.07 VerizonCm 2.46f 28556 59.68 59.27 59.61+.13 WellsFargo 2.04 44789 53.84 53.34 53.55+.01 WstnUnion .80 24345 27.04 26.87 26.94—.03 WhitngPet 32528 5.39 5.15 5.22—.08 WmsCos 1.52 59549 22.58 22.30 22.53+.15 Yamanag .02 49303 3.59 3.52 3.56+.01 