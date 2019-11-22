Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

The Associated Press

November 22, 2019, 5:33 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55 69259 18.86 18.49 18.83+.33
AMCEnt .80 57107 8.06 7.47 7.96+.02
AT&TInc 2.04 198726 37.93 37.69 37.75+.15
AXAEqH .60 111012 24.50 24.01 24.29+.29
AbbVie 4.72f 77846 86.79 85.31 86.05—.47
Alibaba 105268 186.78 183.94 186.78+1.92
AllyFincl .68 100696 32.29 30.79 32.23+1.53
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 269227 8.01 7.91 7.97+.03
Altria 3.36f 92561 49.07 48.45 49.00+.18
Ambev .05e 265888 4.36 4.29 4.31+.03
Amcorn 57393 10.14 9.96 10.06+.16
Annaly 1e 110506 9.25 9.10 9.20+.07
AnteroMid .45e 72299 4.97 4.78 4.83—.04
AnteroRes 1 107853 2.27 2.04 2.17+.13
AuroraC 629244 3.10 2.69 2.70—.42
BPPLC 2.46f 64731 38.84 38.40 38.55—.04
BcoBrad .06a 146466 8.04 7.92 8.00+.11
BcoSantSA .21e 61727 3.98 3.94 3.94+.04
BkofAm .72 387729 33.32 32.94 33.18+.34
BarrickGld 2.82e
72095 16.76 16.47 16.49—.15
BlackBerry 64759 5.64 5.36 5.60+.26
BostonSci 56554 42.55 41.65 41.85—.51
BrMySq 1.64 215155 57.12 55.92 56.45—.40
CabotO&G .40f 117837 16.54 15.92 16.39+.34
CalifRes 65581 6.61 6.00 6.13—.44
CallonPet 135068 3.81 3.62 3.67—.04
CanopyGr 160080 19.75 18.03 18.41—1.88
CenterPnt 1.15 61948 25.02 24.32 24.75+.21
CntryLink 1 56484 15.05 14.82 14.97+.12
CgpVelLCrd 111973 12.57 11.94 12.24—.30
CgpVelICrd 270733 4.41 4.20 4.30+.08
Citigroup 2.04f 78995 74.92 73.97 74.87+.97
ClevCliffs .24 143200 8.04 7.56 7.94+.43
CocaCola 1.60 91132 53.19 52.75 53.03+.07
ConocoPhil 1.68f
65517 61.39 59.64 59.90—.31
Cortevan 112184 25.58 25.03 25.54+.43
DeltaAir 1.61 96472 56.13 55.12 56.11+.80
DxGBull 72236 27.47 26.29 26.74—.33
DirDGlBr 84153 7.94 7.61 7.77+.02
Disney 1.76 96214 149.44 146.68 148.29+1.39
DukeEngy 3.78 57627 87.34 86.36 87.14+.48
EnCanag .07 109286 4.26 4.07 4.09—.10
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 147416 12.05 11.75 11.93+.02
EntProdPt 1.77f 69969 26.66 26.30 26.62+.35
ExxonMbl 3.48 121405 70.18 69.33 69.37—.30
FirstEngy 1.56f 61297 47.44 46.59 47.34+.70
Fitbit 90742 6.90 6.69 6.86+.18
FootLockr 1.52
171780 40.32 37.31 40.25—1.21
FordM .60a 349488 8.90 8.77 8.89+.18
FrptMcM .20 222399 11.48 11.13 11.35+.34
Gap .97 106993 16.98 15.88 16.94+.72
GenElec .04 384851 11.72 11.49 11.55+.02
GenMotors 1.52
135659 35.50 34.93 35.33+.66
Genpact .34 60451 39.97 39.46 39.72—.68
Gerdau .02e 209628 3.99 3.88 3.95+.06
HPInc .70f 103306 20.07 19.71 19.94+.29
Hallibrtn .72 73952 21.25 20.81 20.99—.14
HeclaM .01e 73983 2.41 2.32 2.33—.04
HPEnt .45e 66856 17.29 17.04 17.12+.04
HomeDp 5.44 57743 219.13 217.81 218.03—.51
iPtShFut 265635 17.70 17.26 17.28—.51
iShGold 136845 14.05 13.97 13.98—.02
iShBrazil .67e 171537 43.34 42.86 43.16+.39
iShSilver 78174 16.01 15.88 15.90—.09
iShChinaLC .87e
147290 41.44 41.20 41.32—.07
iShEMkts .59e 232199 42.99 42.77 42.87
iSEafe 1.66e 149692 68.11 67.82 67.98+.19
iShiBxHYB 5.09
203947 86.69 86.40 86.69+.33
iShR2K 1.77e
134791 158.54 157.35 158.22+.49
iShREst 2.76e 63320 92.26 91.22 91.69—.30
iShCorEafe 1.56e
56108 63.96 63.70 63.83+.13
