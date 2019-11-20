BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|113714
|37.61
|37.06
|37.27—.73
|AbbVie 4.72f
|10808
|88.72
|87.75
|88.13—.89
|Alibaba
|47008
|183.70
|181.73
|182.37—2.88
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|26994
|7.74
|7.70
|7.73+.02
|Altria 3.36f
|7954
|47.36
|46.64
|47.35+.42
|Ambev .05e
|10987
|4.20
|4.16
|4.20
|AEagleOut .55
|17925
|14.95
|14.46
|14.70—.54
|Annaly 1e
|8574
|9.21
|9.16
|9.19+.01
|AnteroMid .45e
|14535
|4.84
|4.74
|4.75—.05
|AnteroRes 1
|11683
|2.05
|1.91
|1.92—.06
|Aphria
|21446
|4.66
|4.36
|4.54+.23
|AuroraC
|159853
|2.55
|2.36
|2.53+.19
|AvayaHl
|23681
|12.23
|11.75
|11.82—.29
|BkofAm .72
|48227
|32.80
|32.61
|32.66—.29
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|17263
|17.20
|17.01
|17.18+.13
|BrMySq 1.64
|50098
|56.47
|55.48
|55.69—.79
|CalifRes
|16682
|7.45
|6.26
|6.48+.28
|CallonPet
|16442
|3.73
|3.61
|3.61—.07
|CanopyGr
|54560
|17.36
|15.98
|16.95+1.63
|Centenes
|6854
|59.02
|58.15
|58.45—.94
|CntryLink 1
|11422
|15.08
|14.95
|14.97—.12
|ChesEng
|158636
|.58
|.55
|.56+.01
|Chevron 4.76
|7023
|116.77
|116.12
|116.22—.23
|CgpVelLCrd
|24835
|11.05
|10.91
|10.96+.21
|CgpVelICrd
|21683
|4.91
|4.84
|4.89—.11
|Citigroup 2.04f
|10674
|74.72
|74.04
|74.08—.74
|ClevCliffs .24
|6923
|7.46
|7.32
|7.39—.06
|CocaCola 1.60
|8809
|53.40
|53.08
|53.30+.22
|CocaCEur 1.12f
|7488
|51.31
|50.96
|51.02+.03
|Coeur
|7460
|6.88
|6.71
|6.88+.15
|DHTHldgs .20f
|7280
|7.21
|7.12
|7.19+.18
|DenburyR
|12845
|1.02
|.99
|1.01—.01
|DxNGBllrs
|8927
|6.02
|5.69
|5.70—.23
|DxGBull
|15898
|28.100
|27.93
|28.93+.60
|DirSPBear
|7697
|14.89
|14.82
|14.84+.05
|DirDGlBr
|14652
|7.50
|7.23
|7.25—.15
|DxSPOGBl
|47353
|2.50
|2.35
|2.36—.10
|Disney 1.76
|11013
|148.99
|147.60
|148.25—.13
|EnCanag .07
|16588
|3.97
|3.91
|3.93—.04
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|15843
|11.53
|11.32
|11.44+.06
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|7773
|25.61
|25.21
|25.61+.46
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|14809
|67.71
|67.32
|67.35—.47
|FordM .60a
|32107
|8.89
|8.81
|8.82—.09
|FrptMcM .20
|26885
|11.11
|10.97
|10.99—.30
|Gap .97
|8189
|16.79
|16.27
|16.30—.49
|GenElec .04
|47135
|11.47
|11.37
|11.40—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|11469
|36.26
|35.90
|35.92—.47
|HPInc .70f
|16001
|19.90
|19.68
|19.78—.34
|Hallibrtn .72
|13837
|20.08
|19.80
|19.87—.03
|HeclaM .01e
|11379
|2.50
|2.45
|2.49+.04
|HomeDp 5.44
|13671
|225.00
|223.16
|223.98—1.88
|HostHotls .85a
|10724
|17.11
|16.91
|16.94—.26
|Huya
|8774
|22.29
|21.85
|22.06—.43
|ICICIBk .19e
|10803
|13.66
|13.60
|13.63+.01
|ING .14e
|7009
|11.55
|11.51
|11.52—.21
|iPtShFut
|43469
|17.67
|17.42
|17.47—.11
|iShGold
|21885
|14.08
|14.05
|14.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|12212
|42.15
|41.91
|42.10+.10
|iShSilver
|12281
|16.02
|15.94
|16.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|33674
|41.67
|41.56
|41.67—.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|75360
|43.11
|42.98
|43.11—.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|12524
|140.40
|139.83
|140.39+1.23
|iSEafe 1.66e
|13106
|68.04
|67.94
|68.03—.28
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|10225
|133.15
|132.89
|132.92—.34
|iShR2K 1.77e
|22764
|158.96
|158.47
|158.91—.20
|Intelsat
|58754
|7.37
|6.81
|6.93+.84
|iShCorEM .95e
|7242
|51.78
|51.63
|51.78—.07
|ItauUnHs
|7705
|8.29
|8.22
|8.26—.05
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|9039
|130.62
|129.92
|130.02—.57
|Keycorp .74f
|14982
|19.11
|18.97
|19.01—.11
|KindMorg 1
|7730
|20.03
|19.96
|20.02+.01
|Kinrossg
|12999
|4.35
|4.27
|4.35+.08
|Kohls 2.68
|17343
|46.99
|46.06
|46.68—.34
|LBrands 1.20
|13383
|17.10
|16.31
