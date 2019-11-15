BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|67454
|18.48
|18.33
|18.45+.04
|AT&TInc 2.04
|314384
|39.51
|39.06
|39.50+.55
|AbbVie 4.72f
|80149
|89.19
|87.26
|88.63+1.00
|Alibaba
|107974
|185.60
|183.71
|185.49+2.69
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|362921
|8.04
|7.94
|8.02+.09
|Altice .07e
|99885
|26.96
|26.06
|26.88+.13
|Altria 3.36f
|83143
|47.98
|46.52
|47.97+1.34
|Annaly 1e
|93800
|9.16
|9.08
|9.11
|AnteroMid .45e
|61476
|5.50
|5.29
|5.35—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|89340
|2.32
|2.14
|2.25+.03
|ArchDan 1.40
|72113
|43.22
|42.68
|42.87+.09
|AuroraC
|573332
|3.17
|2.70
|2.73—.56
|Avon
|83662
|4.54
|4.40
|4.45+.02
|BcoBrad .06a
|68124
|8.03
|7.95
|8.03+.12
|BcoSantSA .21e
|62404
|3.93
|3.90
|3.92+.02
|BkofAm .72
|352404
|32.96
|32.70
|32.93+.23
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|79475
|16.72
|16.50
|16.57—.09
|BostonSci
|75017
|42.32
|41.56
|42.31+.74
|BrMySq 1.64
|96398
|58.79
|58.40
|58.59+.08
|CBSB .72
|75107
|38.89
|37.75
|38.57+.94
|CVSHealth 2
|87652
|74.39
|72.98
|74.29+1.35
|CabotO&G .40f
|83832
|18.22
|17.60
|18.17+.32
|CallonPet
|227559
|4.45
|4.25
|4.37+.18
|CanopyGr
|83283
|15.86
|15.21
|15.33—.51
|Centenes
|83671
|58.18
|54.26
|57.56+2.91
|CenterPnt 1.15
|187064
|26.89
|25.09
|25.48—1.21
|CntryLink 1
|93657
|15.00
|14.79
|14.97+.08
|CgpVelLCrd
|98358
|12.41
|11.66
|12.29+.53
|CgpVelICrd
|249691
|4.65
|4.36
|4.40—.21
|Citigroup 2.04f
|102937
|74.46
|73.68
|74.40+.56
|ClevCliffs .24
|72765
|7.28
|7.16
|7.18+.08
|CocaCola 1.60
|89694
|52.68
|52.38
|52.67+.04
|DXCTch .84
|66263
|37.50
|36.11
|37.23+1.40
|Danaher .68
|137032
|143.03
|138.97
|142.99+6.84
|DenburyR
|80241
|1.08
|1.02
|1.06
|DevonE .36f
|68621
|22.85
|22.01
|22.56+.72
|DxGBull
|72637
|27.88
|26.78
|26.88—.71
|DirSPBear
|59911
|15.02
|14.79
|14.79—.34
|DirDGlBr
|97858
|7.85
|7.54
|7.81+.18
|DxSPOGBl
|113174
|3.05
|2.91
|2.98+.10
|Disney 1.76
|135930
|147.20
|144.21
|144.67—2.48
|Dupontrs 1.20
|66889
|70.76
|67.38
|67.64—2.36
|EnCanag .07
|158393
|4.47
|4.33
|4.36+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|237456
|11.71
|11.32
|11.62+.44
|EnvistaHn
|60254
|28.27
|26.40
|27.83—.55
|ErosIntl
|84188
|2.13
|1.51
|2.13+.22
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|108853
|69.30
|68.67
|69.19+.69
|Farfetch
|241374
|10.25
|9.27
|9.67+2.19
|Fitbit
|103917
|6.89
|6.76
|6.80
|FordM .60a
|263716
|8.96
|8.85
|8.95+.16
|FrptMcM .20
|207765
|11.24
|10.87
|11.16+.35
|Gap .97
|64016
|17.90
|17.11
|17.74+.59
|GenElec .04
|367463
|11.55
|11.33
|11.52+.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|123587
|37.11
|36.73
|36.89+.09
|GrubHub
|75863
|40.69
|38.58
|39.79+1.29
|HPInc .70f
|106266
|20.25
|20.07
|20.18+.05
|HSBC 2e
|58828
|37.04
|36.74
|37.01+.20
|Hallibrtn .72
|91521
|20.80
|20.34
|20.48+.15
|Hanesbds .60
|81619
|15.71
|15.25
|15.57+.32
|HlthpeakPr 1.48
|88198
|34.55
|33.82
|34.45+.46
|HeclaM .01e
|89394
|2.46
|2.35
|2.39—.01
|HPEnt .45e
|99131
|17.27
|17.04
|17.23+.20
|iPtShFut
|375260
|17.98
|17.38
|17.40—.78
|iShGold
|91374
|14.05
|14.00
|14.03—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|192676
|43.13
|42.77
|43.02+.54
|iShSilver
|97136
|15.90
|15.79
|15.85—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|237538
|41.18
|41.00
|41.13+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|679914
|43.22
|43.03
|43.13+.34
|iShCorUSTr .33
|111919
|26.07
|26.02
|26.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|227492
|68.32
|68.05
|68.32+.43
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|130535
|86.95
|86.76
|86.94+.26
|iShR2K 1.77e
|130981
|159.29
|158.35
|158.92+.82
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|74020
|64.14
|63.89
