BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 60400 18.03 17.56 17.93+.29 AKSteel 56331 2.82 2.71 2.79—.01 AT&TInc 2.33f 135309 39.38 39.20 39.37—.01 AXAEqH .60 124033 23.65 23.19 23.56+.38 AbbVie 4.72f 85653 85.68 83.90 85.66+.45 Alibaba 205532 187.20 181.37 186.71—.45 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 150796 8.34 8.24 8.24—.12 Altice .07e 61885 26.88 26.07 26.78+.55 Altria 3.36f 54422 46.66 46.08 46.41 Ambev .05e 125555 4.24 4.13 4.19+.07 Amcorn 54164 9.92 9.69 9.81+.04 Annaly 1e 90740 9.14 9.08 9.11—.01 AnteroMid .45e 85511 6.12 5.56 5.64—.52 AnteroRes 1 102837 2.82 2.62 2.62—.24 AuroraC 128907 3.79 3.60 3.62—.19 BPPLC 2.46f 115518 39.17 38.76 39.15—.04 BRFSA 110071 8.59 8.17 8.34+.13 BcoBrad .06a 157245 8.20 8.11 8.19—.01 BcoSantSA .21e 83594 4.13 4.06 4.12 BkofAm .72 277764 33.25 32.97 33.18—.08 BarrickGld 2.82e 97572 16.57 16.32 16.38+.01 Boeing 8.22 114710 369.75 345.56 366.96+15.96 BostonSci 51909 40.79 40.04 40.17—.34 BrMySq 1.64 90966 58.30 57.45 58.15+.13 CBSB .72 88600 39.22 37.76 39.18+1.07 CVSHealth 2 50573 72.75 71.57 71.73—.74 CabotO&G .40f 60432 18.15 17.70 17.74—.63 CallonPet 123200 4.67 4.41 4.64+.10 CanopyGr 82340 21.20 20.12 20.30—1.16 Cemigpf .08e 99646 3.16 3.09 3.13+.01 Centenes 56413 54.85 53.84 53.96—1.10 CenterPnt 1.15 61627 28.75 27.53 27.70—1.08 CntryLink 1 170481 15.21 14.54 15.06+.27 CgpVelLCrd 85780 11.98 11.39 11.70—.32 CgpVelICrd 202276 4.76 4.53 4.64+.12 Citigroup 2.04f 60193 76.08 75.24 75.60—.52 ClevCliffs .24 99346 7.43 7.12 7.29—.28 CocaCola 1.60 81693 52.37 51.78 51.84—.37 Coeur 67168 6.30 5.91 6.19+.25 DXCTch .84 55599 30.17 29.17 29.40—.68 DenburyR 94403 1.13 1.08 1.09—.03 DevonE .36f 56680 22.76 22.29 22.53—.38 DxGBull 97587 26.04 25.15 25.43—.06 DirDGlBr 102281 8.40 8.10 8.29+.01 DxSPOGBl 115707 3.30 3.10 3.14—.22 Disney 1.76 90879 138.56 136.21 136.74—1.22 Dupontrs 1.20 58574 72.40 70.05 72.18+1.05 DukeEngy 3.78 48663 90.00 87.47 87.60—2.35 EQTCorp .12 59222 11.31 10.51 10.54—1.05 ElementSol 49955 11.78 11.56 11.71—.02 EnCanag .07 134068 4.74 4.59 4.59—.25 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 125660 12.14 11.95 11.97—.25 Entercom .08m 57699 5.03 4.35 4.89+.57 ExxonMbl 3.48 85917 70.61 69.97 70.34—.43 Farfetch 51260 8.95 8.17 8.25—.75 FiatChrys 53236 16.19 16.02 16.11—.08 FMajSilvg 50320 10.25 9.77 10.23+.43 FirstEngy 1.56f 50796 46.71 45.99 46.03—.56 Fitbit 175398 7.08 6.85 7.00—.08 FordM .60a 239922 9.10 8.94 9.08+.04 FrptMcM .20 190527 11.27 10.96 11.09—.43 Gap .97 107929 17.16 16.36 17.09+.41 GenElec .04 438585 11.50 11.24 11.35—.17 Gerdau .02e 104625 3.67 3.57 3.63+.02 GoldFLtd .01e 70416 5.21 5.07 5.15+.08 HPInc .64 126123 19.91 19.48 19.64+.12 Hallibrtn .72 67127 21.28 20.66 21.25—.03 HeclaM .01e 91951 2.46 2.31 2.44+.13 HPEnt .45e 56325 17.59 17.33 17.46+.03 HostHotls .85a 68395 17.06 16.82 17.04—.13 IAMGldg 1.52f 54469 3.41 3.32 3.35 iPtShFut 231703 19.08 18.40 18.57—.07 iShGold 155440 13.99 13.84 13.90—.05 iShBrazil .67e 197205 43.71 42.97 43.62+.60 iShSilver 149783 15.80 15.57 15.75+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 229824 42.09 41.77 42.08—.66 iShEMkts .59e 470034 43.42 43.10 43.37—.31 iShiBoxIG 3.87 47496 125.99 125.66 125.75+.04 iSEafe 1.66e 85439 68.31 68.02 68.29—.