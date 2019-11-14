BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|23174
|2.64
|2.54
|2.57—.07
|AT&TInc 2.33f
|80792
|39.04
|38.72
|38.79—.37
|Alibaba
|66491
|184.50
|181.81
|182.20—.28
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|90131
|8.01
|7.93
|7.96—.18
|Ambev .05e
|125024
|4.20
|4.13
|4.16+.01
|AnteroRes 1
|70433
|2.39
|2.22
|2.23—.14
|Aphria
|38078
|4.32
|4.08
|4.21—.26
|AuroraC
|185589
|3.43
|3.11
|3.18—.37
|BPPLC 2.46f
|25044
|39.30
|38.92
|38.96—.25
|BcoBrad .06a
|46005
|7.99
|7.88
|7.91—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|41356
|3.91
|3.86
|3.88—.03
|BkofAm .72
|164287
|32.75
|32.52
|32.58—.21
|Barclay .15e
|27162
|8.78
|8.70
|8.72+.01
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|41245
|16.85
|16.61
|16.75+.09
|Boeing 8.22
|25581
|368.48
|361.48
|365.90+3.40
|BrMySq 1.64
|40947
|58.85
|57.92
|58.00—.79
|CBSB .72
|22021
|38.17
|36.97
|37.59+.74
|CallonPet
|237165
|4.60
|4.39
|4.41—.05
|CdaGoose
|21622
|36.05
|34.71
|35.87+1.06
|CanopyGr
|173484
|16.62
|15.19
|15.39—3.11
|CenterPnt 1.15
|23178
|28.22
|27.95
|28.12+.03
|CntryLink 1
|30176
|15.03
|14.74
|14.79—.10
|ChesEng
|428031
|.73
|.67
|.70+.00
|CgpVelLCrd
|38589
|12.24
|11.71
|11.80—.14
|CgpVelICrd
|138332
|4.64
|4.43
|4.60+.05
|Citigroup 2.04f
|36278
|74.01
|73.46
|73.53—.38
|ClevCliffs .24
|34955
|7.32
|7.13
|7.16—.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|34822
|52.66
|52.35
|52.43+.02
|Cortevan
|56140
|26.86
|25.71
|26.54+.82
|DRHorton .70
|32505
|55.07
|54.11
|54.23—.10
|DenburyR
|34300
|1.10
|1.06
|1.06—.01
|DevonE .36f
|25304
|22.11
|21.66
|21.95+.33
|DxGBull
|54843
|27.83
|26.85
|27.74+.79
|DirDGlBr
|63593
|7.84
|7.56
|7.59—.23
|DxSPOGBl
|55849
|3.06
|2.92
|2.94—.02
|Disney 1.76
|174796
|150.63
|147.25
|147.34—1.38
|ElancoAn
|25410
|26.36
|25.57
|25.57—.43
|EnCanag .07
|59295
|4.50
|4.38
|4.41—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|147745
|11.30
|10.90
|11.13—.04
|ErosIntl
|39407
|2.09
|1.75
|2.07+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|42306
|68.97
|68.22
|68.35—.45
|Farfetch
|25718
|8.00
|7.59
|7.60—.45
|Fitbit
|68580
|6.87
|6.76
|6.79—.07
|FordM .60a
|91590
|8.91
|8.80
|8.81—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|66013
|10.94
|10.80
|10.84
|GenElec .04
|135820
|11.35
|11.18
|11.30+.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|27251
|37.45
|36.98
|36.98—.21
|Gerdau .02e
|30474
|3.63
|3.54
|3.55—.07
|GoldFLtd .01e
|27922
|5.51
|5.35
|5.48+.13
|HPInc .70f
|49779
|20.14
|19.73
|19.85+.32
|Hanesbds .60
|25321
|15.49
|15.10
|15.18
|HeclaM .01e
|32478
|2.49
|2.43
|2.46+.03
|HPEnt .45e
|40600
|17.20
|16.99
|17.05—.19
|ICICIBk .19e
|31493
|13.74
|13.63
|13.63+.18
|iPtShFut
|98286
|18.69
|18.25
|18.58+.10
|iShGold
|60635
|14.10
|14.00
|14.09+.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|119850
|42.64
|42.15
|42.24—.16
|iShCanada .48e
|44717
|29.55
|29.46
|29.47—.08
|iShHK .61e
|28842
|23.37
|23.25
|23.27—.26
|iShSilver
|51443
|15.95
|15.77
|15.93+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|82785
|41.08
|40.86
|40.88—.28
|iShEMkts .59e
|198137
|42.85
|42.57
|42.62—.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|26166
|126.91
|126.64
|126.87+.70
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|38549
|138.36
|137.67
|138.29+1.79
|iSEafe 1.66e
|59973
|67.85
|67.66
|67.71—.37
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|51950
|86.80
|86.67
|86.69—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|46502
|158.91
|157.79
|158.05—.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|22539
|63.68
|63.51
|63.56—.32
|Infosys
|29302
|9.84
|9.76
|9.82+.11
|Intelsat
|177797
|14.06
|11.20
|12.65—1.78
|IntlGmeT .80
|65565
|15.40
|13.73
|15.30+2.40
|iShJapan
|23440
|59.35
|59.21
|59.22—.48
