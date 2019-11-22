BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55
|9548
|18.74
|18.49
|18.68+.18
|AKSteel
|10540
|2.60
|2.52
|2.58+.10
|AMCEnt .80
|16564
|7.100
|7.47
|7.62—.32
|AT&TInc 2.04
|38642
|37.90
|37.69
|37.81+.21
|AbbVie 4.72f
|10166
|86.79
|85.76
|85.79—.73
|Alibaba
|17805
|185.99
|184.30
|184.69—.17
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|41910
|7.98
|7.94
|7.96+.02
|Altria 3.36f
|9802
|49.07
|48.69
|48.82
|Ambev .05e
|41713
|4.35
|4.29
|4.32+.04
|AEagleOut .55
|8147
|14.70
|14.41
|14.61+.25
|Annaly 1e
|7723
|9.15
|9.11
|9.12—.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|7636
|4.97
|4.82
|4.85—.02
|AnteroRes 1
|11161
|2.13
|2.04
|2.10+.06
|Aphria
|10041
|4.88
|4.63
|4.72—.23
|Aptiv .22
|9244
|91.25
|89.82
|90.93+1.94
|ArcelorM .10p
|8796
|16.100
|16.75
|16.93+.82
|AuroraC
|179394
|3.10
|2.83
|2.87—.25
|BcBilVArg .27e
|11492
|5.34
|5.28
|5.33+.08
|BcoBrad .06a
|25922
|7.100
|7.92
|7.98+.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|16101
|3.98
|3.94
|3.97+.07
|BkofAm .72
|62275
|33.25
|32.94
|33.22+.38
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|9483
|16.76
|16.57
|16.58—.06
|BrMySq 1.64
|16081
|57.12
|56.64
|56.85
|CVSHealth 2
|8288
|75.70
|75.11
|75.42+.48
|CabotO&G .40f
|13885
|16.20
|15.92
|16.11+.06
|CalifRes
|10064
|6.61
|6.03
|6.30—.28
|CallonPet
|12024
|3.81
|3.68
|3.72+.01
|CdaGoose
|7416
|35.46
|34.86
|35.16—.02
|CanopyGr
|43453
|19.75
|18.57
|18.77—1.52
|CntryLink 1
|7621
|14.96
|14.82
|14.92+.07
|ChesEng
|68928
|.60
|.59
|.60+.02
|Chevron 4.76
|8158
|119.70
|118.79
|119.22+.45
|Cisio
|10721
|10.00
|9.90
|9.93—.25
|CgpVelLCrd
|14146
|12.57
|12.36
|12.45—.09
|CgpVelICrd
|42774
|4.27
|4.20
|4.23+.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|9122
|74.89
|73.97
|74.82+.92
|ClevCliffs .24
|25176
|7.82
|7.56
|7.80+.29
|CocaCola 1.60
|11257
|53.04
|52.75
|52.83—.13
|Coeur
|8041
|6.61
|6.46
|6.50—.05
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|9134
|61.38
|60.30
|61.28+1.07
|DxGBull
|16475
|27.47
|26.70
|26.82—.25
|DirSPBear
|8276
|14.96
|14.89
|14.91—.10
|DirDGlBr
|18679
|7.83
|7.61
|7.80+.05
|Disney 1.76
|7309
|147.35
|146.68
|147.05+.15
|EnCanag .07
|11178
|4.26
|4.18
|4.19
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|37377
|12.05
|11.85
|11.91
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|19356
|70.18
|69.42
|69.72+.05
|Fitbit
|14208
|6.77
|6.69
|6.77+.09
|FootLockr 1.52
|67186
|39.67
|37.31
|39.32—2.14
|FordM .60a
|59732
|8.82
|8.77
|8.79+.08
|FrnkLInvGr
|23446
|25.64
|25.64
|25.64+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|34772
|11.40
|11.13
|11.38+.37
|GSXTchn
|9643
|19.29
|15.85
|18.15+1.95
|Gap .97
|21584
|16.53
|15.88
|16.34+.12
|GenElec .04
|51805
|11.68
|11.49
|11.66+.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|12259
|35.29
|34.93
|34.99+.32
|Genpact .34
|8607
|39.97
|39.75
|39.86—.55
|Gerdau .02e
|36822
|3.96
|3.88
|3.95+.06
|GlShipLsrs
|14719
|7.79
|7.76
|7.78+.03
|HPInc .70f
|8138
|19.94
|19.71
|19.89+.24
|Hallibrtn .72
|14143
|21.25
|20.88
|21.08—.05
|Hanesbds .60
|12602
|15.06
|14.78
|14.96+.19
|HomeDp 5.44
|8058
|219.13
|218.11
|218.17—.37
|ING .14e
|15991
|11.71
|11.61
|11.71+.15
|iPtShFut
|42092
|17.58
|17.34
|17.39—.40
|iShGold
|21282
|14.05
|14.01
|14.01+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|26714
|43.34
|43.14
|43.26+.49
|iShSilver
|11810
|16.01
|15.95
|15.96—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|11400
|41.44
|41.38
|41.39
|iShEMkts .59e
|35502
|42.99
|42.91
|42.92+.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|9823
|127.42
|127.23
|127.27+.15
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|8792
|140.16
|139.71
|139.73+.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|14693
|68.11
|68.02
|68.04+.25
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|9748
|86.54
|86.40
