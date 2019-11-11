BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|60400
|18.03
|17.56
|17.93+.29
|AKSteel
|56331
|2.82
|2.71
|2.79—.01
|AT&TInc 2.33f
|135309
|39.38
|39.20
|39.37—.01
|AXAEqH .60
|124033
|23.65
|23.19
|23.56+.38
|AbbVie 4.72f
|85653
|85.68
|83.90
|85.66+.45
|Alibaba
|205532
|187.20
|181.37
|186.71—.45
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|150796
|8.34
|8.24
|8.24—.12
|Altice .07e
|61885
|26.88
|26.07
|26.78+.55
|Altria 3.36f
|54422
|46.66
|46.08
|46.41
|Ambev .05e
|125555
|4.24
|4.13
|4.19+.07
|Amcorn
|54164
|9.92
|9.69
|9.81+.04
|Annaly 1e
|90740
|9.14
|9.08
|9.11—.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|85511
|6.12
|5.56
|5.64—.52
|AnteroRes 1
|102837
|2.82
|2.62
|2.62—.24
|AuroraC
|128907
|3.79
|3.60
|3.62—.19
|BPPLC 2.46f
|115518
|39.17
|38.76
|39.15—.04
|BRFSA
|110071
|8.59
|8.17
|8.34+.13
|BcoBrad .06a
|157245
|8.20
|8.11
|8.19—.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|83594
|4.13
|4.06
|4.12
|BkofAm .72
|277764
|33.25
|32.97
|33.18—.08
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|97572
|16.57
|16.32
|16.38+.01
|Boeing 8.22
|114710
|369.75
|345.56
|366.96+15.96
|BostonSci
|51909
|40.79
|40.04
|40.17—.34
|BrMySq 1.64
|90966
|58.30
|57.45
|58.15+.13
|CBSB .72
|88600
|39.22
|37.76
|39.18+1.07
|CVSHealth 2
|50573
|72.75
|71.57
|71.73—.74
|CabotO&G .40f
|60432
|18.15
|17.70
|17.74—.63
|CallonPet
|123200
|4.67
|4.41
|4.64+.10
|CanopyGr
|82340
|21.20
|20.12
|20.30—1.16
|Cemigpf .08e
|99646
|3.16
|3.09
|3.13+.01
|Centenes
|56413
|54.85
|53.84
|53.96—1.10
|CenterPnt 1.15
|61627
|28.75
|27.53
|27.70—1.08
|CntryLink 1
|170481
|15.21
|14.54
|15.06+.27
|CgpVelLCrd
|85780
|11.98
|11.39
|11.70—.32
|CgpVelICrd
|202276
|4.76
|4.53
|4.64+.12
|Citigroup 2.04f
|60193
|76.08
|75.24
|75.60—.52
|ClevCliffs .24
|99346
|7.43
|7.12
|7.29—.28
|CocaCola 1.60
|81693
|52.37
|51.78
|51.84—.37
|Coeur
|67168
|6.30
|5.91
|6.19+.25
|DXCTch .84
|55599
|30.17
|29.17
|29.40—.68
|DenburyR
|94403
|1.13
|1.08
|1.09—.03
|DevonE .36f
|56680
|22.76
|22.29
|22.53—.38
|DxGBull
|97587
|26.04
|25.15
|25.43—.06
|DirDGlBr
|102281
|8.40
|8.10
|8.29+.01
|DxSPOGBl
|115707
|3.30
|3.10
|3.14—.22
|Disney 1.76
|90879
|138.56
|136.21
|136.74—1.22
|Dupontrs 1.20
|58574
|72.40
|70.05
|72.18+1.05
|DukeEngy 3.78
|48663
|90.00
|87.47
|87.60—2.35
|EQTCorp .12
|59222
|11.31
|10.51
|10.54—1.05
|ElementSol
|49955
|11.78
|11.56
|11.71—.02
|EnCanag .07
|134068
|4.74
|4.59
|4.59—.25
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|125660
|12.14
|11.95
|11.97—.25
|Entercom .08m
|57699
|5.03
|4.35
|4.89+.57
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|85917
|70.61
|69.97
|70.34—.43
|Farfetch
|51260
|8.95
|8.17
|8.25—.75
|FiatChrys
|53236
|16.19
|16.02
|16.11—.08
|FMajSilvg
|50320
|10.25
|9.77
|10.23+.43
|FirstEngy 1.56f
|50796
|46.71
|45.99
|46.03—.56
|Fitbit
|175398
|7.08
|6.85
|7.00—.08
|FordM .60a
|239922
|9.10
|8.94
|9.08+.04
|FrptMcM .20
|190527
|11.27
|10.96
|11.09—.43
|Gap .97
|107929
|17.16
|16.36
|17.09+.41
|GenElec .04
|438585
|11.50
|11.24
|11.35—.17
|Gerdau .02e
|104625
|3.67
|3.57
|3.63+.02
|GoldFLtd .01e
|70416
|5.21
|5.07
|5.15+.08
|HPInc .64
|126123
|19.91
|19.48
|19.64+.12
|Hallibrtn .72
|67127
|21.28
|20.66
|21.25—.03
|HeclaM .01e
|91951
|2.46
|2.31
|2.44+.13
|HPEnt .45e
|56325
|17.59
|17.33
|17.46+.03
|HostHotls .85a
|68395
|17.06
|16.82
|17.04—.13
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|54469
|3.41
|3.32
|3.35
|iPtShFut
|231703
|19.08
|18.40
|18.57—.07
|iShGold
|155440
|13.99
|13.84
|13.90—.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|197205
|43.71
|42.97
|43.62+.60
|iShSilver
|149783
|15.80
|15.57
|15.75+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|229824
|42.09
|41.77
|42.08—.66
|iShEMkts .59e
|470034
|43.42
|43.10
|43.37—.31
