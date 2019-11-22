BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|69259
|18.86
|18.49
|18.83+.33
|AMCEnt .80
|57107
|8.06
|7.47
|7.96+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|198726
|37.93
|37.69
|37.75+.15
|AXAEqH .60
|111012
|24.50
|24.01
|24.29+.29
|AbbVie 4.72f
|77846
|86.79
|85.31
|86.05—.47
|Alibaba
|105268
|186.78
|183.94
|186.78+1.92
|AllyFincl .68
|100696
|32.29
|30.79
|32.23+1.53
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|269227
|8.01
|7.91
|7.97+.03
|Altria 3.36f
|92561
|49.07
|48.45
|49.00+.18
|Ambev .05e
|265888
|4.36
|4.29
|4.31+.03
|Amcorn
|57393
|10.14
|9.96
|10.06+.16
|Annaly 1e
|110506
|9.25
|9.10
|9.20+.07
|AnteroMid .45e
|72299
|4.97
|4.78
|4.83—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|107853
|2.27
|2.04
|2.17+.13
|AuroraC
|629244
|3.10
|2.69
|2.70—.42
|BPPLC 2.46f
|64731
|38.84
|38.40
|38.55—.04
|BcoBrad .06a
|146466
|8.04
|7.92
|8.00+.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|61727
|3.98
|3.94
|3.94+.04
|BkofAm .72
|387729
|33.32
|32.94
|33.18+.34
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|72095
|16.76
|16.47
|16.49—.15
|BlackBerry
|64759
|5.64
|5.36
|5.60+.26
|BostonSci
|56554
|42.55
|41.65
|41.85—.51
|BrMySq 1.64
|215155
|57.12
|55.92
|56.45—.40
|CabotO&G .40f
|117837
|16.54
|15.92
|16.39+.34
|CalifRes
|65581
|6.61
|6.00
|6.13—.44
|CallonPet
|135068
|3.81
|3.62
|3.67—.04
|CanopyGr
|160080
|19.75
|18.03
|18.41—1.88
|CenterPnt 1.15
|61948
|25.02
|24.32
|24.75+.21
|CntryLink 1
|56484
|15.05
|14.82
|14.97+.12
|CgpVelLCrd
|111973
|12.57
|11.94
|12.24—.30
|CgpVelICrd
|270733
|4.41
|4.20
|4.30+.08
|Citigroup 2.04f
|78995
|74.92
|73.97
|74.87+.97
|ClevCliffs .24
|143200
|8.04
|7.56
|7.94+.43
|CocaCola 1.60
|91132
|53.19
|52.75
|53.03+.07
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|65517
|61.39
|59.64
|59.90—.31
|Cortevan
|112184
|25.58
|25.03
|25.54+.43
|DeltaAir 1.61
|96472
|56.13
|55.12
|56.11+.80
|DxGBull
|72236
|27.47
|26.29
|26.74—.33
|DirDGlBr
|84153
|7.94
|7.61
|7.77+.02
|Disney 1.76
|96214
|149.44
|146.68
|148.29+1.39
|DukeEngy 3.78
|57627
|87.34
|86.36
|87.14+.48
|EnCanag .07
|109286
|4.26
|4.07
|4.09—.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|147416
|12.05
|11.75
|11.93+.02
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|69969
|26.66
|26.30
|26.62+.35
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|121405
|70.18
|69.33
|69.37—.30
|FirstEngy 1.56f
|61297
|47.44
|46.59
|47.34+.70
|Fitbit
|90742
|6.90
|6.69
|6.86+.18
|FootLockr 1.52
|171780
|40.32
|37.31
|40.25—1.21
|FordM .60a
|349488
|8.90
|8.77
|8.89+.18
|FrptMcM .20
|222399
|11.48
|11.13
|11.35+.34
|Gap .97
|106993
|16.98
|15.88
|16.94+.72
|GenElec .04
|384851
|11.72
|11.49
|11.55+.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|135659
|35.50
|34.93
|35.33+.66
|Genpact .34
|60451
|39.97
|39.46
|39.72—.68
|Gerdau .02e
|209628
|3.99
|3.88
|3.95+.06
|HPInc .70f
|103306
|20.07
|19.71
|19.94+.29
|Hallibrtn .72
|73952
|21.25
|20.81
|20.99—.14
|HeclaM .01e
|73983
|2.41
|2.32
|2.33—.04
|HPEnt .45e
|66856
|17.29
|17.04
|17.12+.04
|HomeDp 5.44
|57743
|219.13
|217.81
|218.03—.51
|iPtShFut
|265635
|17.70
|17.26
|17.28—.51
|iShGold
|136845
|14.05
|13.97
|13.98—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|171537
|43.34
|42.86
|43.16+.39
|iShSilver
|78174
|16.01
|15.88
|15.90—.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|147290
|41.44
|41.20
|41.32—.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|232199
|42.99
|42.77
|42.87
|iSEafe 1.66e
|149692
|68.11
|67.82
|67.98+.19
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|203947
|86.69
|86.40
|86.69+.33
|iShR2K 1.77e
|134791
|158.54
|157.35
|158.22+.49
|iShREst 2.76e
|63320
|92.26
|91.22
|91.69—.30
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|56108
|63.96
|63.70
|63.83+.13
|Infosys
|235964
|9.76
|9.58
|9.60—.27
|Intelsat
|75072
|7.33
|6.79
|7.11+.04
|InvitHm .52
|105454
|29.72
|28.99
