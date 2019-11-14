BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 23174 2.64 2.54 2.57—.07 AT&TInc 2.33f 80792 39.04 38.72 38.79—.37 Alibaba 66491 184.50 181.81 182.20—.28 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 90131 8.01 7.93 7.96—.18 Ambev .05e 125024 4.20 4.13 4.16+.01 AnteroRes 1 70433 2.39 2.22 2.23—.14 Aphria 38078 4.32 4.08 4.21—.26 AuroraC 185589 3.43 3.11 3.18—.37 BPPLC 2.46f 25044 39.30 38.92 38.96—.25 BcoBrad .06a 46005 7.99 7.88 7.91—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 41356 3.91 3.86 3.88—.03 BkofAm .72 164287 32.75 32.52 32.58—.21 Barclay .15e 27162 8.78 8.70 8.72+.01 BarrickGld 2.82e 41245 16.85 16.61 16.75+.09 Boeing 8.22 25581 368.48 361.48 365.90+3.40 BrMySq 1.64 40947 58.85 57.92 58.00—.79 CBSB .72 22021 38.17 36.97 37.59+.74 CallonPet 237165 4.60 4.39 4.41—.05 CdaGoose 21622 36.05 34.71 35.87+1.06 CanopyGr 173484 16.62 15.19 15.39—3.11 CenterPnt 1.15 23178 28.22 27.95 28.12+.03 CntryLink 1 30176 15.03 14.74 14.79—.10 ChesEng 428031 .73 .67 .70+.00 CgpVelLCrd 38589 12.24 11.71 11.80—.14 CgpVelICrd 138332 4.64 4.43 4.60+.05 Citigroup 2.04f 36278 74.01 73.46 73.53—.38 ClevCliffs .24 34955 7.32 7.13 7.16—.12 CocaCola 1.60 34822 52.66 52.35 52.43+.02 Cortevan 56140 26.86 25.71 26.54+.82 DRHorton .70 32505 55.07 54.11 54.23—.10 DenburyR 34300 1.10 1.06 1.06—.01 DevonE .36f 25304 22.11 21.66 21.95+.33 DxGBull 54843 27.83 26.85 27.74+.79 DirDGlBr 63593 7.84 7.56 7.59—.23 DxSPOGBl 55849 3.06 2.92 2.94—.02 Disney 1.76 174796 150.63 147.25 147.34—1.38 ElancoAn 25410 26.36 25.57 25.57—.43 EnCanag .07 59295 4.50 4.38 4.41—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 147745 11.30 10.90 11.13—.04 ErosIntl 39407 2.09 1.75 2.07+.07 ExxonMbl 3.48 42306 68.97 68.22 68.35—.45 Farfetch 25718 8.00 7.59 7.60—.45 Fitbit 68580 6.87 6.76 6.79—.07 FordM .60a 91590 8.91 8.80 8.81—.01 FrptMcM .20 66013 10.94 10.80 10.84 GenElec .04 135820 11.35 11.18 11.30+.01 GenMotors 1.52 27251 37.45 36.98 36.98—.21 Gerdau .02e 30474 3.63 3.54 3.55—.07 GoldFLtd .01e 27922 5.51 5.35 5.48+.13 HPInc .70f 49779 20.14 19.73 19.85+.32 Hanesbds .60 25321 15.49 15.10 15.18 HeclaM .01e 32478 2.49 2.43 2.46+.03 HPEnt .45e 40600 17.20 16.99 17.05—.19 ICICIBk .19e 31493 13.74 13.63 13.63+.18 iPtShFut 98286 18.69 18.25 18.58+.10 iShGold 60635 14.10 14.00 14.09+.09 iShBrazil .67e 119850 42.64 42.15 42.24—.16 iShCanada .48e 44717 29.55 29.46 29.47—.08 iShHK .61e 28842 23.37 23.25 23.27—.26 iShSilver 51443 15.95 15.77 15.93+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 82785 41.08 40.86 40.88—.28 iShEMkts .59e 198137 42.85 42.57 42.62—.14 iShiBoxIG 3.87 26166 126.91 126.64 126.87+.70 iSh20yrT 3.05 38549 138.36 137.67 138.29+1.79 iSEafe 1.66e 59973 67.85 67.66 67.71—.37 iShiBxHYB 5.09 51950 86.80 86.67 86.69—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 46502 158.91 157.79 158.05—.10 iShCorEafe 1.56e 22539 63.68 63.51 63.56—.32 Infosys 29302 9.84 9.76 9.82+.11 Intelsat 177797 14.06 11.20 12.65—1.78 IntlGmeT .80 65565 15.40 13.73 15.30+2.40 iShJapan 23440 59.35 59.21 59.22—.48 iShCorEM .95e 29927 51.49 51.18 51.23—.13 ItauUnHs 54829 8.52 8.40 8.43—.