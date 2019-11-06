BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|100355
|2.76
|2.57
|2.62—.14
|AT&TInc 2.04
|219947
|39.28
|38.99
|39.25+.08
|AbbVie 4.72f
|93022
|82.25
|80.35
|82.08+.24
|Aircastle 1.28f
|112758
|32.28
|32.00
|32.27+4.68
|Alibaba
|148109
|185.00
|182.20
|184.16+2.16
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|174967
|8.64
|8.47
|8.50—.10
|Altice .07e
|505514
|26.77
|24.56
|25.98—5.37
|Altria 3.36f
|77124
|46.44
|45.62
|45.91—.34
|Ambev .05e
|117745
|4.32
|4.24
|4.26—.13
|Amcorn
|90647
|10.10
|9.83
|9.97—.03
|Annaly 1e
|115154
|9.04
|8.90
|9.04+.07
|AnteroRes 1
|133554
|3.03
|2.69
|2.76
|AuroraC
|128390
|3.92
|3.72
|3.73—.03
|Avon
|105984
|4.40
|4.17
|4.32+.13
|BPPLC 2.46f
|87680
|39.85
|39.32
|39.40—.43
|BcoBrad .06a
|109213
|8.72
|8.53
|8.61—.19
|BcoSantSA .21e
|73772
|4.15
|4.10
|4.11—.05
|BkofAm .72
|475018
|33.06
|32.67
|32.79—.03
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|132609
|17.16
|16.78
|16.90+.36
|BrMySq 1.64
|134752
|57.14
|56.14
|56.96+.57
|CVSHealth 2
|223384
|70.94
|69.30
|70.93+3.61
|CabotO&G .40f
|67403
|18.59
|17.91
|18.38+.27
|CallonPet
|356006
|4.59
|4.27
|4.27—.17
|CntryLink 1
|233550
|13.44
|13.07
|13.36—.31
|CgpVelLCrd
|143982
|12.30
|11.24
|11.47—.40
|CgpVelICrd
|343927
|4.84
|4.43
|4.73+.13
|Citigroup 2.04f
|126274
|75.05
|73.97
|74.42—.41
|ClevCliffs .24
|68194
|7.50
|7.28
|7.32—.21
|CocaCola 1.60
|132879
|52.80
|52.41
|52.80+.38
|Coeur
|66086
|6.13
|5.68
|5.97+.16
|Cortevan
|65961
|26.32
|25.72
|26.13+.47
|Coty .50
|244371
|13.42
|11.39
|13.02+1.56
|DevonE .36f
|103111
|24.00
|22.03
|22.08—.90
|DxGBull
|116273
|29.02
|27.57
|28.72+.94
|DirDGlBr
|98138
|7.74
|7.33
|7.41—.27
|DxSPOGBl
|200487
|3.53
|3.05
|3.11—.31
|Disney 1.76
|90847
|131.66
|130.66
|131.27—.18
|EnCanag .07
|257734
|4.93
|4.62
|4.65—.17
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|155453
|12.62
|12.24
|12.26—.40
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|139896
|72.87
|71.20
|71.49—1.60
|FirstEngy 1.52
|x90658
|47.46
|46.90
|47.11+.17
|Fitbit
|192577
|7.08
|7.00
|7.03—.03
|FordM .60a
|394920
|9.05
|8.89
|8.92—.10
|FrptMcM .20
|213896
|10.95
|10.51
|10.64—.27
|Gap .97
|65227
|17.98
|17.51
|17.73—.20
|GenElec .04
|779398
|11.10
|10.79
|11.02+.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|72795
|38.48
|37.76
|38.42+.19
|Gerdau .02e
|122513
|3.64
|3.53
|3.55—.11
|HPInc .64
|631325
|21.67
|19.49
|19.57+1.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|113887
|21.09
|20.42
|20.60—.45
|HeclaM .01e
|104040
|2.40
|2.27
|2.37+.07
|HPEnt .45e
|128106
|17.03
|16.82
|16.94+.11
|HostHotls .85a
|120017
|17.92
|17.32
|17.43+.02
|ICICIBk .19e
|79857
|13.43
|13.31
|13.40+.29
|iPtShFut
|286351
|19.61
|19.16
|19.22—.07
|iShGold
|152635
|14.29
|14.20
|14.26+.07
|iShBrazil .67e
|294056
|44.88
|43.79
|44.34—.91
|iShEMU .86e
|68842
|41.03
|40.81
|40.91—.01
|iShSilver
|112224
|16.50
|16.39
|16.47+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|219810
|42.95
|42.65
|42.69—.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|606639
|43.91
|43.62
|43.76—.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|86216
|126.90
|126.50
|126.87+.71
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|93515
|138.41
|137.34
|137.98+.83
|iSEafe 1.66e
|165548
|68.38
|68.11
|68.21—.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|89768
|86.91
|86.78
|86.81—.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|160034
|158.99
|157.81
|158.23—.92
|iShREst 2.76e
|68102
|92.59
|91.97
|92.21+.27
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|101616
|64.17
|63.92
|64.03—.06
|Infosys
|124666
|9.90
|9.82
|9.88+.16
|iShJapan
|135658
|59.72
|59.53
|59.61—.13
|iShCorEM .95e
|131372
|52.72
|52.39
|52.52—.19
|ItauUnHs
|222317
|9.12
|8.91
|8.96—.23
