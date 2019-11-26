BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|93901
|18.78
|18.58
|18.75—.03
|AT&TInc 2.04
|540162
|37.44
|36.77
|37.40+.14
|AbbottLab 1.28
|87668
|85.57
|84.32
|85.42+.93
|AberFitc .80
|85340
|16.53
|15.02
|15.91—.42
|Alibaba
|518043
|195.00
|189.04
|194.70+4.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|255860
|8.05
|7.85
|7.90—.14
|Altria 3.36f
|107488
|49.55
|48.77
|49.22—.04
|Ambev .05e
|265991
|4.24
|4.15
|4.22—.08
|Amcorn
|x275483
|10.19
|10.00
|10.15+.16
|Annaly 1e
|137773
|9.25
|9.16
|9.25
|AnteroRes 1
|110299
|2.12
|1.97
|1.99—.10
|AquaAm .94
|113762
|44.04
|43.49
|44.01+.35
|AuroraC
|402980
|2.57
|2.36
|2.39—.13
|Avon
|103080
|4.49
|4.28
|4.46+.04
|BcoBrad .06a
|176472
|7.81
|7.63
|7.77—.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|81311
|3.93
|3.89
|3.92—.07
|BkofAm .72
|506474
|33.40
|33.13
|33.35—.12
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|100901
|16.91
|16.36
|16.86+.43
|BestBuy 2
|139144
|83.63
|77.04
|81.57+7.32
|BestInc
|215449
|6.00
|5.46
|5.74+.17
|BlKnight
|141867
|62.97
|61.60
|62.81+.97
|Blackstone 2.07e
|314349
|53.47
|52.54
|53.36+.89
|BlockHR 1.04
|166142
|24.71
|24.06
|24.41+.01
|BoozAllnH .92
|92300
|73.66
|72.43
|73.41+.95
|BrMySq 1.64
|217888
|56.90
|56.08
|56.73+.56
|BrixmorP 1.14f
|89625
|22.03
|21.75
|21.93+.13
|BrwnBrn .34f
|186404
|38.37
|37.77
|37.89—.07
|CVSHealth 2
|101273
|76.79
|74.64
|74.94—1.64
|CabotO&G .40f
|143299
|16.72
|15.91
|16.01—.68
|CallonPet
|149283
|3.81
|3.65
|3.71—.05
|CanopyGr
|94347
|19.05
|17.62
|18.11—.34
|Cemex .29t
|106246
|3.79
|3.70
|3.70—.01
|CntryLink 1
|214362
|14.89
|14.28
|14.29—.62
|Chevron 4.76
|100530
|118.56
|117.20
|117.79—.59
|Chicos .35
|90834
|4.95
|4.16
|4.77+.59
|Cimarex .80
|82276
|48.11
|45.15
|45.16—2.59
|CgpVelLCrd
|94478
|12.60
|12.14
|12.48+.25
|CgpVelICrd
|193466
|4.34
|4.17
|4.21—.10
|Citigroup 2.04f
|113108
|75.84
|74.82
|75.46—.22
|CocaCola 1.60
|132327
|53.94
|53.22
|53.90+.68
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|81500
|61.36
|60.07
|60.11—.94
|DXCTch .84
|88339
|36.70
|36.04
|36.60—.36
|Danaher .68
|86115
|146.40
|144.74
|145.98+1.04
|DenburyR
|99258
|1.02
|.98
|1.02
|DicksSptg 1.10
|185867
|47.79
|43.53
|46.77+7.34
|DxGBull
|100817
|26.88
|24.94
|26.76+1.61
|DirDGlBr
|112681
|8.34
|7.71
|7.73—.55
|Disney 1.76
|249491
|153.41
|150.61
|151.64+1.95
|EnCanag .07
|168143
|4.13
|3.94
|3.97—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|130040
|12.30
|11.91
|11.96—.34
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|154536
|69.04
|68.44
|68.74—.17
|Fitbit
|581729
|7.06
|6.81
|6.89+.11
|Fluor .84
|82374
|18.20
|17.49
|17.65—.50
|FordM .60a
|302616
|9.02
|8.91
|9.01+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|281459
|11.82
|11.56
|11.71+.05
|GenElec .04
|641891
|11.67
|11.31
|11.35—.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|82897
|35.93
|35.51
|35.91+.10
|Gerdau .02e
|116503
|4.04
|3.92
|3.99+.06
|HPInc .70f
|174364
|20.10
|19.71
|20.06—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|107762
|21.28
|20.69
|20.83—.51
|Hanesbds .60
|110943
|15.08
|14.15
|15.05—.11
|HlthpeakPr 1.48
|160708
|34.91
|34.38
|34.86+.45
|HelmPayne 2.80f
|90506
|40.06
|37.96
|37.97—1.95
|HPEnt .45e
|277638
|16.67
|15.75
|15.97—1.48
|HomeDp 5.44
|99607
|220.96
|218.39
|220.76+2.36
|Hormel .84
|102654
|44.58
|42.36
|44.28+1.52
|HostHotls .85a
|108079
|17.49
|17.13
|17.48+.34
|Huya
|85507
|22.00
|21.01
|21.58—.19
|ICICIBk .19e
|107264
|14.07
|13.83
|13.97+.17
|iPtShFut
|291701
|16.50
|16.20
|16.29—.24
|iShGold
|105582
|13.99
|13.86
|13.98+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|359566
|42.17
|41.50
|42.10—.61
|iShSilver
|112418
|15.99
|15.72
|15.99+.21
|iShChinaLC .87e
|210441
|42.16
|41.81
|42.11+.10
|iShEMkts .59e
|495712
|43.19
