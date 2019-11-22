BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 69259 18.86 18.49 18.83+.33 AMCEnt .80 57107 8.06 7.47 7.96+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 198726 37.93 37.69 37.75+.15 AXAEqH .60 111012 24.50 24.01 24.29+.29 AbbVie 4.72f 77846 86.79 85.31 86.05—.47 Alibaba 105268 186.78 183.94 186.78+1.92 AllyFincl .68 100696 32.29 30.79 32.23+1.53 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 269227 8.01 7.91 7.97+.03 Altria 3.36f 92561 49.07 48.45 49.00+.18 Ambev .05e 265888 4.36 4.29 4.31+.03 Amcorn 57393 10.14 9.96 10.06+.16 Annaly 1e 110506 9.25 9.10 9.20+.07 AnteroMid .45e 72299 4.97 4.78 4.83—.04 AnteroRes 1 107853 2.27 2.04 2.17+.13 AuroraC 629244 3.10 2.69 2.70—.42 BPPLC 2.46f 64731 38.84 38.40 38.55—.04 BcoBrad .06a 146466 8.04 7.92 8.00+.11 BcoSantSA .21e 61727 3.98 3.94 3.94+.04 BkofAm .72 387729 33.32 32.94 33.18+.34 BarrickGld 2.82e 72095 16.76 16.47 16.49—.15 BlackBerry 64759 5.64 5.36 5.60+.26 BostonSci 56554 42.55 41.65 41.85—.51 BrMySq 1.64 215155 57.12 55.92 56.45—.40 CabotO&G .40f 117837 16.54 15.92 16.39+.34 CalifRes 65581 6.61 6.00 6.13—.44 CallonPet 135068 3.81 3.62 3.67—.04 CanopyGr 160080 19.75 18.03 18.41—1.88 CenterPnt 1.15 61948 25.02 24.32 24.75+.21 CntryLink 1 56484 15.05 14.82 14.97+.12 CgpVelLCrd 111973 12.57 11.94 12.24—.30 CgpVelICrd 270733 4.41 4.20 4.30+.08 Citigroup 2.04f 78995 74.92 73.97 74.87+.97 ClevCliffs .24 143200 8.04 7.56 7.94+.43 CocaCola 1.60 91132 53.19 52.75 53.03+.07 ConocoPhil 1.68f 65517 61.39 59.64 59.90—.31 Cortevan 112184 25.58 25.03 25.54+.43 DeltaAir 1.61 96472 56.13 55.12 56.11+.80 DxGBull 72236 27.47 26.29 26.74—.33 DirDGlBr 84153 7.94 7.61 7.77+.02 Disney 1.76 96214 149.44 146.68 148.29+1.39 DukeEngy 3.78 57627 87.34 86.36 87.14+.48 EnCanag .07 109286 4.26 4.07 4.09—.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 147416 12.05 11.75 11.93+.02 EntProdPt 1.77f 69969 26.66 26.30 26.62+.35 ExxonMbl 3.48 121405 70.18 69.33 69.37—.30 FirstEngy 1.56f 61297 47.44 46.59 47.34+.70 Fitbit 90742 6.90 6.69 6.86+.18 FootLockr 1.52 171780 40.32 37.31 40.25—1.21 FordM .60a 349488 8.90 8.77 8.89+.18 FrptMcM .20 222399 11.48 11.13 11.35+.34 Gap .97 106993 16.98 15.88 16.94+.72 GenElec .04 384851 11.72 11.49 11.55+.02 GenMotors 1.52 135659 35.50 34.93 35.33+.66 Genpact .34 60451 39.97 39.46 39.72—.68 Gerdau .02e 209628 3.99 3.88 3.95+.06 HPInc .70f 103306 20.07 19.71 19.94+.29 Hallibrtn .72 73952 21.25 20.81 20.99—.14 HeclaM .01e 73983 2.41 2.32 2.33—.04 HPEnt .45e 66856 17.29 17.04 17.12+.04 HomeDp 5.44 57743 219.13 217.81 218.03—.51 iPtShFut 265635 17.70 17.26 17.28—.51 iShGold 136845 14.05 13.97 13.98—.02 iShBrazil .67e 171537 43.34 42.86 43.16+.39 iShSilver 78174 16.01 15.88 15.90—.09 iShChinaLC .87e 147290 41.44 41.20 41.32—.07 iShEMkts .59e 232199 42.99 42.77 42.87 iSEafe 1.66e 149692 68.11 67.82 67.98+.19 iShiBxHYB 5.09 203947 86.69 86.40 86.69+.33 iShR2K 1.77e 134791 158.54 157.35 158.22+.49 iShREst 2.76e 63320 92.26 91.22 91.69—.30 iShCorEafe 1.56e 56108 63.96 63.70 