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|112308
|129.84
|128.58
|129.30+.20
|KARAuct 1.24e
|141033
|22.98
|20.62
|21.03—4.46
|Keycorp .74f
|84374
|19.13
|18.90
|19.13—.06
|KindMorg 1
|100766
|20.56
|20.19
|20.21—.31
|Kinrossg
|169966
|4.87
|4.73
|4.81+.03
|KosmosEn .18
|94938
|7.07
|6.78
|6.83—.03
|Kroger .56f
|144082
|28.01
|26.89
|27.00—.83
|LaredoPet
|103643
|2.79
|2.38
|2.56—.08
|MGM Rsts .48
|67183
|30.62
|30.21
|30.52+.13
|Macys 1.51
|179372
|16.70
|15.91
|15.97—.74
|Mallinckdt
|99306
|3.47
|3.01
|3.02—.31
|MarathnO .20
|185673
|12.70
|12.12
|12.18—.46
|McDerI
|168776
|1.60
|1.45
|1.49—.13
|MedProp 1.04f
|436804
|19.61
|18.94
|19.44+.26
|Merck 2.20
|92890
|83.96
|83.13
|83.25+.33
|MorgStan 1.40
|78723
|48.80
|48.24
|48.56—.19
|Nabors .24
|80363
|2.18
|1.97
|2.07—.12
|NikeB .88
|70326
|90.72
|88.74
|89.48—.40
|NobleEngy .48
|76100
|21.75
|20.63
|20.90—.77
|NokiaCp .19e
|412985
|3.64
|3.54
|3.59+.05
|OasisPet
|337941
|3.39
|2.77
|2.91—.01
|OcciPet 3.16f
|170191
|41.71
|39.37
|39.61—2.30
|Oracle .96
|105721
|55.89
|55.60
|55.70+.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|242401
|7.70
|6.49
|6.92—1.08
|ParsleyEn .12
|84240
|17.44
|16.40
|16.79—.29
|PetrbrsA
|147406
|14.83
|14.13
|14.57—.32
|Petrobras
|379141
|16.26
|15.53
|15.95—.41
|Pfizer 1.44
|177958
|37.73
|37.36
|37.61+.13
|Pinterestn
|117672
|20.65
|19.98
|20.04—.43
|Plantron .60
|87763
|27.56
|23.14
|25.00—14.44
|ProctGam 2.98
|67555
|120.35
|118.66
|120.32+1.42
|RangeRs .08
|121189
|4.78
|4.42
|4.54
|RegionsFn .62
|71875
|17.20
|16.91
|17.06—.14
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|463862
|307.40
|306.06
|307.10+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|396118
|23.17
|22.08
|22.24—.70
|Schlmbrg 2
|106479
|36.72
|35.33
|35.56—1.16
|SiderurNac
|97991
|3.05
|2.95
|3.03—.05
|SlackTcn
|88189
|20.95
|20.10
|20.14—.61
|SnapIncA
|229953
|14.88
|14.23
|14.41—.42
|SwstnEngy
|197180
|2.37
|2.24
|2.25—.04
|Sprint
|170799
|6.16
|5.100
|6.15+.01
|Square
|121657
|61.93
|60.58
|61.34+.28
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|131302
|94.41
|93.71
|94.23+.32
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|82844
|61.16
|60.69
|61.01+.25
|SPEngy 2.04e
|178268
|61.33
|59.87
|60.04—1.25
|SPDRFncl .46e
|401758
|29.63
|29.42
|29.63+.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|122529
|81.38
|80.90
|81.37+.05
|SPTech .78e
|85385
|85.05
|84.54
|84.97—.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|147718
|63.12
|62.63
|62.86+.24
|Tapestry 1.35
|87865
|26.69
|25.30
|25.93—1.02
|TaylorMH
|89487
|22.86
|21.70
|22.51—1.18
|TevaPhrm .73e
|200623
|8.61
|8.09
|8.10—.44
|Tiffany 2.32
|75212
|125.78
|123.86
|124.69+.39
|Transocn
|197736
|5.69
|5.31
|5.35—.22
|152266
|29.90
|29.40
|29.54—.27
|UberTchn
|1311032
|27.55
|25.58
|26.94—1.08
|UndrArm
|74207
|18.37
|17.77
|18.17+.27
|USOilFd
|340099
|12.08
|11.72
|11.81—.12
|USSteel .20
|108831
|13.31
|12.83
|12.84—.26
|Valaris
|87077
|5.23
|4.55
|4.64—.27
|ValeSA .29e
|188698
|12.28
|12.01
|12.17—.21
|VanEGold .06e
|427400
|27.40
|26.91
|27.30+.33
|VnEkRus .01e
|75358
|25.05
|24.83
|24.97—.02
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|119467
|12.26
|11.77
|11.85—.35
|VanEJrGld
|92458
|38.56
|37.71
|38.29+.54
|VangEmg 1.10e
|147369
|43.05
|42.79
|42.95—.07
|Vereit .55
|194286
|9.60
|9.29
|9.36—.13
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|92831
|60.13
|59.63
|60.13+.63
|Visa 1
|69890
|178.19
|176.14
|176.77+.40
|Vonage
|105894
|9.57
|8.23
|8.37—1.69
|WPXEngy
|85267
|11.01
|10.35
|10.40—.44
|WellsFargo 2.04
|220453
|53.84
|53.17
|53.80+.50
|WstnUnion .80
|75054
|27.51
|26.52
|27.47+.96
|WhitngPet
|125201
|7.71
|6.67
|7.04—.44
|WLyonHm
|68973
|20.60
|19.64
|20.32+1.92
|WmsCos 1.52
|114049
|23.00
|22.16
|22.24—.71
|XeroxHld 1
|108620
|38.00
|36.10
|37.66+1.29
|Yamanag .02
|214178
|3.50
|3.39
|3.47+.05