|29.64+.32
|iShCorEM .95e
|63358
|51.63
|51.38
|51.53+.01
|iShCoreInt
|64464
|55.14
|55.03
|55.06+.07
|ItauUnHs
|98331
|8.54
|8.43
|8.48+.07
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|81664
|131.22
|130.10
|130.79+.86
|JohnJn 3.80
|92355
|138.63
|136.50
|138.07+1.63
|Keycorp .74
|60926
|19.40
|19.12
|19.26+.16
|KindMorg 1
|97254
|20.23
|19.95
|19.96—.20
|Kinrossg
|74344
|4.36
|4.24
|4.25—.05
|LBrands 1.20
|179224
|18.32
|16.92
|18.01+.84
|Macys 1.51
|280665
|15.46
|14.58
|15.43+.76
|Mallinckdt
|55997
|3.27
|3.04
|3.24+.15
|MarathnO .20
|157519
|12.22
|11.88
|12.20+.31
|McEwenM .01
|90643
|1.24
|1.17
|1.23+.02
|Medtrnic 2.16
|55676
|111.46
|110.65
|110.82+.33
|Merck 2.44f
|74428
|86.36
|85.32
|85.45—.01
|MorgStan 1.40
|66076
|49.26
|48.82
|49.25+.41
|Myovant
|57500
|14.40
|12.12
|14.09+1.66
|Nabors .24
|56795
|2.05
|1.88
|2.04+.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|166742
|3.46
|3.40
|3.43+.05
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|197106
|38.47
|36.41
|37.95+3.63
|OasisPet
|117350
|2.60
|2.46
|2.52—.07
|OcciPet 3.16
|94663
|39.94
|38.98
|39.58+.46
|OiSAC
|73438
|1.14
|1.08
|1.12+.02
|Oracle .96
|63469
|57.06
|56.25
|56.39+.16
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|152088
|7.48
|7.12
|7.31+.30
|Penney
|62332
|1.12
|1.07
|1.10+.02
|PetrbrsA
|56758
|14.48
|14.17
|14.22+.06
|Petrobras
|165072
|15.56
|15.21
|15.25+.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|242328
|38.41
|37.69
|38.33+.59
|Pinterestn
|147964
|19.16
|18.38
|18.65—.42
|PureStrg
|269051
|17.02
|15.80
|16.86—2.99
|QEPRes .08
|61320
|3.31
|3.15
|3.29+.11
|Qudian
|149209
|4.63
|4.20
|4.54+.44
|RangeRs .08
|171263
|3.96
|3.44
|3.84+.40
|RegionsFn .62
|59184
|16.80
|16.54
|16.67+.18
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|57771
|59.07
|58.36
|58.44—.23
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|57664
|30.67
|30.55
|30.63+.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|446949
|311.24
|309.85
|310.96+.69
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|191886
|21.24
|20.79
|21.05+.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|75145
|37.09
|36.25
|36.61—.01
|Schwab .68
|168529
|48.60
|47.41
|48.20+.17
|SnapIncA
|209512
|15.50
|15.01
|15.26+.18
|SwstnEngy
|235580
|1.99
|1.81
|1.95+.10
|Sprint
|113807
|5.76
|5.61
|5.74+.11
|Square
|57990
|68.07
|67.04
|67.75+.33
|StageStrs .20
|108939
|4.92
|3.18
|4.66+1.27
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|61417
|98.40
|97.87
|98.26+.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|55170
|61.49
|61.06
|61.30—.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|114916
|60.37
|59.71
|59.83—.20
|SPDRFncl .46e
|351849
|29.95
|29.74
|29.92+.22
|SPTech .78e
|58899
|87.09
|86.25
|86.59—.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|114846
|63.15
|62.55
|63.00+.02
|TJX .92
|61936
|59.49
|58.61
|59.18+.06
|Target 2.64
|75340
|127.95
|126.28
|127.02—.63
|TeekOffsh .04m
|55267
|1.55
|1.53
|1.55+.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|130054
|10.58
|10.17
|10.23—.02
|Transocn
|140096
|4.79
|4.59
|4.74+.15
|141496
|30.17
|29.58
|30.03+.24
|UberTchn
|443686
|30.13
|29.21
|29.56+.10
|USBancrp 1.68f
|65488
|60.05
|59.50
|60.05+.56
|USOilFd
|178894
|12.21
|12.01
|12.11—.09
|USSteel .20
|124949
|13.69
|13.00
|13.46+.58
|Valaris
|57207
|3.98
|3.67
|3.94+.28
|ValeSA .29e
|272884
|11.93
|11.74
|11.89+.42
|VanEGold .06e
|243118
|26.98
|26.59
|26.76—.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|79066
|11.81
|11.58
|11.71+.05
|VangEmg 1.10e
|63501
|42.34
|42.14
|42.23—.08
|Vereit .55
|90333
|9.72
|9.53
|9.64—.02
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|107381
|60.03
|59.66
|59.75+.14
|VirgnGal
|66352
|8.62
|7.26
|7.60—.83
|Visa 1
|68644
|180.47
|178.35
|179.47—.42
|WPXEngy
|60539
|10.07
|9.74
|9.88
|WellsFargo 2.04
|138234
|54.35
|53.81
|54.28+.72
|WhitngPet
|65972
|5.53
|5.27
|5.34+.01
|WmsCos 1.52
|97022
|23.26
|22.87
|23.10+.31
|Yamanag .02
|97796
|3.52
|3.43
|3.47—.02
