BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55
|36977
|18.64
|18.33
|18.53—.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|110989
|37.59
|37.03
|37.55+.37
|AXAEqH .60
|25733
|24.22
|23.94
|23.99+.03
|AbbVie 4.72f
|36840
|86.87
|85.55
|85.98—1.22
|Alibaba
|50067
|184.04
|181.60
|183.79+1.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|84237
|7.80
|7.75
|7.78+.04
|Altria 3.36f
|29288
|48.62
|48.10
|48.59+.14
|Ambev .05e
|69830
|4.27
|4.21
|4.21+.00
|AEagleOut .55
|24686
|14.60
|14.09
|14.17—.29
|Annaly 1e
|45456
|9.17
|9.07
|9.11—.11
|AnteroMid .45e
|36172
|4.91
|4.73
|4.76—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|47571
|2.01
|1.86
|2.00+.06
|Aphria
|60716
|5.17
|4.62
|5.13+.61
|AuroraC
|605118
|3.25
|2.70
|3.23+.59
|AvayaHl
|39870
|12.18
|11.50
|11.92+.44
|BJsWholen
|51337
|24.60
|22.37
|24.10—1.84
|BPPLC 2.46f
|28080
|38.67
|38.38
|38.41—.10
|BcoBrad .06a
|139717
|7.89
|7.78
|7.83+.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|41269
|3.91
|3.87
|3.90+.03
|BkofAm .72
|154795
|32.89
|32.63
|32.83+.14
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|33548
|17.11
|16.83
|16.85—.14
|BrMySq 1.64
|99965
|57.46
|56.46
|57.25+.84
|CabotO&G .40f
|28478
|16.46
|16.18
|16.38—.01
|CallonPet
|83537
|3.72
|3.51
|3.56—.07
|CanopyGr
|213727
|21.30
|18.54
|21.18+3.54
|Cemigpf .08e
|25526
|2.97
|2.85
|2.85—.07
|CenterPnt 1.15
|36866
|24.58
|24.25
|24.36—.09
|CntryLink 1
|26138
|15.02
|14.65
|14.83—.04
|ChesEng
|308178
|.60
|.56
|.57
|CgpVelLCrd
|74823
|12.44
|12.06
|12.32+.64
|CgpVelICrd
|205737
|4.41
|4.26
|4.30—.24
|Citigroup 2.04f
|28969
|74.19
|73.51
|74.09+.18
|CocaCola 1.60
|22866
|53.34
|52.78
|52.90—.32
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|50261
|60.20
|59.40
|60.04+.68
|Danaher .68
|31205
|142.61
|141.05
|141.84—1.12
|DenburyR
|24912
|1.04
|1.00
|1.01—.01
|DevonE .36f
|24508
|22.51
|21.91
|22.50+.55
|DxSOXBrrs
|29060
|28.53
|27.51
|28.52+1.11
|DxGBull
|42733
|28.67
|27.84
|27.96—.64
|DirSPBear
|30847
|15.15
|14.92
|15.09+.14
|DirDGlBr
|47637
|7.52
|7.31
|7.50+.16
|DxSPOGBl
|69745
|2.59
|2.44
|2.50+.02
|Disney 1.76
|24438
|147.47
|146.36
|146.80—.13
|DukeEngy 3.78
|24674
|87.56
|86.44
|87.02—.11
|EnCanag .07
|67413
|4.15
|4.04
|4.14+.08
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|86868
|11.57
|11.38
|11.57+.21
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|47322
|69.24
|67.92
|68.71+.68
|FiatChrys
|26602
|15.16
|14.86
|14.87—.14
|FordM .60a
|124973
|8.79
|8.67
|8.67—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|80019
|11.04
|10.85
|10.88—.15
|GSXTchn
|78239
|16.48
|14.80
|15.69+1.12
|Gap .97
|27454
|16.42
|15.85
|16.08—.20
|GenElec .04
|139531
|11.49
|11.31
|11.45+.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|41651
|35.58
|34.86
|34.86—.42
|Gerdau .02e
|273383
|3.79
|3.65
|3.78+.18
|HPInc .70f
|46364
|19.90
|19.53
|19.77+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|40230
|20.97
|20.55
|20.75+.22
|HarmonyG .05
|24609
|3.44
|3.34
|3.36+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|x26717
|2.49
|2.41
|2.42—.04
|HPEnt .45e
|23351
|17.23
|16.99
|17.02—.10
|HomeDp 5.44
|29109
|222.31
|220.60
|220.99+.09
|HostHotls .85a
|26050
|16.81
|16.61
|16.69—.17
|iPtShFut
|172756
|18.14
|17.59
|17.93+.18
|iShGold
|85994
|14.06
|13.99
|14.05—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|68975
|42.41
|41.98
|42.03+.07
|iShSilver
|47774
|16.06
|15.95
|16.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|73993
|41.27
|41.11
|41.17—.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|165899
|42.85
|42.68
|42.73—.23
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|24029
|127.30
|127.09
|127.21—.21
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|27064
|140.08
|139.43
|139.68—.92
|iSEafe 1.66e
|53202
|67.90
|67.62
|67.75—.13
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|75183
|86.45
|86.27
|86.36+.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|53374
