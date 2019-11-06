BC-150-actives-f, The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 100355 2.76…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 100355 2.76 2.57 2.62—.14 AT&TInc 2.04 219947 39.28 38.99 39.25+.08 AbbVie 4.72f 93022 82.25 80.35 82.08+.24 Aircastle 1.28f 112758 32.28 32.00 32.27+4.68 Alibaba 148109 185.00 182.20 184.16+2.16 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 174967 8.64 8.47 8.50—.10 Altice .07e 505514 26.77 24.56 25.98—5.37 Altria 3.36f 77124 46.44 45.62 45.91—.34 Ambev .05e 117745 4.32 4.24 4.26—.13 Amcorn 90647 10.10 9.83 9.97—.03 Annaly 1e 115154 9.04 8.90 9.04+.07 AnteroRes 1 133554 3.03 2.69 2.76 AuroraC 128390 3.92 3.72 3.73—.03 Avon 105984 4.40 4.17 4.32+.13 BPPLC 2.46f 87680 39.85 39.32 39.40—.43 BcoBrad .06a 109213 8.72 8.53 8.61—.19 BcoSantSA .21e 73772 4.15 4.10 4.11—.05 BkofAm .72 475018 33.06 32.67 32.79—.03 BarrickGld 2.82e 132609 17.16 16.78 16.90+.36 BrMySq 1.64 134752 57.14 56.14 56.96+.57 CVSHealth 2 223384 70.94 69.30 70.93+3.61 CabotO&G .40f 67403 18.59 17.91 18.38+.27 CallonPet 356006 4.59 4.27 4.27—.17 CntryLink 1 233550 13.44 13.07 13.36—.31 CgpVelLCrd 143982 12.30 11.24 11.47—.40 CgpVelICrd 343927 4.84 4.43 4.73+.13 Citigroup 2.04f 126274 75.05 73.97 74.42—.41 ClevCliffs .24 68194 7.50 7.28 7.32—.21 CocaCola 1.60 132879 52.80 52.41 52.80+.38 Coeur 66086 6.13 5.68 5.97+.16 Cortevan 65961 26.32 25.72 26.13+.47 Coty .50 244371 13.42 11.39 13.02+1.56 DevonE .36f 103111 24.00 22.03 22.08—.90 DxGBull 116273 29.02 27.57 28.72+.94 DirDGlBr 98138 7.74 7.33 7.41—.27 DxSPOGBl 200487 3.53 3.05 3.11—.31 Disney 1.76 90847 131.66 130.66 131.27—.18 EnCanag .07 257734 4.93 4.62 4.65—.17 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 155453 12.62 12.24 12.26—.40 ExxonMbl 3.48 139896 72.87 71.20 71.49—1.60 FirstEngy 1.52 x90658 47.46 46.90 47.11+.17 Fitbit 192577 7.08 7.00 7.03—.03 FordM .60a 394920 9.05 8.89 8.92—.10 FrptMcM .20 213896 10.95 10.51 10.64—.27 Gap .97 65227 17.98 17.51 17.73—.20 GenElec .04 779398 11.10 10.79 11.02+.05 GenMotors 1.52 72795 38.48 37.76 38.42+.19 Gerdau .02e 122513 3.64 3.53 3.55—.11 HPInc .64 631325 21.67 19.49 19.57+1.17 Hallibrtn .72 113887 21.09 20.42 20.60—.45 HeclaM .01e 104040 2.40 2.27 2.37+.07 HPEnt .45e 128106 17.03 16.82 16.94+.11 HostHotls .85a 120017 17.92 17.32 17.43+.02 ICICIBk .19e 79857 13.43 13.31 13.40+.29 iPtShFut 286351 19.61 19.16 19.22—.07 iShGold 152635 14.29 14.20 14.26+.07 iShBrazil .67e 294056 44.88 43.79 44.34—.91 iShEMU .86e 68842 41.03 40.81 40.91—.01 iShSilver 112224 16.50 16.39 16.47+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 219810 42.95 42.65 42.69—.08 iShEMkts .59e 606639 43.91 43.62 43.76—.14 iShiBoxIG 3.87 86216 126.90 126.50 126.87+.71 iSh20yrT 3.05 93515 138.41 137.34 137.98+.83 iSEafe 1.66e 165548 68.38 68.11 68.21—.03 iShiBxHYB 5.09 89768 86.91 86.78 86.81—.10 iShR2K 1.77e 160034 158.99 157.81 158.23—.92 iShREst 2.76e 68102 92.59 91.97 92.21+.27 iShCorEafe 1.56e 101616 64.17 63.92 64.03—.06 Infosys 124666 9.90 9.82 9.88+.16 iShJapan 135658 59.72 59.53 59.61—.13 iShCorEM .95e 131372 52.72 52.39 52.52—.19 ItauUnHs 222317 9.12 8.91 8.96—.23 JPMorgCh 