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 49336 86.84 86.68 86.80—.05 iShR2K 1.77e 105080 158.90 157.88 158.78—.30 Infosys 168206 9.87 9.70 9.79+.11 iShCorEM .95e 123052 52.13 51.76 52.11—.33 ItauUnHs 479489 8.81 8.69 8.71+.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 81090 130.10 129.35 129.92—.46 Keycorp .74f 88687 19.38 19.18 19.20—.16 KindMorg 1 96576 20.05 19.86 19.94—.09 Kinrossg 116818 4.24 4.13 4.13—.04 Kroger .56f 69987 27.05 26.42 26.61—.41 LBrands 1.20 46798 17.69 17.22 17.51—.24 LaredoPet 49863 2.57 2.48 2.51—.09 LloydBkg .47a 70507 3.01 2.95 2.97+.13 Macys 1.51 155662 16.30 15.64 16.05+.17 Mallinckdt 69377 3.09 2.85 2.86—.25 MarathnO .20 117806 12.35 12.08 12.16—.37 MedProp 1.04f 51189 20.09 19.75 19.92—.03 MorgStan 1.40 71072 49.39 48.71 49.09—.06 Nabors .24 51879 2.17 2.04 2.10—.05 NewmtM .56 47396 36.91 36.46 36.71+.10 NokiaCp .19e 398351 3.57 3.50 3.53—.04 OasisPet 84267 3.09 2.97 3.07—.03 OcciPet 3.16 144223 39.33 38.46 38.88—1.22 Oracle .96 50031 56.61 56.18 56.43—.06 PG&ECp 2.12f 115488 6.50 5.96 6.26—.22 PPLCorp 1.65 48624 33.79 33.46 33.63—.09 PartyCity 110468 2.42 2.25 2.37+.03 Penney 155130 1.10 1.02 1.08+.05 Petrobras 122588 16.05 15.72 16.00+.18 Pfizer 1.44 118615 37.01 36.75 36.93—.12 Pinterestn 99808 20.52 19.90 20.40+.34 QEPRes .08 64390 3.71 3.50 3.54—.17 RangeRs .08 109969 4.63 4.28 4.29—.38 RegionsFn .62 72604 16.84 16.66 16.77—.11 SpdrGold 70070 137.79 136.44 137.06—.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 357513 308.54 307.27 308.35—.59 SpdrOGEx .73e 200696 22.68 22.23 22.33—.51 Schlmbrg 2 88041 36.50 35.31 36.41+.07 SeaLtd 53408 31.50 30.50 31.00—.70 ServiceMst 50518 35.64 34.38 34.75—.27 SnapIncA 127132 14.41 13.96 14.39+.20 SwstnEngy 254326 2.22 2.06 2.12—.16 Sprint 199036 6.12 5.84 5.91—.20 Square 127078 64.90 61.88 63.79+1.34 SPHlthC 1.01e 60652 94.97 94.48 94.74—.39 SPCnSt 1.28e 56321 60.89 60.57 60.67—.09 SPEngy 2.04e 142939 60.63 59.89 60.35—.34 SPDRFncl .46e 188645 29.82 29.62 29.76—.08 SPInds 1.12e 57939 81.93 81.13 81.80+.04 SPUtil 1.55e 92171 61.84 61.31 61.37—.38 TevaPhrm .73e 221126 9.60 9.21 9.33+.03 Transocn 138085 5.34 5.13 5.22—.17 Twitter 96721 29.35 28.92 29.34+.13 UberTchn 413760 27.21 26.23 27.14+.13 USNGas 46945 21.05 20.69 20.83—1.22 USOilFd 177877 11.98 11.77 11.89—.10 USSteel .20 113334 13.82 13.14 13.80+.23 VICIPr 1.19e 51043 24.80 24.31 24.58+.30 ValeSA .29e 600757 11.62 11.50 11.61—.16 VanEGold .06e 333113 26.46 26.15 26.24+.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 85957 12.08 11.77 12.02—.08 VanEJrGld 63115 36.61 36.07 36.33 VangEmg 1.10e 69831 42.63 42.32 42.61—.24 Vereit .55 108331 9.47 9.39 9.43+.04 VerizonCm 2.46f 77236 59.69 59.21 59.61+.26 WPXEngy 50870 10.58 10.32 10.44—.23 WellsFargo 2.04 106585 54.14 53.73 54.05—.05 WstnUnion .80 82345 27.78 27.28 27.36—.51 WhitngPet 77677 6.98 6.66 6.75—.46 WmsCos 1.52 86742 22.27 21.95 22.08—.01 Yamanag .02 188207 