BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 146258 18.62 18.31 18.60+.12 AT&TInc 2.04 697155 37.61 36.40 37.18—.82 AXAEqH .60 68058 23.96 23.50 23.96+.21 AbbVie 4.72f 109248 88.72 86.54 87.20—1.82 Alibaba 161914 183.70 181.06 182.35—2.90 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 341235 7.79 7.68 7.74+.03 Altria 3.36f 152603 49.86 46.64 48.45+1.52 Ambev .05e 107596 4.26 4.16 4.21+.01 Amcorn 100394 10.07 9.78 9.83—.31 AEagleOut .55 65480 14.95 14.42 14.45—.79 Annaly 1e 117944 9.22 9.15 9.21+.03 AnteroMid .45e 125885 4.89 4.69 4.80 AnteroRes 1 141472 2.05 1.88 1.94—.03 Aphria 81062 4.66 4.36 4.52+.21 AuroraC 784799 2.73 2.36 2.64+.30 AvayaHl 106617 12.23 10.80 11.48—.62 BPPLC 2.46f 67642 38.66 38.16 38.51—.14 BcoBrad .06a 71692 7.80 7.70 7.77—.05 BkofAm .72 435964 32.83 32.42 32.69—.25 BarrickGld 2.82e 101606 17.22 16.81 16.99—.06 BrMySq 1.64 1853321 56.50 55.30 56.41—.07 CVSHealth 2 69577 75.49 74.34 74.92—.43 CabotO&G .40f 90925 16.87 16.31 16.39—.51 CallonPet 204727 3.86 3.59 3.62—.06 CanopyGr 237000 18.41 15.98 17.64+2.32 CenterPnt 1.15 x70263 25.10 24.37 24.45—.60 CntryLink 1 111280 15.08 14.77 14.87—.21 CgpVelLCrd 185220 11.88 10.91 11.68+.93 CgpVelICrd 306938 4.91 4.46 4.54—.45 Citigroup 2.04f 127987 74.72 73.22 73.91—.91 ClevCliffs .24 64993 7.53 7.24 7.36—.09 Cloudera 70800 9.50 8.79 9.39+.46 CocaCola 1.60 119619 53.40 53.01 53.22+.14 ConocoPhil 1.68f 100975 59.55 56.92 59.36+2.19 DeltaAir 1.61 71462 56.85 55.28 55.67—1.40 DenburyR 77212 1.03 .99 1.02+.01 DxGBull 101488 28.100 27.39 28.60+.27 DirSPBear 96660 15.19 14.80 14.95+.16 DirDGlBr 147093 7.65 7.23 7.34—.05 DxSPOGBl 215162 2.62 2.34 2.48+.03 Disney 1.76 80969 148.99 146.03 146.93—1.45 EQTCorp .12 73133 9.05 8.61 8.83—.12 EnCanag .07 185746 4.23 3.91 4.06+.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 161453 11.53 11.26 11.36—.02 EntProdPt 1.77f 66152 26.00 25.21 25.90+.75 ExxonMbl 3.48 164706 68.54 67.32 68.03+.21 FiatChrys 84547 15.54 14.88 15.00—.58 Fitbit 82976 6.72 6.62 6.69—.01 FordM .60a 381063 8.89 8.68 8.73—.17 FrptMcM .20 240721 11.34 10.93 11.03—.25 GenElec .04 465167 11.49 11.26 11.39—.11 GenMotors 1.52 140534 36.26 35.18 35.28—1.10 Gerdau .02e 76139 3.63 3.54 3.60—.01 GraphPkg .30 112629 16.48 15.98 15.98—.44 HPInc .70f 139256 19.90 19.54 19.70—.41 Hallibrtn .72 122117 20.89 19.80 20.53+.63 HeclaM .01e 77816 2.52 2.45 2.47+.02 HPEnt .45e 64326 17.40 17.05 17.12—.32 HomeDp 5.44 102128 225.00 220.57 220.90—4.96 HostHotls .85a 122329 17.11 16.79 16.85—.34 ICICIBk .19e 101291 13.79 13.60 13.69+.07 iPtShFut 457196 18.39 17.38 17.75+.18 iShGold 188681 14.11 14.01 14.08 iShBrazil .67e 175504 42.36 41.76 41.96—.04 iShSilver 117248 16.05 15.92 16.04+.02 iShChinaLC .87e 243075 41.68 41.29 41.45—.23 iShEMkts .59e 519632 43.16 42.78 42.96—.19 iSh20yrT 3.05 79007 140.60 139.77 140.60+1.44 iSEafe 1.66e 206551 68.10 67.68 67.88—.43 iShiBxHYB 5.09 226619 86.58 86.33 86.34—.18 iShR2K 1.77e 213014 159.60 157.26 158.51—.60 Infosys 84615 9.98 9.80 9.92+.09 Intelsat 256582 7.46 6.57 7.12+1.03 iShJapan 74492 59.67 59.25 