|16.32—.86
|LloydBkg .47a
|30600
|3.01
|3.00
|3.00—.06
|Lowes 2.20
|42122
|121.22
|118.24
|119.72+6.32
|MGMGrPr 1.88
|58002
|31.51
|31.25
|31.43—1.07
|MGM Rsts .48
|8936
|32.17
|31.61
|32.02+.21
|Macys 1.51
|38391
|15.24
|15.00
|15.01—.04
|MarathnO .20
|13120
|11.51
|11.39
|11.40—.06
|MarathPt 2.12
|6854
|62.10
|60.08
|60.10—1.76
|McDerI
|14948
|.57
|.56
|.56+.00
|McEwenM .01
|78744
|1.27
|1.23
|1.27—.25
|Medtrnic 2.16
|7097
|112.90
|111.29
|112.45+1.38
|Merck 2.44f
|7393
|85.48
|84.53
|85.37+.72
|MobileTele 1.57e
|9246
|9.58
|9.49
|9.53+.05
|Myovant
|41523
|14.24
|12.56
|13.02+.10
|Nabors .24
|7113
|1.85
|1.77
|1.78—.08
|NiSource
|.80
|13733
|26.20
|25.99
|26.11+.07
|NikeB .98f
|6974
|94.40
|93.71
|93.93+.32
|NobleCorp .08
|9846
|1.09
|1.00
|1.01—.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|37984
|3.40
|3.37
|3.38—.05
|NordicAm .11e
|7146
|3.78
|3.55
|3.74+.23
|NovoNord 1.78e
|7015
|55.50
|54.43
|54.74—2.30
|OasisPet
|16039
|2.49
|2.42
|2.43—.06
|OcciPet 3.16
|10071
|38.24
|37.84
|37.85—.29
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|10803
|6.97
|6.66
|6.84
|Pagsegur
|20693
|35.20
|32.12
|32.93—3.83
|Penney
|7389
|1.10
|1.06
|1.09+.02
|Petrobras
|14874
|15.04
|14.87
|15.01+.16
|Pfizer 1.44
|14004
|37.69
|37.29
|37.39—.27
|Pinterestn
|8782
|19.83
|19.50
|19.60—.08
|PrUShSP
|6877
|26.88
|26.82
|26.83+.05
|Qudian
|42836
|5.46
|5.06
|5.07—.55
|RangeRs .08
|12489
|3.67
|3.51
|3.54—.09
|RegionsFn .62
|8473
|16.49
|16.35
|16.37—.15
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|46900
|311.62
|311.21
|311.52—.41
|SpdrBiot .44e
|7170
|87.72
|86.76
|87.52+.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|37424
|20.65
|20.31
|20.31—.28
|Salesforce
|14814
|165.55
|162.25
|164.84+.88
|Schlmbrg 2
|14276
|34.53
|34.14
|34.31
|SeaLtd
|14137
|38.98
|36.69
|38.10+1.09
|ServcNow
|9483
|284.30
|276.65
|281.94+4.20
|SlackTcn
|11135
|21.74
|20.68
|21.62+.44
|SnapIncA
|35333
|15.48
|15.01
|15.44+.28
|SwstnEngy
|60668
|1.92
|1.80
|1.81—.10
|Square
|10349
|66.95
|66.02
|66.60+.23
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|15895
|97.88
|97.52
|97.78—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10605
|58.50
|58.10
|58.10—.37
|SPDRFncl .46e
|25305
|29.81
|29.69
|29.71—.16
|SPTech .78e
|7643
|87.69
|87.42
|87.63—.04
|SPUtil 1.55e
|11072
|63.19
|62.78
|63.14+.32
|TALEduc
|9352
|44.36
|43.59
|43.85—.53
|TJX .92
|10951
|60.78
|59.78
|59.86—.79
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7046
|53.78
|53.43
|53.65—.11
|Target 2.64
|95984
|124.08
|118.36
|123.73+12.88
|TevaPhrm .73e
|26328
|10.33
|10.11
|10.18—.11
|Transocn
|27855
|4.60
|4.43
|4.46—.21
|15329
|29.36
|29.17
|29.27—.17
|UberTchn
|68465
|27.63
|26.95
|27.58+.53
|USOilFd
|32604
|11.68
|11.62
|11.65+.08
|USSteel .20
|13273
|12.96
|12.59
|12.84+.01
|Valaris
|12671
|3.70
|3.50
|3.51—.18
|ValeSA .29e
|10861
|11.40
|11.24
|11.39—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|30002
|27.46
|27.13
|27.44+.21
|VnEkRus .01e
|18034
|24.55
|24.45
|24.55—.07
|VanEJrGld
|7297
|37.84
|37.40
|37.82+.38
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|14500
|84.24
|84.17
|84.24+.18
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11817
|42.42
|42.30
|42.41—.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7259
|42.92
|42.86
|42.92—.17
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|8927
|59.66
|59.43
|59.64+.14
|Vipshop
|8673
|12.22
|12.01
|12.17—.09
|Visa 1
|7169
|182.90
|182.15
|182.77
|W&TOff .40
|7056
|4.09
|3.92
|3.94—.11
|WashPrGp 1
|9908
|4.23
|4.07
|4.09—.14
|WellsFargo 2.04
|10117
|53.86
|53.66
|53.76—.28
|WhitngPet
|9690
|5.48
|5.28
|5.29—.06
|WmsCos 1.52
|17151
|22.22
|22.09
|22.13—.02
|Yamanag .02
|19639
|3.58
|3.54
|3.58+.05
|ZTOExp
|12415
|20.82
|20.26
|20.65—.38
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.