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|47496
|125.99
|125.66
|125.75+.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|85439
|68.31
|68.02
|68.29—.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|49336
|86.84
|86.68
|86.80—.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|105080
|158.90
|157.88
|158.78—.30
|Infosys
|168206
|9.87
|9.70
|9.79+.11
|iShCorEM .95e
|123052
|52.13
|51.76
|52.11—.33
|ItauUnHs
|479489
|8.81
|8.69
|8.71+.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|81090
|130.10
|129.35
|129.92—.46
|Keycorp .74f
|88687
|19.38
|19.18
|19.20—.16
|KindMorg 1
|96576
|20.05
|19.86
|19.94—.09
|Kinrossg
|116818
|4.24
|4.13
|4.13—.04
|Kroger .56f
|69987
|27.05
|26.42
|26.61—.41
|LBrands 1.20
|46798
|17.69
|17.22
|17.51—.24
|LaredoPet
|49863
|2.57
|2.48
|2.51—.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|70507
|3.01
|2.95
|2.97+.13
|Macys 1.51
|155662
|16.30
|15.64
|16.05+.17
|Mallinckdt
|69377
|3.09
|2.85
|2.86—.25
|MarathnO .20
|117806
|12.35
|12.08
|12.16—.37
|MedProp 1.04f
|51189
|20.09
|19.75
|19.92—.03
|MorgStan 1.40
|71072
|49.39
|48.71
|49.09—.06
|Nabors .24
|51879
|2.17
|2.04
|2.10—.05
|NewmtM .56
|47396
|36.91
|36.46
|36.71+.10
|NokiaCp .19e
|398351
|3.57
|3.50
|3.53—.04
|OasisPet
|84267
|3.09
|2.97
|3.07—.03
|OcciPet 3.16
|144223
|39.33
|38.46
|38.88—1.22
|Oracle .96
|50031
|56.61
|56.18
|56.43—.06
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|115488
|6.50
|5.96
|6.26—.22
|PPLCorp 1.65
|48624
|33.79
|33.46
|33.63—.09
|PartyCity
|110468
|2.42
|2.25
|2.37+.03
|Penney
|155130
|1.10
|1.02
|1.08+.05
|Petrobras
|122588
|16.05
|15.72
|16.00+.18
|Pfizer 1.44
|118615
|37.01
|36.75
|36.93—.12
|Pinterestn
|99808
|20.52
|19.90
|20.40+.34
|QEPRes .08
|64390
|3.71
|3.50
|3.54—.17
|RangeRs .08
|109969
|4.63
|4.28
|4.29—.38
|RegionsFn .62
|72604
|16.84
|16.66
|16.77—.11
|SpdrGold
|70070
|137.79
|136.44
|137.06—.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|357513
|308.54
|307.27
|308.35—.59
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|200696
|22.68
|22.23
|22.33—.51
|Schlmbrg 2
|88041
|36.50
|35.31
|36.41+.07
|SeaLtd
|53408
|31.50
|30.50
|31.00—.70
|ServiceMst
|50518
|35.64
|34.38
|34.75—.27
|SnapIncA
|127132
|14.41
|13.96
|14.39+.20
|SwstnEngy
|254326
|2.22
|2.06
|2.12—.16
|Sprint
|199036
|6.12
|5.84
|5.91—.20
|Square
|127078
|64.90
|61.88
|63.79+1.34
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|60652
|94.97
|94.48
|94.74—.39
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|56321
|60.89
|60.57
|60.67—.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|142939
|60.63
|59.89
|60.35—.34
|SPDRFncl .46e
|188645
|29.82
|29.62
|29.76—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|57939
|81.93
|81.13
|81.80+.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|92171
|61.84
|61.31
|61.37—.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|221126
|9.60
|9.21
|9.33+.03
|Transocn
|138085
|5.34
|5.13
|5.22—.17
|96721
|29.35
|28.92
|29.34+.13
|UberTchn
|413760
|27.21
|26.23
|27.14+.13
|USNGas
|46945
|21.05
|20.69
|20.83—1.22
|USOilFd
|177877
|11.98
|11.77
|11.89—.10
|USSteel .20
|113334
|13.82
|13.14
|13.80+.23
|VICIPr 1.19e
|51043
|24.80
|24.31
|24.58+.30
|ValeSA .29e
|600757
|11.62
|11.50
|11.61—.16
|VanEGold .06e
|333113
|26.46
|26.15
|26.24+.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|85957
|12.08
|11.77
|12.02—.08
|VanEJrGld
|63115
|36.61
|36.07
|36.33
|VangEmg 1.10e
|69831
|42.63
|42.32
|42.61—.24
|Vereit .55
|108331
|9.47
|9.39
|9.43+.04
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|77236
|59.69
|59.21
|59.61+.26
|WPXEngy
|50870
|10.58
|10.32
|10.44—.23
|WellsFargo 2.04
|106585
|54.14
|53.73
|54.05—.05
|WstnUnion .80
|82345
|27.78
|27.28
|27.36—.51
|WhitngPet
|77677
|6.98
|6.66
|6.75—.46
|WmsCos 1.52
|86742
|22.27
|21.95
|22.08—.01
|Yamanag .02
|188207
|3.32
|3.25
|3.25—.02
