BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 9548…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 9548 18.74 18.49 18.68+.18 AKSteel 10540 2.60 2.52 2.58+.10 AMCEnt .80 16564 7.100 7.47 7.62—.32 AT&TInc 2.04 38642 37.90 37.69 37.81+.21 AbbVie 4.72f 10166 86.79 85.76 85.79—.73 Alibaba 17805 185.99 184.30 184.69—.17 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 41910 7.98 7.94 7.96+.02 Altria 3.36f 9802 49.07 48.69 48.82 Ambev .05e 41713 4.35 4.29 4.32+.04 AEagleOut .55 8147 14.70 14.41 14.61+.25 Annaly 1e 7723 9.15 9.11 9.12—.01 AnteroMid .45e 7636 4.97 4.82 4.85—.02 AnteroRes 1 11161 2.13 2.04 2.10+.06 Aphria 10041 4.88 4.63 4.72—.23 Aptiv .22 9244 91.25 89.82 90.93+1.94 ArcelorM .10p 8796 16.100 16.75 16.93+.82 AuroraC 179394 3.10 2.83 2.87—.25 BcBilVArg .27e 11492 5.34 5.28 5.33+.08 BcoBrad .06a 25922 7.100 7.92 7.98+.09 BcoSantSA .21e 16101 3.98 3.94 3.97+.07 BkofAm .72 62275 33.25 32.94 33.22+.38 BarrickGld 2.82e 9483 16.76 16.57 16.58—.06 BrMySq 1.64 16081 57.12 56.64 56.85 CVSHealth 2 8288 75.70 75.11 75.42+.48 CabotO&G .40f 13885 16.20 15.92 16.11+.06 CalifRes 10064 6.61 6.03 6.30—.28 CallonPet 12024 3.81 3.68 3.72+.01 CdaGoose 7416 35.46 34.86 35.16—.02 CanopyGr 43453 19.75 18.57 18.77—1.52 CntryLink 1 7621 14.96 14.82 14.92+.07 ChesEng 68928 .60 .59 .60+.02 Chevron 4.76 8158 119.70 118.79 119.22+.45 Cisio 10721 10.00 9.90 9.93—.25 CgpVelLCrd 14146 12.57 12.36 12.45—.09 CgpVelICrd 42774 4.27 4.20 4.23+.01 Citigroup 2.04f 9122 74.89 73.97 74.82+.92 ClevCliffs .24 25176 7.82 7.56 7.80+.29 CocaCola 1.60 11257 53.04 52.75 52.83—.13 Coeur 8041 6.61 6.46 6.50—.05 ConocoPhil 1.68f 9134 61.38 60.30 61.28+1.07 DxGBull 16475 27.47 26.70 26.82—.25 DirSPBear 8276 14.96 14.89 14.91—.10 DirDGlBr 18679 7.83 7.61 7.80+.05 Disney 1.76 7309 147.35 146.68 147.05+.15 EnCanag .07 11178 4.26 4.18 4.19 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 37377 12.05 11.85 11.91 ExxonMbl 3.48 19356 70.18 69.42 69.72+.05 Fitbit 14208 6.77 6.69 6.77+.09 FootLockr 1.52 67186 39.67 37.31 39.32—2.14 FordM .60a 59732 8.82 8.77 8.79+.08 FrnkLInvGr 23446 25.64 25.64 25.64+.01 FrptMcM .20 34772 11.40 11.13 11.38+.37 GSXTchn 9643 19.29 15.85 18.15+1.95 Gap .97 21584 16.53 15.88 16.34+.12 GenElec .04 51805 11.68 11.49 11.66+.13 GenMotors 1.52 12259 35.29 34.93 34.99+.32 Genpact .34 8607 39.97 39.75 39.86—.55 Gerdau .02e 36822 3.96 3.88 3.95+.06 GlShipLsrs 14719 7.79 7.76 7.78+.03 HPInc .70f 8138 19.94 19.71 19.89+.24 Hallibrtn .72 14143 21.25 20.88 21.08—.05 Hanesbds .60 12602 15.06 14.78 14.96+.19 HomeDp 5.44 8058 219.13 218.11 218.17—.37 ING .14e 15991 11.71 11.61 11.71+.15 iPtShFut 42092 17.58 17.34 17.39—.40 iShGold 21282 14.05 14.01 14.01+.01 iShBrazil .67e 26714 43.34 43.14 43.26+.49 iShSilver 11810 16.01 15.95 15.96—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 11400 41.44 41.38 41.39 iShEMkts .59e 35502 42.99 42.91 42.92+.05 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9823 127.42 127.23 127.27+.15 iSh20yrT 3.05 8792 140.16 139.71 139.73+.01 iSEafe 1.66e 14693 68.11 68.02 68.04+.25 iShiBxHYB 5.09 9748 86.54 86.40 86.53+.17 iShR2K 1.77e 14748 158.54 158.07 158.35+.62 Infosys 15030 9.74 9.64 9.72—.16 Intelsat 17400 7.33 6.79 7.11+.04 iShCorEM .95e 17429 51.63 51.55 51.56+.04 ItauUnHs 8760 8.54 8.45 8.50+.