|158.89
|157.23
|157.41—1.10
|iShREst 2.76e
|23512
|93.14
|92.35
|92.50—.77
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|25525
|63.77
|63.51
|63.64—.12
|Intelsat
|92462
|6.98
|6.30
|6.73—.39
|InvitHm .52
|156540
|30.12
|29.39
|29.62—.45
|iShCorEM .95e
|34010
|51.48
|51.29
|51.33—.25
|ItauUnHs
|80147
|8.35
|8.27
|8.30+.02
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|26341
|130.13
|129.39
|129.95+.32
|Kemet .20
|39814
|27.61
|26.20
|26.66+.46
|Keycorp .74f
|26281
|19.19
|18.89
|18.94—.14
|KindMorg 1
|43382
|20.20
|20.04
|20.06—.01
|Kinrossg
|47846
|4.43
|4.35
|4.39
|LBrands 1.20
|x167202
|18.02
|15.82
|16.61+1.02
|Lowes 2.20
|27483
|119.00
|116.68
|117.37—.46
|Macys 1.51
|267470
|15.22
|14.30
|14.73—.29
|MarathnO .20
|44294
|11.87
|11.62
|11.70+.01
|McDerI
|209816
|.96
|.61
|.74+.13
|McEwenM .01
|45378
|1.30
|1.23
|1.25—.05
|Medtrnic 2.16
|22971
|112.27
|109.67
|110.49—1.30
|Merck 2.44f
|27775
|85.77
|84.27
|85.20—.07
|MorgStan 1.40
|25000
|49.34
|48.73
|48.85—.26
|Myovant
|23626
|12.50
|11.28
|11.50—1.35
|NokiaCp .19e
|122864
|3.40
|3.36
|3.37+.02
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|35798
|34.79
|32.71
|34.16+.21
|OasisPet
|34654
|2.63
|2.51
|2.59+.04
|OcciPet 3.16
|37105
|39.28
|38.45
|39.00+.52
|Oracle .96
|28043
|56.59
|56.12
|56.23—.01
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|53024
|7.47
|7.16
|7.24+.09
|Penney
|31812
|1.14
|1.05
|1.05—.06
|PerfFood
|37159
|45.89
|45.03
|45.05+.35
|Petrobras
|50359
|15.02
|14.81
|14.86—.01
|Pfizer 1.44
|54019
|37.47
|37.04
|37.46+.41
|Pinterestn
|26913
|19.51
|19.23
|19.31—.09
|ProctGam 2.98
|23670
|122.54
|120.28
|120.76—1.53
|PrUShSP
|24706
|27.21
|26.92
|27.13+.16
|Qudian
|109285
|4.83
|4.35
|4.39—.21
|RangeRs .08
|49053
|3.56
|3.37
|3.45—.06
|RegionsFn .62
|23130
|16.55
|16.29
|16.36—.05
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|36918
|58.75
|58.33
|58.47+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|217884
|311.01
|309.39
|309.87—.90
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|91266
|21.01
|20.59
|20.78+.08
|Salesforce
|32180
|165.91
|162.67
|162.78—1.42
|Schlmbrg 2
|52183
|36.92
|36.04
|36.28+.14
|Schwab .68
|267648
|50.97
|47.52
|48.04+3.29
|Seadrill
|32407
|1.18
|.91
|.99—.24
|SlackTcn
|30765
|22.05
|20.98
|21.03—.67
|SnapIncA
|88656
|15.63
|15.27
|15.29—.02
|SwstnEngy
|94688
|1.86
|1.78
|1.83—.01
|Sprint
|46987
|5.76
|5.64
|5.65+.02
|Square
|41233
|67.67
|66.55
|67.05—.12
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|28722
|97.80
|97.05
|97.57—.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|31253
|61.75
|61.26
|61.38—.34
|SPEngy 2.04e
|65152
|59.67
|59.07
|59.41+.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|146923
|29.84
|29.60
|29.67—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|24696
|81.41
|81.00
|81.15—.13
|SPTech .78e
|39689
|87.07
|86.54
|86.56—.58
|SPUtil 1.55e
|42916
|63.25
|62.83
|62.97—.23
|TJX .92
|23710
|59.87
|59.13
|59.54+.22
|Target 2.64
|49284
|127.96
|125.71
|126.41—.02
|TevaPhrm .73e
|56151
|10.50
|10.26
|10.35—.07
|Transocn
|104218
|4.51
|4.17
|4.39—.07
|141015
|30.49
|29.15
|30.18+1.01
|UberTchn
|311041
|29.60
|28.50
|29.40+1.37
|USOilFd
|148813
|12.17
|12.04
|12.12+.22
|USSteel .20
|32399
|12.94
|12.56
|12.75—.03
|Valaris
|23032
|3.64
|3.42
|3.57+.05
|ValeSA .29e
|49424
|11.47
|11.28
|11.28+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|108487
|27.36
|27.10
|27.13—.21
|VnEkRus .01e
|26440
|24.71
|24.57
|24.64+.09
|VanEJrGld
|23952
|37.83
|37.31
|37.35—.44
|VangEmg 1.10e
|82023
|42.26
|42.09
|42.14—.12
|Vereit .55
|55065
|9.79
|9.67
|9.70—.07
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|28556
|59.68
|59.27
|59.61+.13
|WellsFargo 2.04
|44789
|53.84
|53.34
|53.55+.01
|WstnUnion .80
|24345
|27.04
|26.87
|26.94—.03
|WhitngPet
|32528
|5.39
|5.15
|5.22—.08
|WmsCos 1.52
|59549
|22.58
|22.30
|22.53+.15
|Yamanag .02
|49303
|3.59
|3.52
|3.56+.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.