Infosys 235964 9.76 9.58 9.60—.27
Intelsat 75072 7.33 6.79 7.11+.04
InvitHm .52 105454 29.72 28.99 29.64+.32
iShCorEM .95e 63358 51.63 51.38 51.53+.01
iShCoreInt 64464 55.14 55.03 55.06+.07
ItauUnHs 98331 8.54 8.43 8.48+.07
JPMorgCh 3.20
81664 131.22 130.10 130.79+.86
JohnJn 3.80 92355 138.63 136.50 138.07+1.63
Keycorp .74 60926 19.40 19.12 19.26+.16
KindMorg 1 97254 20.23 19.95 19.96—.20
Kinrossg 74344 4.36 4.24 4.25—.05
LBrands 1.20 179224 18.32 16.92 18.01+.84
Macys 1.51 280665 15.46 14.58 15.43+.76
Mallinckdt 55997 3.27 3.04 3.24+.15
MarathnO .20 157519 12.22 11.88 12.20+.31
McEwenM .01 90643 1.24 1.17 1.23+.02
Medtrnic 2.16
55676 111.46 110.65 110.82+.33
Merck 2.44f 74428 86.36 85.32 85.45—.01
MorgStan 1.40 66076 49.26 48.82 49.25+.41
Myovant 57500 14.40 12.12 14.09+1.66
Nabors .24 56795 2.05 1.88 2.04+.13
NokiaCp .19e 166742 3.46 3.40 3.43+.05
Nordstrm 1.48a
197106 38.47 36.41 37.95+3.63
OasisPet 117350 2.60 2.46 2.52—.07
OcciPet 3.16 94663 39.94 38.98 39.58+.46
OiSAC 73438 1.14 1.08 1.12+.02
Oracle .96 63469 57.06 56.25 56.39+.16
PG&ECp 2.12f 152088 7.48 7.12 7.31+.30
Penney 62332 1.12 1.07 1.10+.02
PetrbrsA 56758 14.48 14.17 14.22+.06
Petrobras 165072 15.56 15.21 15.25+.05
Pfizer 1.44 242328 38.41 37.69 38.33+.59
Pinterestn 147964 19.16 18.38 18.65—.42
PureStrg 269051 17.02 15.80 16.86—2.99
QEPRes .08 61320 3.31 3.15 3.29+.11
Qudian 149209 4.63 4.20 4.54+.44
RangeRs .08 171263 3.96 3.44 3.84+.40
RegionsFn .62 59184 16.80 16.54 16.67+.18
RoyDShllA 3.76 57771 59.07 58.36 58.44—.23
SpdrWldxUS .79e
57664 30.67 30.55 30.63+.07
S&P500ETF 4.13e
446949 311.24 309.85 310.96+.69
SpdrOGEx .73e 191886 21.24 20.79 21.05+.05
Schlmbrg 2 75145 37.09 36.25 36.61—.01
Schwab .68 168529 48.60 47.41 48.20+.17
SnapIncA 209512 15.50 15.01 15.26+.18
SwstnEngy 235580 1.99 1.81 1.95+.10
Sprint 113807 5.76 5.61 5.74+.11
Square 57990 68.07 67.04 67.75+.33
StageStrs .20 108939 4.92 3.18 4.66+1.27
SPHlthC 1.01e 61417 98.40 97.87 98.26+.35
SPCnSt 1.28e 55170 61.49 61.06 61.30—.10
SPEngy 2.04e 114916 60.37 59.71 59.83—.20
SPDRFncl .46e
351849 29.95 29.74 29.92+.22
SPTech .78e 58899 87.09 86.25 86.59—.11
SPUtil 1.55e 114846 63.15 62.55 63.00+.02
TJX .92 61936 59.49 58.61 59.18+.06
Target 2.64 75340 127.95 126.28 127.02—.63
TeekOffsh .04m 55267 1.55 1.53 1.55+.01
TevaPhrm .73e 130054 10.58 10.17 10.23—.02
Transocn 140096 4.79 4.59 4.74+.15
Twitter 141496 30.17 29.58 30.03+.24
UberTchn 443686 30.13 29.21 29.56+.10
USBancrp 1.68f 65488 60.05 59.50 60.05+.56
USOilFd 178894 12.21 12.01 12.11—.09
USSteel .20 124949 13.69 13.00 13.46+.58
Valaris 57207 3.98 3.67 3.94+.28
ValeSA .29e 272884 11.93 11.74 11.89+.42
VanEGold .06e 243118 26.98 26.59 26.76—.06
VEckOilSvc .47e
79066 11.81 11.58 11.71+.05
VangEmg 1.10e 63501 42.34 42.14 42.23—.08
Vereit .55 90333 9.72 9.53 9.64—.02
VerizonCm 2.46f
107381 60.03 59.66 59.75+.14
VirgnGal 66352 8.62 7.26 7.60—.83
Visa 1 68644 180.47 178.35 179.47—.42
WPXEngy 60539 10.07 9.74 9.88
WellsFargo 2.04
138234 54.35 53.81 54.28+.72
WhitngPet 65972 5.53 5.27 5.34+.01
WmsCos 1.52 97022 23.26 22.87 23.10+.31
Yamanag .02 97796 3.52 3.43 3.47—.02

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up