|42.89
|43.17—.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|86887
|128.33
|128.03
|128.24+.33
|iSEafe 1.66e
|242759
|68.54
|68.36
|68.48—.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|132239
|87.02
|86.90
|87.02+.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|154922
|162.54
|161.29
|161.69+.11
|iShREst 2.76e
|85169
|93.29
|92.14
|93.16+1.11
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|92789
|64.39
|64.22
|64.36+.01
|Infosys
|201278
|9.79
|9.65
|9.65—.22
|InvitHm .52
|132069
|31.31
|30.15
|30.49+.36
|iShCorEM .95e
|155017
|51.89
|51.53
|51.85—.17
|ItauUnH
|359200
|8.18
|8.00
|8.11—.22
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|104947
|131.82
|130.36
|131.67+.18
|JohnJn 3.80
|106411
|137.34
|135.15
|137.17—.01
|KindMorg 1
|239613
|20.05
|19.61
|19.70—.26
|Kinrossg
|121127
|4.31
|4.20
|4.29+.10
|LBrands 1.20
|188550
|19.46
|18.66
|19.08—.09
|Macys 1.51
|355823
|15.85
|15.36
|15.37—.19
|Mallinckdt
|135242
|3.78
|3.25
|3.47—.14
|MarathnO .20
|189535
|12.12
|11.80
|11.83—.28
|MarathPt 2.12
|98666
|62.65
|61.40
|61.67—.76
|MedProp 1.04
|286651
|20.77
|20.08
|20.75+.77
|Medtrnic 2.16
|93914
|112.15
|110.83
|111.33—.45
|Merck 2.44f
|183536
|87.44
|85.91
|87.34+1.64
|MorgStan 1.40
|103667
|49.93
|49.07
|49.41—.55
|NewmtM .56
|111299
|38.15
|37.61
|38.14+.38
|NokiaCp .19e
|205159
|3.46
|3.41
|3.43—.04
|OasisPet
|109838
|2.56
|2.44
|2.44—.09
|OcciPet 3.16
|133587
|39.93
|38.56
|38.57—1.36
|OmegaHlt 2.68f
|113234
|42.09
|41.61
|42.07+.43
|Oracle .96
|120841
|56.86
|56.42
|56.51—.05
|PG&ECp
|118069
|7.60
|7.18
|7.47+.07
|ParsleyEn .12
|214173
|15.67
|14.92
|14.94—.77
|PetrbrsA
|92486
|13.89
|13.59
|13.76—.28
|Petrobras
|206297
|14.97
|14.57
|14.76—.46
|Pfizer 1.44
|328600
|38.59
|38.05
|38.29—.39
|Pinterestn
|181757
|19.75
|18.87
|19.52+.57
|PlainsGP 1.44
|138487
|18.20
|17.41
|17.42—.76
|ProctGam 2.98
|81459
|122.35
|120.41
|122.26+1.75
|QEPRes .08
|88606
|3.32
|3.17
|3.22—.10
|Qudian
|267922
|4.88
|4.63
|4.79+.03
|RangeRs .08
|120037
|3.87
|3.49
|3.59—.29
|RegionsFn .62
|80510
|16.81
|16.59
|16.59—.25
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|372618
|314.28
|313.06
|314.08+.71
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|326746
|21.24
|20.64
|20.70—.53
|Schlmbrg 2
|95940
|37.22
|36.22
|36.39—.69
|Schwab .68
|230741
|49.79
|48.66
|49.24—.07
|SnapIncA
|205207
|15.55
|15.16
|15.46—.04
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|82010
|62.39
|61.99
|62.25+.07
|SwstnEngy
|294493
|1.93
|1.83
|1.89—.06
|Sprint
|139567
|6.09
|5.88
|5.96+.02
|Square
|99817
|69.44
|67.93
|68.94+.69
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|110733
|99.56
|99.00
|99.33—.08
|SPEngy 2.04e
|134018
|59.99
|59.12
|59.34—.55
|SPDRFncl .46e
|335153
|30.11
|29.93
|30.08—.03
|SPTech .78e
|97259
|88.15
|87.76
|87.93+.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|161500
|63.09
|62.75
|63.00+.21
|TJX .92
|158946
|60.70
|59.10
|60.35+1.00
|TevaPhrm .73e
|451642
|10.78
|9.64
|9.87—.85
|Transocn
|151434
|5.19
|4.81
|4.83—.20
|TrGasSur
|99935
|6.13
|5.65
|5.66—.46
|163219
|30.99
|30.40
|30.96+.42
|UberTchn
|296212
|30.15
|29.36
|29.53+.42
|USOilFd
|164533
|12.23
|12.08
|12.19+.08
|USSteel .20
|83316
|13.94
|13.61
|13.68—.11
|VICIPr 1.19e
|226351
|24.63
|24.42
|24.60+.12
|ValeSA .29e
|261758
|12.08
|11.83
|12.03
|VanEGold .06e
|648060
|26.83
|26.14
|26.78+.58
|VanEJrGld
|175438
|37.50
|36.25
|37.40+1.11
|VangEmg 1.10e
|132128
|42.47
|42.18
|42.44—.17
|Vereit .55
|193939
|9.73
|9.62
|9.70+.07
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|119489
|59.91
|59.13
|59.89+.51
|WellsFargo 2.04
|180894
|54.12
|53.73
|53.81—.40
|WstnUnion .80
|298634
|27.51
|27.25
|27.37—.01
|WhitngPet
|122431
|5.41
|4.87
|4.89—.54
|WmsCos 1.52
|103082
|23.26
|22.77
|22.87—.22
|Yamanag .02
|105151
|3.60
|3.43
|3.59+.16
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.