|64.13+.39
|Infosys
|99891
|9.92
|9.82
|9.86—.01
|Intelsat
|245098
|15.60
|12.40
|13.41+1.28
|iShCorEM .95e
|166489
|51.94
|51.74
|51.82+.40
|ItauUnHs
|73373
|8.57
|8.50
|8.56+.12
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|93867
|129.53
|128.40
|129.53+.93
|JohnJn 3.80
|104238
|134.97
|130.78
|134.94+3.98
|Keycorp .74f
|60259
|19.02
|18.85
|18.97+.10
|KindMorg 1
|227391
|20.52
|20.29
|20.44+.22
|Kinrossg
|87008
|4.30
|4.20
|4.21—.06
|Macys 1.51
|173222
|17.01
|16.39
|16.85+.61
|MarathnO .20
|88877
|12.26
|11.96
|12.10+.21
|MedProp 1.04f
|83627
|20.25
|19.85
|20.25+.33
|Medtrnic 2.16
|61790
|112.15
|109.90
|112.06+2.85
|Merck 2.20
|90524
|85.60
|84.64
|84.90+.35
|MorgStan 1.40
|62672
|49.16
|48.72
|48.99+.38
|Nabors .24
|61504
|1.98
|1.86
|1.97+.08
|NewResid 2
|66539
|15.42
|15.05
|15.20—.04
|NikeB .98f
|67831
|93.56
|91.96
|93.04+1.77
|NobleEngy .48
|106534
|21.68
|20.75
|20.88—.63
|NokiaCp .19e
|284940
|3.47
|3.38
|3.45+.08
|OasisPet
|98322
|2.86
|2.76
|2.78+.02
|OcciPet 3.16
|140163
|39.34
|38.51
|38.95+1.19
|Oracle .96
|72071
|56.56
|56.27
|56.42+.33
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|184551
|7.49
|6.75
|7.42+.72
|ParkHot 1.80m
|65031
|22.76
|22.36
|22.62+.26
|PartyCity
|61638
|1.90
|1.73
|1.89+.04
|Penney
|284699
|1.23
|1.14
|1.17+.07
|Petrobras
|72974
|15.51
|15.18
|15.44+.32
|Pfizer 1.44
|343460
|37.47
|36.52
|37.28+.73
|Pinterestn
|84791
|20.06
|19.53
|19.54—.06
|ProctGam 2.98
|71085
|120.99
|119.97
|120.54+.04
|QIAGEN
|84555
|41.00
|37.15
|40.56+3.28
|Qudian
|59607
|7.74
|7.35
|7.50—.11
|RangeRs .08
|84464
|4.24
|3.99
|4.23+.19
|RegionsFn .62
|81530
|16.64
|16.48
|16.52+.08
|SpdrGold
|95452
|138.42
|137.97
|138.21—.35
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|619023
|311.84
|310.26
|311.79+2.24
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|191190
|22.14
|21.76
|21.96+.27
|Schlmbrg 2
|87895
|35.72
|34.93
|35.36+.65
|Schwab .68
|70643
|44.44
|43.63
|44.35+.97
|SeaLtd
|67985
|37.03
|35.95
|36.38—.54
|SlackTcn
|106745
|23.10
|21.47
|22.86+1.17
|SnapIncA
|334829
|14.60
|13.50
|13.94—.43
|SwstnEngy
|184329
|2.19
|2.11
|2.15+.04
|Sprint
|186387
|5.97
|5.81
|5.83—.04
|Square
|77886
|64.72
|63.10
|64.70+1.71
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|110936
|97.63
|95.67
|97.46+2.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|72214
|61.46
|61.11
|61.33+.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|84507
|60.31
|59.80
|60.08+.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|299025
|29.80
|29.66
|29.75+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|61507
|82.48
|82.10
|82.31+.60
|SPTech .78e
|70623
|87.24
|86.88
|87.24+.70
|SPUtil 1.55e
|97044
|62.88
|62.49
|62.85+.20
|TaiwSemi .73e
|59616
|53.39
|52.88
|53.29+.81
|TeekayTnk .21
|75955
|2.45
|2.21
|2.39+.15
|TevaPhrm .73e
|292134
|10.28
|9.37
|10.20+.83
|Transocn
|133225
|4.93
|4.72
|4.86+.15
|121571
|29.43
|28.91
|29.25+.36
|UberTchn
|413533
|26.80
|25.96
|26.79+.80
|USOilFd
|176299
|12.13
|11.87
|12.08+.17
|USSteel .20
|84636
|13.48
|12.96
|13.08+.17
|UtdhlthGp 4.32
|100162
|275.57
|255.36
|269.40+13.57
|Valaris
|72171
|4.44
|4.06
|4.38+.28
|ValeSA .29e
|116864
|11.51
|11.30
|11.46+.26
|VanEGold .06e
|374294
|27.09
|26.72
|26.74—.26
|VanEJrGld
|99051
|37.73
|37.12
|37.14—.50
|VangEmg 1.10e
|67087
|42.35
|42.17
|42.28+.28
|Vereit .55
|91164
|9.59
|9.41
|9.58+.12
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|117420
|59.53
|59.06
|59.51+.17
|Vipshop
|133161
|13.00
|12.20
|12.50+.45
|Visa 1
|77586
|180.68
|179.08
|179.77+.02
|VistraEnn .50
|71345
|26.51
|26.13
|26.20—.14
|WalMart 2.12f
|101216
|121.00
|118.38
|118.87—1.78
|WellsFargo 2.04
|152250
|53.94
|53.43
|53.80+.31
|WstnUnion .80
|76167
|26.86
|26.57
|26.80+.32
|WmsCos 1.52
|71787
|22.50
|22.03
|22.36+.41
|Yamanag .02
|81701
|3.50
|3.41
|3.44—.03