|86.53+.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|14748
|158.54
|158.07
|158.35+.62
|Infosys
|15030
|9.74
|9.64
|9.72—.16
|Intelsat
|17400
|7.33
|6.79
|7.11+.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|17429
|51.63
|51.55
|51.56+.04
|ItauUnHs
|8760
|8.54
|8.45
|8.50+.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|11302
|131.20
|130.10
|131.12+1.19
|JohnJn 3.80
|9674
|137.73
|136.50
|137.68+1.24
|Keycorp .74f
|10114
|19.39
|19.12
|19.38+.28
|KindMorg 1
|9055
|20.23
|20.14
|20.17+.01
|Kinrossg
|12977
|4.36
|4.26
|4.27—.03
|Kroger .56f
|7372
|26.89
|26.59
|26.78+.08
|LBrands 1.20
|13635
|17.55
|16.92
|17.33+.16
|LloydBkg .47a
|8888
|3.06
|3.02
|3.05+.05
|Macys 1.51
|36463
|14.86
|14.58
|14.73+.06
|Mallinckdt
|7310
|3.25
|3.08
|3.22+.13
|MarathnO .20
|12690
|12.02
|11.88
|11.99+.10
|McDerI
|51622
|.93
|.83
|.85+.04
|McEwenM .01
|16589
|1.23
|1.17
|1.18—.03
|Medtrnic 2.16
|8813
|111.46
|110.65
|111.06+.57
|Merck 2.44f
|9407
|85.96
|85.32
|85.75+.29
|MorgStan 1.40
|10491
|49.18
|48.93
|49.07+.23
|NYCmtyB .68
|10582
|12.17
|11.86
|11.92—.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|11283
|3.41
|3.40
|3.40+.02
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|39076
|38.00
|36.41
|36.43+2.11
|OasisPet
|11753
|2.60
|2.50
|2.55—.04
|OcciPet 3.16
|11268
|39.51
|38.98
|39.39+.27
|OiSAC
|7331
|1.13
|1.11
|1.12+.02
|Oracle .96
|10643
|57.06
|56.29
|56.66+.43
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|15706
|7.36
|7.12
|7.33+.32
|Penney
|7444
|1.12
|1.07
|1.07—.01
|Petrobras
|22457
|15.56
|15.38
|15.52+.32
|Pfizer 1.44
|21282
|37.95
|37.69
|37.91+.17
|Pinterestn
|17478
|19.16
|18.72
|18.81—.27
|ProctGam 2.98
|7782
|120.29
|119.39
|119.63—.71
|PrUShSP
|7999
|26.98
|26.90
|26.92—.12
|PureStrg
|66244
|16.48
|15.80
|16.06—3.80
|QEPRes .08
|16979
|3.26
|3.16
|3.22+.04
|Qudian
|23413
|4.35
|4.21
|4.27+.17
|RangeRs .08
|8389
|3.56
|3.44
|3.49+.05
|RegionsFn .62
|11155
|16.80
|16.54
|16.77+.28
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|8947
|59.07
|58.89
|58.92+.25
|SpdrGold
|9083
|138.46
|138.02
|138.02+.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|40194
|311.22
|310.72
|311.08+.81
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|35900
|21.21
|20.97
|21.10+.10
|Schlmbrg 2
|14177
|36.91
|36.25
|36.74+.12
|Schwab .68
|21879
|48.56
|47.63
|48.47+.44
|Smucker 3.52
|8076
|113.00
|105.50
|107.97+3.82
|SnapIncA
|36423
|15.50
|15.18
|15.23+.15
|SwstnEngy
|17958
|1.87
|1.84
|1.86+.01
|SpectrmB 1.68
|x10388
|62.16
|61.64
|61.83—.20
|Sprint
|10144
|5.75
|5.63
|5.71+.08
|Square
|7922
|68.00
|67.11
|67.62+.20
|StageStrs .20
|7508
|3.57
|3.18
|3.54+.15
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7424
|98.24
|97.88
|98.15+.24
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|8736
|61.49
|61.20
|61.23—.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|14388
|60.37
|59.96
|60.23+.20
|SPDRFncl .46e
|30362
|29.94
|29.74
|29.93+.23
|SPInds 1.12e
|7741
|81.64
|81.22
|81.55+.30
|SPUtil 1.55e
|8963
|63.15
|62.74
|62.79—.19
|TJX .92
|8763
|59.49
|58.61
|58.73—.39
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8167
|53.14
|52.91
|53.09+.11
|Target 2.64
|9725
|127.95
|126.59
|127.34—.31
|TevaPhrm .73e
|24848
|10.58
|10.30
|10.48+.23
|Transocn
|27495
|4.78
|4.59
|4.77+.18
|21981
|30.00
|29.58
|29.92+.13
|UberTchn
|110057
|30.02
|29.21
|29.87+.41
|USOilFd
|20300
|12.21
|12.14
|12.18—.03
|USSteel .20
|28838
|13.57
|13.00
|13.51+.63
|ValeSA .29e
|39728
|11.89
|11.74
|11.87+.40
|VanEGold .06e
|29627
|26.98
|26.72
|26.77—.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8322
|11.79
|11.63
|11.76+.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12019
|42.34
|42.28
|42.28—.04
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|14613
|59.86
|59.66
|59.83+.22
|WellsFargo 2.04
|17446
|54.25
|53.81
|54.20+.64
|WmsCos 1.52
|14002
|23.17
|22.87
|23.04+.25
|Yamanag .02
|13864
|3.52
|3.45
|3.47—.03
|—————————