3.20 112308 129.84 128.58 129.30+.20 KARAuct 1.24e 141033 22.98 20.62 21.03—4.46 Keycorp .74f 84374 19.13 18.90 19.13—.06 KindMorg 1 100766 20.56 20.19 20.21—.31 Kinrossg 169966 4.87 4.73 4.81+.03 KosmosEn .18 94938 7.07 6.78 6.83—.03 Kroger .56f 144082 28.01 26.89 27.00—.83 LaredoPet 103643 2.79 2.38 2.56—.08 MGM Rsts .48 67183 30.62 30.21 30.52+.13 Macys 1.51 179372 16.70 15.91 15.97—.74 Mallinckdt 99306 3.47 3.01 3.02—.31 MarathnO .20 185673 12.70 12.12 12.18—.46 McDerI 168776 1.60 1.45 1.49—.13 MedProp 1.04f 436804 19.61 18.94 19.44+.26 Merck 2.20 92890 83.96 83.13 83.25+.33 MorgStan 1.40 78723 48.80 48.24 48.56—.19 Nabors .24 80363 2.18 1.97 2.07—.12 NikeB .88 70326 90.72 88.74 89.48—.40 NobleEngy .48 76100 21.75 20.63 20.90—.77 NokiaCp .19e 412985 3.64 3.54 3.59+.05 OasisPet 337941 3.39 2.77 2.91—.01 OcciPet 3.16f 170191 41.71 39.37 39.61—2.30 Oracle .96 105721 55.89 55.60 55.70+.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 242401 7.70 6.49 6.92—1.08 ParsleyEn .12 84240 17.44 16.40 16.79—.29 PetrbrsA 147406 14.83 14.13 14.57—.32 Petrobras 379141 16.26 15.53 15.95—.41 Pfizer 1.44 177958 37.73 37.36 37.61+.13 Pinterestn 117672 20.65 19.98 20.04—.43 Plantron .60 87763 27.56 23.14 25.00—14.44 ProctGam 2.98 67555 120.35 118.66 120.32+1.42 RangeRs .08 121189 4.78 4.42 4.54 RegionsFn .62 71875 17.20 16.91 17.06—.14 S&P500ETF 4.13e 463862 307.40 306.06 307.10+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 396118 23.17 22.08 22.24—.70 Schlmbrg 2 106479 36.72 35.33 35.56—1.16 SiderurNac 97991 3.05 2.95 3.03—.05 SlackTcn 88189 20.95 20.10 20.14—.61 SnapIncA 229953 14.88 14.23 14.41—.42 SwstnEngy 197180 2.37 2.24 2.25—.04 Sprint 170799 6.16 5.100 6.15+.01 Square 121657 61.93 60.58 61.34+.28 SPHlthC 1.01e 131302 94.41 93.71 94.23+.32 SPCnSt 1.28e 82844 61.16 60.69 61.01+.25 SPEngy 2.04e 178268 61.33 59.87 60.04—1.25 SPDRFncl .46e 401758 29.63 29.42 29.63+.15 SPInds 1.12e 122529 81.38 80.90 81.37+.05 SPTech .78e 85385 85.05 84.54 84.97—.04 SPUtil 1.55e 147718 63.12 62.63 62.86+.24 Tapestry 1.35 87865 26.69 25.30 25.93—1.02 TaylorMH 89487 22.86 21.70 22.51—1.18 TevaPhrm .73e 200623 8.61 8.09 8.10—.44 Tiffany 2.32 75212 125.78 123.86 124.69+.39 Transocn 197736 5.69 5.31 5.35—.22 Twitter 152266 29.90 29.40 29.54—.27 UberTchn 1311032 27.55 25.58 26.94—1.08 UndrArm 74207 18.37 17.77 18.17+.27 USOilFd 340099 12.08 11.72 11.81—.12 USSteel .20 108831 13.31 12.83 12.84—.26 Valaris 87077 5.23 4.55 4.64—.27 ValeSA .29e 188698 12.28 12.01 12.17—.21 VanEGold .06e 427400 27.40 26.91 27.30+.33 VnEkRus .01e 75358 25.05 24.83 24.97—.02 VEckOilSvc .47e 119467 12.26 11.77 11.85—.35 VanEJrGld 92458 38.56 37.71 38.29+.54 VangEmg 1.10e 147369 43.05 42.79 42.95—.07 Vereit .55 194286 9.60 9.29 9.36—.13 VerizonCm 2.46f 92831 60.13 59.63 60.13+.63 Visa 1 69890 178.19 176.14 176.77+.40 Vonage 105894 9.57 8.23 8.37—1.69 WPXEngy 85267 11.01 10.35 10.40—.44 WellsFargo 2.04 220453 53.84 53.17 53.80+.50 WstnUnion .80 75054 27.51 26.52 27.47+.96 WhitngPet 125201 7.71 6.67 7.04—.44 WLyonHm 68973 20.60 19.64 20.32+1.92 WmsCos 1.52 114049 23.00 22.16 22.24—.71 XeroxHld 1 108620 38.00 36.10 37.66+1.29 Yamanag .02 214178 3.50 3.39 3.47+.05 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.