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 32064 128.80 127.59 128.01—.48 Kadmon 69442 4.35 3.49 3.96+.40 Keycorp .74f 26982 18.89 18.68 18.80—.08 KindMorg 1 51665 20.51 20.14 20.18—.17 Kinrossg 60386 4.32 4.20 4.30+.03 Kohls 2.68 22749 58.50 57.00 57.37+.68 LaredoPet 25149 2.43 2.30 2.34—.06 Macys 1.51 89869 16.60 16.09 16.11+.04 Mallinckdt 23158 2.90 2.75 2.80—.12 MarathnO .20 39464 12.15 11.87 11.96+.09 McDerI 128965 .87 .62 .65—.22 Merck 2.20 30027 85.18 83.86 83.88—.94 MorgStan 1.40 21897 48.72 48.21 48.40+.01 Mosaic .20 23678 20.04 19.28 19.99+.31 NewResid 2 47424 15.94 15.42 15.43—.63 NobleEngy .48 34630 21.89 21.11 21.43+.36 NokiaCp .19e 223024 3.40 3.33 3.35—.13 OasisPet 54824 2.92 2.75 2.77—.09 OcciPet 3.16 25939 38.68 38.06 38.09—.03 OiSAC 32584 1.17 1.14 1.14+.02 Oracle .96 27610 56.06 55.64 55.86—.35 PG&ECp 2.12f 62813 7.04 6.38 6.41—.51 PacifCstOil .31e 39503 .38 .26 .29—.79 PartyCity 57415 1.89 1.73 1.84+.16 Penney 42903 1.16 1.09 1.10+.01 Petrobras 69570 15.51 15.20 15.24—.16 Pfizer 1.44 47676 36.76 36.44 36.47—.13 Pinterestn 27693 20.16 19.77 19.81—.39 ProPetr 25740 8.30 7.07 7.58+.24 QIAGEN 52688 37.25 36.46 36.93+1.48 RangeRs .08 27338 4.31 4.11 4.15—.07 RegionsFn .62 37575 16.43 16.26 16.32—.09 SpdrGold 25069 138.90 138.00 138.83+.85 S&P500ETF 4.13e 166129 309.46 308.09 308.34—.76 SpdrEMBd 26247 27.23 27.18 27.20—.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 95893 22.15 21.79 21.84—.06 Schlmbrg 2 52803 35.36 34.60 34.69—.34 Schwab .68 23573 43.24 42.44 43.01+.20 SeaLtd 74885 36.49 35.34 36.31+1.13 SlackTcn 31198 21.60 20.90 21.21—.09 SnapIncA 51335 14.59 14.34 14.41—.06 SwstnEngy 131110 2.21 2.10 2.13—.01 Sprint 46768 6.01 5.82 5.87—.20 Square 32791 62.94 61.35 62.60+1.09 SPHlthC 1.01e 25552 95.57 94.85 94.91—.51 SPCnSt 1.28e 35275 61.62 61.12 61.21—.12 SPEngy 2.04e 32901 60.09 59.51 59.59—.19 SPDRFncl .46e 99144 29.64 29.47 29.51—.10 SPInds 1.12e 24446 81.88 81.28 81.51+.06 SPUtil 1.55e 49064 62.97 62.45 62.88+.45 TaiwSemi .73e 27263 52.73 52.13 52.31—.57 Target 2.64 29118 111.25 109.56 110.12+1.54 TeekayTnk .21 35312 2.23 2.05 2.22+.20 TevaPhrm .73e 96180 9.86 9.37 9.45—.33 Transocn 63404 4.99 4.77 4.80—.06 Twitter 51003 29.37 28.75 28.76—.32 Tyson 1.50 24924 94.11 91.04 91.37+2.50 UberTchn 169463 26.86 25.67 26.10—.61 USOilFd 122617 12.06 11.88 11.92—.05 USSteel .20 77428 13.54 12.73 12.92—.50 Valaris 29878 4.57 4.22 4.31—.05 ValeSA .29e 62426 11.35 11.18 11.20—.03 VanEGold .06e 104058 27.07 26.74 27.04+.29 VnEkRus .01e 28072 24.56 24.31 24.40—.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 27778 11.72 11.51 11.53—.02 VangEmg 1.10e 35037 42.09 41.83 41.85—.17 VangFTSE 1.10e 27972 42.80 42.68 42.72—.17 Vereit .55 32906 9.49 9.42 9.44+.01 VerizonCm 2.46f 29646 59.29 58.84 59.02—.39 Vipshop 39424 12.00 11.47 11.99+.59 WPXEngy 29044 10.40 10.14 10.16—.13 WalMart 2.12f 138821 125.38 119.51 120.59—.40 WellsFargo 2.04 53337 53.37 53.11 53.19—.10 WhitngPet 27821 6.78 6.45 6.50—.08 WmsCos 1.52 30928 22.32 21.99 22.02—.02 Yamanag .02 130340 3.46 3.36 3.44+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated 