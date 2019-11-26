BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 93901 18.78 18.58 18.75—.03 AT&TInc 2.04 540162 37.44 36.77 37.40+.14 AbbottLab 1.28 87668 85.57 84.32 85.42+.93 AberFitc .80 85340 16.53 15.02 15.91—.42 Alibaba 518043 195.00 189.04 194.70+4.25 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 255860 8.05 7.85 7.90—.14 Altria 3.36f 107488 49.55 48.77 49.22—.04 Ambev .05e 265991 4.24 4.15 4.22—.08 Amcorn x275483 10.19 10.00 10.15+.16 Annaly 1e 137773 9.25 9.16 9.25 AnteroRes 1 110299 2.12 1.97 1.99—.10 AquaAm .94 113762 44.04 43.49 44.01+.35 AuroraC 402980 2.57 2.36 2.39—.13 Avon 103080 4.49 4.28 4.46+.04 BcoBrad .06a 176472 7.81 7.63 7.77—.16 BcoSantSA .21e 81311 3.93 3.89 3.92—.07 BkofAm .72 506474 33.40 33.13 33.35—.12 BarrickGld 2.82e 100901 16.91 16.36 16.86+.43 BestBuy 2 139144 83.63 77.04 81.57+7.32 BestInc 215449 6.00 5.46 5.74+.17 BlKnight 141867 62.97 61.60 62.81+.97 Blackstone 2.07e 314349 53.47 52.54 53.36+.89 BlockHR 1.04 166142 24.71 24.06 24.41+.01 BoozAllnH .92 92300 73.66 72.43 73.41+.95 BrMySq 1.64 217888 56.90 56.08 56.73+.56 BrixmorP 1.14f 89625 22.03 21.75 21.93+.13 BrwnBrn .34f 186404 38.37 37.77 37.89—.07 CVSHealth 2 101273 76.79 74.64 74.94—1.64 CabotO&G .40f 143299 16.72 15.91 16.01—.68 CallonPet 149283 3.81 3.65 3.71—.05 CanopyGr 94347 19.05 17.62 18.11—.34 Cemex .29t 106246 3.79 3.70 3.70—.01 CntryLink 1 214362 14.89 14.28 14.29—.62 Chevron 4.76 100530 118.56 117.20 117.79—.59 Chicos .35 90834 4.95 4.16 4.77+.59 Cimarex .80 82276 48.11 45.15 45.16—2.59 CgpVelLCrd 94478 12.60 12.14 12.48+.25 CgpVelICrd 193466 4.34 4.17 4.21—.10 Citigroup 2.04f 113108 75.84 74.82 75.46—.22 CocaCola 1.60 132327 53.94 53.22 53.90+.68 ConocoPhil 1.68f 81500 61.36 60.07 60.11—.94 DXCTch .84 88339 36.70 36.04 36.60—.36 Danaher .68 86115 146.40 144.74 145.98+1.04 DenburyR 99258 1.02 .98 1.02 DicksSptg 1.10 185867 47.79 43.53 46.77+7.34 DxGBull 100817 26.88 24.94 26.76+1.61 DirDGlBr 112681 8.34 7.71 7.73—.55 Disney 1.76 249491 153.41 150.61 151.64+1.95 EnCanag .07 168143 4.13 3.94 3.97—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 130040 12.30 11.91 11.96—.34 ExxonMbl 3.48 154536 69.04 68.44 68.74—.17 Fitbit 581729 7.06 6.81 6.89+.11 Fluor .84 82374 18.20 17.49 17.65—.50 FordM .60a 302616 9.02 8.91 9.01+.01 FrptMcM .20 281459 11.82 11.56 11.71+.05 GenElec .04 641891 11.67 11.31 11.35—.23 GenMotors 1.52 82897 35.93 35.51 35.91+.10 Gerdau .02e 116503 4.04 3.92 3.99+.06 HPInc .70f 174364 20.10 19.71 20.06—.09 Hallibrtn .72 107762 21.28 20.69 20.83—.51 Hanesbds .60 110943 15.08 14.15 15.05—.11 HlthpeakPr 1.48 160708 34.91 34.38 34.86+.45 HelmPayne 2.80f 90506 40.06 37.96 37.97—1.95 HPEnt .45e 277638 16.67 15.75 15.97—1.48 HomeDp 5.44 99607 220.96 218.39 220.76+2.36 Hormel .84 102654 44.58 42.36 44.28+1.52 HostHotls .85a 108079 17.49 17.13 17.48+.34 Huya 85507 22.00 21.01 21.58—.19 ICICIBk .19e 107264 14.07 13.83 13.97+.17 iPtShFut 291701 16.50 16.20 16.29—.24 iShGold 105582 13.99 13.86 13.98+.07 iShBrazil .67e 359566 42.17 41.50 42.10—.61 iShSilver 112418 15.99 15.72 15.99+.21 iShChinaLC .87e 210441 42.16 41.81 42.11+.10 iShEMkts .59e 495712 43.19 42.89 43.17—.