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 11302 131.20 130.10 131.12+1.19 JohnJn 3.80 9674 137.73 136.50 137.68+1.24 Keycorp .74f 10114 19.39 19.12 19.38+.28 KindMorg 1 9055 20.23 20.14 20.17+.01 Kinrossg 12977 4.36 4.26 4.27—.03 Kroger .56f 7372 26.89 26.59 26.78+.08 LBrands 1.20 13635 17.55 16.92 17.33+.16 LloydBkg .47a 8888 3.06 3.02 3.05+.05 Macys 1.51 36463 14.86 14.58 14.73+.06 Mallinckdt 7310 3.25 3.08 3.22+.13 MarathnO .20 12690 12.02 11.88 11.99+.10 McDerI 51622 .93 .83 .85+.04 McEwenM .01 16589 1.23 1.17 1.18—.03 Medtrnic 2.16 8813 111.46 110.65 111.06+.57 Merck 2.44f 9407 85.96 85.32 85.75+.29 MorgStan 1.40 10491 49.18 48.93 49.07+.23 NYCmtyB .68 10582 12.17 11.86 11.92—.22 NokiaCp .19e 11283 3.41 3.40 3.40+.02 Nordstrm 1.48a 39076 38.00 36.41 36.43+2.11 OasisPet 11753 2.60 2.50 2.55—.04 OcciPet 3.16 11268 39.51 38.98 39.39+.27 OiSAC 7331 1.13 1.11 1.12+.02 Oracle .96 10643 57.06 56.29 56.66+.43 PG&ECp 2.12f 15706 7.36 7.12 7.33+.32 Penney 7444 1.12 1.07 1.07—.01 Petrobras 22457 15.56 15.38 15.52+.32 Pfizer 1.44 21282 37.95 37.69 37.91+.17 Pinterestn 17478 19.16 18.72 18.81—.27 ProctGam 2.98 7782 120.29 119.39 119.63—.71 PrUShSP 7999 26.98 26.90 26.92—.12 PureStrg 66244 16.48 15.80 16.06—3.80 QEPRes .08 16979 3.26 3.16 3.22+.04 Qudian 23413 4.35 4.21 4.27+.17 RangeRs .08 8389 3.56 3.44 3.49+.05 RegionsFn .62 11155 16.80 16.54 16.77+.28 RoyDShllA 3.76 8947 59.07 58.89 58.92+.25 SpdrGold 9083 138.46 138.02 138.02+.02 S&P500ETF 4.13e 40194 311.22 310.72 311.08+.81 SpdrOGEx .73e 35900 21.21 20.97 21.10+.10 Schlmbrg 2 14177 36.91 36.25 36.74+.12 Schwab .68 21879 48.56 47.63 48.47+.44 Smucker 3.52 8076 113.00 105.50 107.97+3.82 SnapIncA 36423 15.50 15.18 15.23+.15 SwstnEngy 17958 1.87 1.84 1.86+.01 SpectrmB 1.68 x10388 62.16 61.64 61.83—.20 Sprint 10144 5.75 5.63 5.71+.08 Square 7922 68.00 67.11 67.62+.20 StageStrs .20 7508 3.57 3.18 3.54+.15 SPHlthC 1.01e 7424 98.24 97.88 98.15+.24 SPCnSt 1.28e 8736 61.49 61.20 61.23—.17 SPEngy 2.04e 14388 60.37 59.96 60.23+.20 SPDRFncl .46e 30362 29.94 29.74 29.93+.23 SPInds 1.12e 7741 81.64 81.22 81.55+.30 SPUtil 1.55e 8963 63.15 62.74 62.79—.19 TJX .92 8763 59.49 58.61 58.73—.39 TaiwSemi .73e 8167 53.14 52.91 53.09+.11 Target 2.64 9725 127.95 126.59 127.34—.31 TevaPhrm .73e 24848 10.58 10.30 10.48+.23 Transocn 27495 4.78 4.59 4.77+.18 Twitter 21981 30.00 29.58 29.92+.13 UberTchn 110057 30.02 29.21 29.87+.41 USOilFd 20300 12.21 12.14 12.18—.03 USSteel .20 28838 13.57 13.00 13.51+.63 ValeSA .29e 39728 11.89 11.74 11.87+.40 VanEGold .06e 29627 26.98 26.72 26.77—.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 8322 11.79 11.63 11.76+.10 VangEmg 1.10e 12019 42.34 42.28 42.28—.04 VerizonCm 2.46f 14613 59.86 59.66 59.83+.22 WellsFargo 2.04 17446 54.25 53.81 54.20+.64 WmsCos 1.52 14002 23.17 22.87 23.04+.25 Yamanag .02 13864 3.52 3.45 3.47—.03 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.