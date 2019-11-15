Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f

BC-150-actives-f

The Associated Press

November 15, 2019, 5:31 PM

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55 67454 18.48 18.33 18.45+.04
AT&TInc 2.04 314384 39.51 39.06 39.50+.55
AbbVie 4.72f 80149 89.19 87.26 88.63+1.00
Alibaba 107974 185.60 183.71 185.49+2.69
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 362921 8.04 7.94 8.02+.09
Altice .07e 99885 26.96 26.06 26.88+.13
Altria 3.36f 83143 47.98 46.52 47.97+1.34
Annaly 1e 93800 9.16 9.08 9.11
AnteroMid .45e 61476 5.50 5.29 5.35—.03
AnteroRes 1 89340 2.32 2.14 2.25+.03
ArchDan 1.40 72113 43.22 42.68 42.87+.09
AuroraC 573332 3.17 2.70 2.73—.56
Avon 83662 4.54 4.40 4.45+.02
BcoBrad .06a 68124 8.03 7.95 8.03+.12
BcoSantSA .21e 62404 3.93 3.90 3.92+.02
BkofAm .72 352404 32.96 32.70 32.93+.23
BarrickGld 2.82e
79475 16.72 16.50 16.57—.09
BostonSci 75017 42.32 41.56 42.31+.74
BrMySq 1.64 96398 58.79 58.40 58.59+.08
CBSB .72 75107 38.89 37.75 38.57+.94
CVSHealth 2 87652 74.39 72.98 74.29+1.35
CabotO&G .40f 83832 18.22 17.60 18.17+.32
CallonPet 227559 4.45 4.25 4.37+.18
CanopyGr 83283 15.86 15.21 15.33—.51
Centenes 83671 58.18 54.26 57.56+2.91
CenterPnt 1.15 187064 26.89 25.09 25.48—1.21
CntryLink 1 93657 15.00 14.79 14.97+.08
CgpVelLCrd 98358 12.41 11.66 12.29+.53
CgpVelICrd 249691 4.65 4.36 4.40—.21
Citigroup 2.04f 102937 74.46 73.68 74.40+.56
ClevCliffs .24 72765 7.28 7.16 7.18+.08
CocaCola 1.60 89694 52.68 52.38 52.67+.04
DXCTch .84 66263 37.50 36.11 37.23+1.40
Danaher .68
137032 143.03 138.97 142.99+6.84
DenburyR 80241 1.08 1.02 1.06
DevonE .36f 68621 22.85 22.01 22.56+.72
DxGBull 72637 27.88 26.78 26.88—.71
DirSPBear 59911 15.02 14.79 14.79—.34
DirDGlBr 97858 7.85 7.54 7.81+.18
DxSPOGBl 113174 3.05 2.91 2.98+.10
Disney 1.76 135930 147.20 144.21 144.67—2.48
Dupontrs 1.20 66889 70.76 67.38 67.64—2.36
EnCanag .07 158393 4.47 4.33 4.36+.02
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 237456 11.71 11.32 11.62+.44
EnvistaHn 60254 28.27 26.40 27.83—.55
ErosIntl 84188 2.13 1.51 2.13+.22
ExxonMbl 3.48 108853 69.30 68.67 69.19+.69
Farfetch 241374 10.25 9.27 9.67+2.19
Fitbit 103917 6.89 6.76 6.80
FordM .60a 263716 8.96 8.85 8.95+.16
FrptMcM .20 207765 11.24 10.87 11.16+.35
Gap .97 64016 17.90 17.11 17.74+.59
GenElec .04 367463 11.55 11.33 11.52+.23
GenMotors 1.52
123587 37.11 36.73 36.89+.09
GrubHub 75863 40.69 38.58 39.79+1.29
HPInc .70f 106266 20.25 20.07 20.18+.05
HSBC 2e 58828 37.04 36.74 37.01+.20
Hallibrtn .72 91521 20.80 20.34 20.48+.15
Hanesbds .60 81619 15.71 15.25 15.57+.32
HlthpeakPr 1.48 88198 34.55 33.82 34.45+.46
HeclaM .01e 89394 2.46 2.35 2.39—.01
HPEnt .45e 99131 17.27 17.04 17.23+.20
iPtShFut 375260 17.98 17.38 17.40—.78
iShGold 91374 14.05 14.00 14.03—.03
iShBrazil .67e 192676 43.13 42.77 43.02+.54
iShSilver 97136 15.90 15.79 15.85—.05
iShChinaLC .87e
237538 41.18 41.00 41.13+.09
iShEMkts .59e 679914 43.22 43.03 43.13+.34
iShCorUSTr .33 111919 26.07 26.02 26.05
iSEafe 1.66e 227492 68.32 68.05 68.32+.43
iShiBxHYB 5.09
130535 86.95 86.76 86.94+.26