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 86887 128.33 128.03 128.24+.33 iSEafe 1.66e 242759 68.54 68.36 68.48—.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 132239 87.02 86.90 87.02+.10 iShR2K 1.77e 154922 162.54 161.29 161.69+.11 iShREst 2.76e 85169 93.29 92.14 93.16+1.11 iShCorEafe 1.56e 92789 64.39 64.22 64.36+.01 Infosys 201278 9.79 9.65 9.65—.22 InvitHm .52 132069 31.31 30.15 30.49+.36 iShCorEM .95e 155017 51.89 51.53 51.85—.17 ItauUnH 359200 8.18 8.00 8.11—.22 JPMorgCh 3.20 104947 131.82 130.36 131.67+.18 JohnJn 3.80 106411 137.34 135.15 137.17—.01 KindMorg 1 239613 20.05 19.61 19.70—.26 Kinrossg 121127 4.31 4.20 4.29+.10 LBrands 1.20 188550 19.46 18.66 19.08—.09 Macys 1.51 355823 15.85 15.36 15.37—.19 Mallinckdt 135242 3.78 3.25 3.47—.14 MarathnO .20 189535 12.12 11.80 11.83—.28 MarathPt 2.12 98666 62.65 61.40 61.67—.76 MedProp 1.04 286651 20.77 20.08 20.75+.77 Medtrnic 2.16 93914 112.15 110.83 111.33—.45 Merck 2.44f 183536 87.44 85.91 87.34+1.64 MorgStan 1.40 103667 49.93 49.07 49.41—.55 NewmtM .56 111299 38.15 37.61 38.14+.38 NokiaCp .19e 205159 3.46 3.41 3.43—.04 OasisPet 109838 2.56 2.44 2.44—.09 OcciPet 3.16 133587 39.93 38.56 38.57—1.36 OmegaHlt 2.68f 113234 42.09 41.61 42.07+.43 Oracle .96 120841 56.86 56.42 56.51—.05 PG&ECp 118069 7.60 7.18 7.47+.07 ParsleyEn .12 214173 15.67 14.92 14.94—.77 PetrbrsA 92486 13.89 13.59 13.76—.28 Petrobras 206297 14.97 14.57 14.76—.46 Pfizer 1.44 328600 38.59 38.05 38.29—.39 Pinterestn 181757 19.75 18.87 19.52+.57 PlainsGP 1.44 138487 18.20 17.41 17.42—.76 ProctGam 2.98 81459 122.35 120.41 122.26+1.75 QEPRes .08 88606 3.32 3.17 3.22—.10 Qudian 267922 4.88 4.63 4.79+.03 RangeRs .08 120037 3.87 3.49 3.59—.29 RegionsFn .62 80510 16.81 16.59 16.59—.25 S&P500ETF 4.13e 372618 314.28 313.06 314.08+.71 SpdrOGEx .73e 326746 21.24 20.64 20.70—.53 Schlmbrg 2 95940 37.22 36.22 36.39—.69 Schwab .68 230741 49.79 48.66 49.24—.07 SnapIncA 205207 15.55 15.16 15.46—.04 SouthnCo 2.48f 82010 62.39 61.99 62.25+.07 SwstnEngy 294493 1.93 1.83 1.89—.06 Sprint 139567 6.09 5.88 5.96+.02 Square 99817 69.44 67.93 68.94+.69 SPHlthC 1.01e 110733 99.56 99.00 99.33—.08 SPEngy 2.04e 134018 59.99 59.12 59.34—.55 SPDRFncl .46e 335153 30.11 29.93 30.08—.03 SPTech .78e 97259 88.15 87.76 87.93+.08 SPUtil 1.55e 161500 63.09 62.75 63.00+.21 TJX .92 158946 60.70 59.10 60.35+1.00 TevaPhrm .73e 451642 10.78 9.64 9.87—.85 Transocn 151434 5.19 4.81 4.83—.20 TrGasSur 99935 6.13 5.65 5.66—.46 Twitter 163219 30.99 30.40 30.96+.42 UberTchn 296212 30.15 29.36 29.53+.42 USOilFd 164533 12.23 12.08 12.19+.08 USSteel .20 83316 13.94 13.61 13.68—.11 VICIPr 1.19e 226351 24.63 24.42 24.60+.12 ValeSA .29e 261758 12.08 11.83 12.03 VanEGold .06e 648060 26.83 26.14 26.78+.58 VanEJrGld 175438 37.50 36.25 37.40+1.11 VangEmg 1.10e 132128 42.47 42.18 42.44—.17 Vereit .55 193939 9.73 9.62 9.70+.07 VerizonCm 2.46f 119489 59.91 59.13 59.89+.51 WellsFargo 2.04 180894 54.12 53.73 53.81—.40 WstnUnion .80 298634 27.51 27.25 27.37—.01 WhitngPet 122431 5.41 4.87 4.89—.54 WmsCos 1.52 103082 23.26 22.77 22.87—.22 Yamanag .02 105151 3.60 3.43 3.59+.16 