59.47—.18 iShCorEM .95e 92671 51.83 51.40 51.58—.26 ItauUnHs 86504 8.30 8.19 8.28—.02 JPMorgCh 3.20 85491 130.62 128.94 129.63—.95 JohnJn 3.80 74894 136.34 134.07 135.94+1.12 Keycorp .74f 92460 19.13 18.87 19.08—.03 KindMorg 1 122217 20.17 19.96 20.06+.05 Kinrossg 97828 4.39 4.27 4.39+.12 Kohls 2.68 80916 47.86 46.06 47.22+.20 LBrands 1.20 196736 17.10 15.80 15.89—1.29 LloydBkg .47a 135272 3.04 2.99 3.00—.06 Lowes 2.20 160899 121.22 116.96 117.83+4.43 MGMGrPr 1.88 169052 31.51 31.04 31.16—1.33 Macys 1.51 235894 15.24 14.86 15.02—.02 MarathnO .20 136352 11.95 11.39 11.69+.23 MarathPt 2.12 85990 62.15 59.82 61.80—.05 McEwenM .01 234245 1.33 1.23 1.29—.22 Merck 2.44f 76846 85.48 84.45 85.27+.62 MorgStan 1.40 90810 49.11 48.39 49.10—.23 Myovant 138082 14.60 12.15 12.85—.07 Nabors .24 68764 1.90 1.77 1.81—.04 NokiaCp .19e 185527 3.40 3.35 3.35—.08 OasisPet 199001 2.66 2.40 2.55+.07 OcciPet 3.16 102662 39.25 37.70 38.48+.34 Oracle .96 91143 56.62 55.81 56.24—.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 115912 7.15 6.65 7.15+.31 Pagsegur 112157 35.20 30.47 30.48—6.28 ParsleyEn .12 65217 15.60 14.89 15.49+.46 Penney 81612 1.14 1.06 1.11+.04 Petrobras 159630 15.05 14.86 14.87+.02 Pfizer 1.44 189230 37.69 37.01 37.05—.61 ProctGam 2.98 64193 122.38 120.93 122.29+.87 PrUShSP 73765 27.26 26.78 26.97+.19 QEPRes .08 78366 3.25 2.99 3.13+.06 Qudian 254616 5.46 4.52 4.59—1.03 RangeRs .08 116007 3.70 3.47 3.51—.12 RegionsFn .62 70184 16.57 16.26 16.41—.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 787904 311.85 309.06 310.77—1.16 SpdrOGEx .73e 344113 21.11 20.28 20.70+.11 Salesforce 84369 166.34 162.25 164.20+.24 Schlmbrg 2 157542 36.23 34.14 36.14+1.83 ServcNow 378395 284.30 276.65 283.00+5.26 SlackTcn 65294 21.86 20.68 21.70+.52 SnapIncA 209925 15.52 15.01 15.31+.15 SwstnEngy 344221 1.94 1.78 1.83—.07 Sprint 105026 5.79 5.55 5.63—.11 Square 95871 67.75 66.02 67.17+.80 SPHlthC 1.01e 122849 97.97 97.08 97.66—.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 119358 61.86 61.44 61.71+.14 SPEngy 2.04e 171449 59.49 58.09 59.06+.59 SPDRFncl .46e 466258 29.81 29.52 29.73—.14 SPInds 1.12e 147263 81.86 80.96 81.28—.65 SPTech .78e 123793 87.73 86.48 87.14—.53 SPUtil 1.55e 196513 63.29 62.76 63.20+.38 TJX .92 86724 60.78 58.70 59.32—1.32 Target 2.64 323558 127.20 118.36 126.43+15.58 TevaPhrm .73e 165758 10.52 10.11 10.42+.13 Transocn 234197 4.77 4.43 4.46—.20 Twitter 142701 29.48 28.88 29.17—.27 UberTchn 532838 28.40 26.95 28.03+.98 USOilFd 383445 11.98 11.62 11.90+.33 USSteel .20 118334 13.21 12.59 12.78—.05 Valaris 79862 3.79 3.49 3.52—.17 ValeSA .29e 118480 11.46 11.13 11.26—.20 VanEGold .06e 352756 27.46 26.94 27.34+.11 VnEkRus .01e 69607 24.66 24.45 24.55—.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 117045 11.63 11.14 11.43+.18 VanEJrGld 83768 37.85 37.13 37.79+.35 VangEmg 1.10e 123673 42.46 42.13 42.26—.16 VangFTSE 1.10e 67323 42.95 42.69 42.83—.26 Vereit .55 223037 9.80 9.66 9.77+.10 VerizonCm 2.46f 123581 59.66 59.09 59.48—.02 WPXEngy 81538 9.96 9.39 9.73+.20 WellsFargo 2.04 149946 53.86 53.25 