iShR2K 1.77e
130981 159.29 158.35 158.92+.82
iShCorEafe 1.56e
74020 64.14 63.89 64.13+.39
Infosys 99891 9.92 9.82 9.86—.01
Intelsat 245098 15.60 12.40 13.41+1.28
iShCorEM .95e 166489 51.94 51.74 51.82+.40
ItauUnHs 73373 8.57 8.50 8.56+.12
JPMorgCh 3.20
93867 129.53 128.40 129.53+.93
JohnJn 3.80 104238 134.97 130.78 134.94+3.98
Keycorp .74f 60259 19.02 18.85 18.97+.10
KindMorg 1 227391 20.52 20.29 20.44+.22
Kinrossg 87008 4.30 4.20 4.21—.06
Macys 1.51 173222 17.01 16.39 16.85+.61
MarathnO .20 88877 12.26 11.96 12.10+.21
MedProp 1.04f 83627 20.25 19.85 20.25+.33
Medtrnic 2.16
61790 112.15 109.90 112.06+2.85
Merck 2.20 90524 85.60 84.64 84.90+.35
MorgStan 1.40 62672 49.16 48.72 48.99+.38
Nabors .24 61504 1.98 1.86 1.97+.08
NewResid 2 66539 15.42 15.05 15.20—.04
NikeB .98f 67831 93.56 91.96 93.04+1.77
NobleEngy .48 106534 21.68 20.75 20.88—.63
NokiaCp .19e 284940 3.47 3.38 3.45+.08
OasisPet 98322 2.86 2.76 2.78+.02
OcciPet 3.16 140163 39.34 38.51 38.95+1.19
Oracle .96 72071 56.56 56.27 56.42+.33
PG&ECp 2.12f 184551 7.49 6.75 7.42+.72
ParkHot 1.80m
65031 22.76 22.36 22.62+.26
PartyCity 61638 1.90 1.73 1.89+.04
Penney 284699 1.23 1.14 1.17+.07
Petrobras 72974 15.51 15.18 15.44+.32
Pfizer 1.44 343460 37.47 36.52 37.28+.73
Pinterestn 84791 20.06 19.53 19.54—.06
ProctGam 2.98
71085 120.99 119.97 120.54+.04
QIAGEN 84555 41.00 37.15 40.56+3.28
Qudian 59607 7.74 7.35 7.50—.11
RangeRs .08 84464 4.24 3.99 4.23+.19
RegionsFn .62 81530 16.64 16.48 16.52+.08
SpdrGold 95452 138.42 137.97 138.21—.35
S&P500ETF 4.13e
619023 311.84 310.26 311.79+2.24
SpdrOGEx .73e 191190 22.14 21.76 21.96+.27
Schlmbrg 2 87895 35.72 34.93 35.36+.65
Schwab .68 70643 44.44 43.63 44.35+.97
SeaLtd 67985 37.03 35.95 36.38—.54
SlackTcn 106745 23.10 21.47 22.86+1.17
SnapIncA 334829 14.60 13.50 13.94—.43
SwstnEngy 184329 2.19 2.11 2.15+.04
Sprint 186387 5.97 5.81 5.83—.04
Square 77886 64.72 63.10 64.70+1.71
SPHlthC 1.01e
110936 97.63 95.67 97.46+2.03
SPCnSt 1.28e 72214 61.46 61.11 61.33+.02
SPEngy 2.04e 84507 60.31 59.80 60.08+.46
SPDRFncl .46e
299025 29.80 29.66 29.75+.08
SPInds 1.12e 61507 82.48 82.10 82.31+.60
SPTech .78e 70623 87.24 86.88 87.24+.70
SPUtil 1.55e 97044 62.88 62.49 62.85+.20
TaiwSemi .73e 59616 53.39 52.88 53.29+.81
TeekayTnk .21 75955 2.45 2.21 2.39+.15
TevaPhrm .73e 292134 10.28 9.37 10.20+.83
Transocn 133225 4.93 4.72 4.86+.15
Twitter 121571 29.43 28.91 29.25+.36
UberTchn 413533 26.80 25.96 26.79+.80
USOilFd 176299 12.13 11.87 12.08+.17
USSteel .20 84636 13.48 12.96 13.08+.17
UtdhlthGp 4.32
100162 275.57 255.36 269.40+13.57
Valaris 72171 4.44 4.06 4.38+.28
ValeSA .29e 116864 11.51 11.30 11.46+.26
VanEGold .06e 374294 27.09 26.72 26.74—.26
VanEJrGld 99051 37.73 37.12 37.14—.50
VangEmg 1.10e 67087 42.35 42.17 42.28+.28
Vereit .55 91164 9.59 9.41 9.58+.12
VerizonCm 2.46f
117420 59.53 59.06 59.51+.17
Vipshop 133161 13.00 12.20 12.50+.45
Visa 1 77586 180.68 179.08 179.77+.02
VistraEnn .50 71345 26.51 26.13 26.20—.14
WalMart 2.12f
101216 121.00 118.38 118.87—1.78
WellsFargo 2.04
152250 53.94 53.43 53.80+.31
WstnUnion .80 76167 26.86 26.57 26.80+.32
WmsCos 1.52 71787 22.50 22.03 22.36+.41
Yamanag .02 81701 3.50 3.41 3.44—.03