63.83+.13 Infosys 235964 9.76 9.58 9.60—.27 Intelsat 75072 7.33 6.79 7.11+.04 InvitHm .52 105454 29.72 28.99 29.64+.32 iShCorEM .95e 63358 51.63 51.38 51.53+.01 iShCoreInt 64464 55.14 55.03 55.06+.07 ItauUnHs 98331 8.54 8.43 8.48+.07 JPMorgCh 3.20 81664 131.22 130.10 130.79+.86 JohnJn 3.80 92355 138.63 136.50 138.07+1.63 Keycorp .74 60926 19.40 19.12 19.26+.16 KindMorg 1 97254 20.23 19.95 19.96—.20 Kinrossg 74344 4.36 4.24 4.25—.05 LBrands 1.20 179224 18.32 16.92 18.01+.84 Macys 1.51 280665 15.46 14.58 15.43+.76 Mallinckdt 55997 3.27 3.04 3.24+.15 MarathnO .20 157519 12.22 11.88 12.20+.31 McEwenM .01 90643 1.24 1.17 1.23+.02 Medtrnic 2.16 55676 111.46 110.65 110.82+.33 Merck 2.44f 74428 86.36 85.32 85.45—.01 MorgStan 1.40 66076 49.26 48.82 49.25+.41 Myovant 57500 14.40 12.12 14.09+1.66 Nabors .24 56795 2.05 1.88 2.04+.13 NokiaCp .19e 166742 3.46 3.40 3.43+.05 Nordstrm 1.48a 197106 38.47 36.41 37.95+3.63 OasisPet 117350 2.60 2.46 2.52—.07 OcciPet 3.16 94663 39.94 38.98 39.58+.46 OiSAC 73438 1.14 1.08 1.12+.02 Oracle .96 63469 57.06 56.25 56.39+.16 PG&ECp 2.12f 152088 7.48 7.12 7.31+.30 Penney 62332 1.12 1.07 1.10+.02 PetrbrsA 56758 14.48 14.17 14.22+.06 Petrobras 165072 15.56 15.21 15.25+.05 Pfizer 1.44 242328 38.41 37.69 38.33+.59 Pinterestn 147964 19.16 18.38 18.65—.42 PureStrg 269051 17.02 15.80 16.86—2.99 QEPRes .08 61320 3.31 3.15 3.29+.11 Qudian 149209 4.63 4.20 4.54+.44 RangeRs .08 171263 3.96 3.44 3.84+.40 RegionsFn .62 59184 16.80 16.54 16.67+.18 RoyDShllA 3.76 57771 59.07 58.36 58.44—.23 SpdrWldxUS .79e 57664 30.67 30.55 30.63+.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 446949 311.24 309.85 310.96+.69 SpdrOGEx .73e 191886 21.24 20.79 21.05+.05 Schlmbrg 2 75145 37.09 36.25 36.61—.01 Schwab .68 168529 48.60 47.41 48.20+.17 SnapIncA 209512 15.50 15.01 15.26+.18 SwstnEngy 235580 1.99 1.81 1.95+.10 Sprint 113807 5.76 5.61 5.74+.11 Square 57990 68.07 67.04 67.75+.33 StageStrs .20 108939 4.92 3.18 4.66+1.27 SPHlthC 1.01e 61417 98.40 97.87 98.26+.35 SPCnSt 1.28e 55170 61.49 61.06 61.30—.10 SPEngy 2.04e 114916 60.37 59.71 59.83—.20 SPDRFncl .46e 351849 29.95 29.74 29.92+.22 SPTech .78e 58899 87.09 86.25 86.59—.11 SPUtil 1.55e 114846 63.15 62.55 63.00+.02 TJX .92 61936 59.49 58.61 59.18+.06 Target 2.64 75340 127.95 126.28 127.02—.63 TeekOffsh .04m 55267 1.55 1.53 1.55+.01 TevaPhrm .73e 130054 10.58 10.17 10.23—.02 Transocn 140096 4.79 4.59 4.74+.15 Twitter 141496 30.17 29.58 30.03+.24 UberTchn 443686 30.13 29.21 29.56+.10 USBancrp 1.68f 65488 60.05 59.50 60.05+.56 USOilFd 178894 12.21 12.01 12.11—.09 USSteel .20 124949 13.69 13.00 13.46+.58 Valaris 57207 3.98 3.67 3.94+.28 ValeSA .29e 272884 11.93 11.74 11.89+.42 VanEGold .06e 243118 26.98 26.59 26.76—.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 79066 11.81 11.58 11.71+.05 VangEmg 1.10e 63501 42.34 42.14 42.23—.08 Vereit .55 90333 9.72 9.53 9.64—.02 VerizonCm 2.46f 107381 60.03 59.66 59.75+.14 VirgnGal 66352 8.62 7.26 7.60—.83 Visa 1 68644 180.47 178.35 179.47—.42 WPXEngy 60539 10.07 9.74 9.88 WellsFargo 2.04 138234 54.35 53.81 54.28+.72 WhitngPet 65972 5.53 5.27 5.34+.01 WmsCos 