|iShCorEM .95e
|29927
|51.49
|51.18
|51.23—.13
|ItauUnHs
|54829
|8.52
|8.40
|8.43—.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|32064
|128.80
|127.59
|128.01—.48
|Kadmon
|69442
|4.35
|3.49
|3.96+.40
|Keycorp .74f
|26982
|18.89
|18.68
|18.80—.08
|KindMorg 1
|51665
|20.51
|20.14
|20.18—.17
|Kinrossg
|60386
|4.32
|4.20
|4.30+.03
|Kohls 2.68
|22749
|58.50
|57.00
|57.37+.68
|LaredoPet
|25149
|2.43
|2.30
|2.34—.06
|Macys 1.51
|89869
|16.60
|16.09
|16.11+.04
|Mallinckdt
|23158
|2.90
|2.75
|2.80—.12
|MarathnO .20
|39464
|12.15
|11.87
|11.96+.09
|McDerI
|128965
|.87
|.62
|.65—.22
|Merck 2.20
|30027
|85.18
|83.86
|83.88—.94
|MorgStan 1.40
|21897
|48.72
|48.21
|48.40+.01
|Mosaic .20
|23678
|20.04
|19.28
|19.99+.31
|NewResid 2
|47424
|15.94
|15.42
|15.43—.63
|NobleEngy .48
|34630
|21.89
|21.11
|21.43+.36
|NokiaCp .19e
|223024
|3.40
|3.33
|3.35—.13
|OasisPet
|54824
|2.92
|2.75
|2.77—.09
|OcciPet 3.16
|25939
|38.68
|38.06
|38.09—.03
|OiSAC
|32584
|1.17
|1.14
|1.14+.02
|Oracle .96
|27610
|56.06
|55.64
|55.86—.35
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|62813
|7.04
|6.38
|6.41—.51
|PacifCstOil .31e
|39503
|.38
|.26
|.29—.79
|PartyCity
|57415
|1.89
|1.73
|1.84+.16
|Penney
|42903
|1.16
|1.09
|1.10+.01
|Petrobras
|69570
|15.51
|15.20
|15.24—.16
|Pfizer 1.44
|47676
|36.76
|36.44
|36.47—.13
|Pinterestn
|27693
|20.16
|19.77
|19.81—.39
|ProPetr
|25740
|8.30
|7.07
|7.58+.24
|QIAGEN
|52688
|37.25
|36.46
|36.93+1.48
|RangeRs .08
|27338
|4.31
|4.11
|4.15—.07
|RegionsFn .62
|37575
|16.43
|16.26
|16.32—.09
|SpdrGold
|25069
|138.90
|138.00
|138.83+.85
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|166129
|309.46
|308.09
|308.34—.76
|SpdrEMBd
|26247
|27.23
|27.18
|27.20—.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|95893
|22.15
|21.79
|21.84—.06
|Schlmbrg 2
|52803
|35.36
|34.60
|34.69—.34
|Schwab .68
|23573
|43.24
|42.44
|43.01+.20
|SeaLtd
|74885
|36.49
|35.34
|36.31+1.13
|SlackTcn
|31198
|21.60
|20.90
|21.21—.09
|SnapIncA
|51335
|14.59
|14.34
|14.41—.06
|SwstnEngy
|131110
|2.21
|2.10
|2.13—.01
|Sprint
|46768
|6.01
|5.82
|5.87—.20
|Square
|32791
|62.94
|61.35
|62.60+1.09
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|25552
|95.57
|94.85
|94.91—.51
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|35275
|61.62
|61.12
|61.21—.12
|SPEngy 2.04e
|32901
|60.09
|59.51
|59.59—.19
|SPDRFncl .46e
|99144
|29.64
|29.47
|29.51—.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|24446
|81.88
|81.28
|81.51+.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|49064
|62.97
|62.45
|62.88+.45
|TaiwSemi .73e
|27263
|52.73
|52.13
|52.31—.57
|Target 2.64
|29118
|111.25
|109.56
|110.12+1.54
|TeekayTnk .21
|35312
|2.23
|2.05
|2.22+.20
|TevaPhrm .73e
|96180
|9.86
|9.37
|9.45—.33
|Transocn
|63404
|4.99
|4.77
|4.80—.06
|51003
|29.37
|28.75
|28.76—.32
|Tyson 1.50
|24924
|94.11
|91.04
|91.37+2.50
|UberTchn
|169463
|26.86
|25.67
|26.10—.61
|USOilFd
|122617
|12.06
|11.88
|11.92—.05
|USSteel .20
|77428
|13.54
|12.73
|12.92—.50
|Valaris
|29878
|4.57
|4.22
|4.31—.05
|ValeSA .29e
|62426
|11.35
|11.18
|11.20—.03
|VanEGold .06e
|104058
|27.07
|26.74
|27.04+.29
|VnEkRus .01e
|28072
|24.56
|24.31
|24.40—.14
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|27778
|11.72
|11.51
|11.53—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|35037
|42.09
|41.83
|41.85—.17
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|27972
|42.80
|42.68
|42.72—.17
|Vereit .55
|32906
|9.49
|9.42
|9.44+.01
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|29646
|59.29
|58.84
|59.02—.39
|Vipshop
|39424
|12.00
|11.47
|11.99+.59
|WPXEngy
|29044
|10.40
|10.14
|10.16—.13
|WalMart 2.12f
|138821
|125.38
|119.51
|120.59—.40
|WellsFargo 2.04
|53337
|53.37
|53.11
|53.19—.10
|WhitngPet
|27821
|6.78
|6.45
|6.50—.08
|WmsCos 1.52
|30928
|22.32
|21.99
|22.02—.02
|Yamanag .02
|130340
|3.46
|3.36
|3.44+.03
