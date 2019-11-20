BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 113714…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 113714 37.61 37.06 37.27—.73 AbbVie 4.72f 10808 88.72 87.75 88.13—.89 Alibaba 47008 183.70 181.73 182.37—2.88 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 26994 7.74 7.70 7.73+.02 Altria 3.36f 7954 47.36 46.64 47.35+.42 Ambev .05e 10987 4.20 4.16 4.20 AEagleOut .55 17925 14.95 14.46 14.70—.54 Annaly 1e 8574 9.21 9.16 9.19+.01 AnteroMid .45e 14535 4.84 4.74 4.75—.05 AnteroRes 1 11683 2.05 1.91 1.92—.06 Aphria 21446 4.66 4.36 4.54+.23 AuroraC 159853 2.55 2.36 2.53+.19 AvayaHl 23681 12.23 11.75 11.82—.29 BkofAm .72 48227 32.80 32.61 32.66—.29 BarrickGld 2.82e 17263 17.20 17.01 17.18+.13 BrMySq 1.64 50098 56.47 55.48 55.69—.79 CalifRes 16682 7.45 6.26 6.48+.28 CallonPet 16442 3.73 3.61 3.61—.07 CanopyGr 54560 17.36 15.98 16.95+1.63 Centenes 6854 59.02 58.15 58.45—.94 CntryLink 1 11422 15.08 14.95 14.97—.12 ChesEng 158636 .58 .55 .56+.01 Chevron 4.76 7023 116.77 116.12 116.22—.23 CgpVelLCrd 24835 11.05 10.91 10.96+.21 CgpVelICrd 21683 4.91 4.84 4.89—.11 Citigroup 2.04f 10674 74.72 74.04 74.08—.74 ClevCliffs .24 6923 7.46 7.32 7.39—.06 CocaCola 1.60 8809 53.40 53.08 53.30+.22 CocaCEur 1.12f 7488 51.31 50.96 51.02+.03 Coeur 7460 6.88 6.71 6.88+.15 DHTHldgs .20f 7280 7.21 7.12 7.19+.18 DenburyR 12845 1.02 .99 1.01—.01 DxNGBllrs 8927 6.02 5.69 5.70—.23 DxGBull 15898 28.100 27.93 28.93+.60 DirSPBear 7697 14.89 14.82 14.84+.05 DirDGlBr 14652 7.50 7.23 7.25—.15 DxSPOGBl 47353 2.50 2.35 2.36—.10 Disney 1.76 11013 148.99 147.60 148.25—.13 EnCanag .07 16588 3.97 3.91 3.93—.04 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 15843 11.53 11.32 11.44+.06 EntProdPt 1.77f 7773 25.61 25.21 25.61+.46 ExxonMbl 3.48 14809 67.71 67.32 67.35—.47 FordM .60a 32107 8.89 8.81 8.82—.09 FrptMcM .20 26885 11.11 10.97 10.99—.30 Gap .97 8189 16.79 16.27 16.30—.49 GenElec .04 47135 11.47 11.37 11.40—.10 GenMotors 1.52 11469 36.26 35.90 35.92—.47 HPInc .70f 16001 19.90 19.68 19.78—.34 Hallibrtn .72 13837 20.08 19.80 19.87—.03 HeclaM .01e 11379 2.50 2.45 2.49+.04 HomeDp 5.44 13671 225.00 223.16 223.98—1.88 HostHotls .85a 10724 17.11 16.91 16.94—.26 Huya 8774 22.29 21.85 22.06—.43 ICICIBk .19e 10803 13.66 13.60 13.63+.01 ING .14e 7009 11.55 11.51 11.52—.21 iPtShFut 43469 17.67 17.42 17.47—.11 iShGold 21885 14.08 14.05 14.08 iShBrazil .67e 12212 42.15 41.91 42.10+.10 iShSilver 12281 16.02 15.94 16.02 iShChinaLC .87e 33674 41.67 41.56 41.67—.01 iShEMkts .59e 75360 43.11 42.98 43.11—.04 iSh20yrT 3.05 12524 140.40 139.83 140.39+1.23 iSEafe 1.66e 13106 68.04 67.94 68.03—.28 iSR1KVal 2.41e 10225 133.15 132.89 132.92—.34 iShR2K 1.77e 22764 158.96 158.47 158.91—.20 Intelsat 58754 7.37 6.81 6.93+.84 iShCorEM .95e 7242 51.78 51.63 51.78—.07 ItauUnHs 7705 8.29 8.22 8.26—.05 JPMorgCh 3.20 9039 130.62 129.92 130.02—.57 Keycorp .74f 14982 19.11 18.97 19.01—.11 KindMorg 1 7730 20.03 19.96 20.02+.01 Kinrossg 12999 4.35 4.27 4.35+.08 Kohls 2.68 17343 46.99 46.06 46.68—.34 LBrands 1.20 13383 17.10 16.31 16.32—.86 LloydBkg .47a 30600 3.01 3.00 3.00—.06 Lowes 2.20 42122 121.22 118.24 119.72+6.32 MGMGrPr 1.88 58002 31.51 31.25 31.43—1.07 MGM Rsts .48 8936 32.17 31.61 32.02+.21 Macys 1.51 38391 15.24 15.00 15.01—.04 MarathnO .20 13120 11.51 11.39 11.40—.06 MarathPt 2.12 6854 62.10 60.08 60.10—1.76 McDerI 14948 .57 .56 .56+.00 McEwenM .01 78744 1.27 1.23 1.27—.25 Medtrnic 2.16 7097 112.90 111.29 112.45+1.38 Merck 2.44f 7393 85.48 84.53 85.37+.72 MobileTele 1.57e 9246 9.58 9.49 9.53+.05 Myovant 41523 14.24 12.56 13.02+.10 Nabors .24 7113 1.85 1.77 1.78—.08 NiSource .80 13733 26.20 25.99 26.11+.07 NikeB .98f 6974 94.40 93.71 93.93+.32 NobleCorp .08 9846 1.09 1.00 1.01—.05 NokiaCp .19e 37984 3.40 3.37 3.38—.05 NordicAm .11e 7146 3.78 3.55 3.74+.23 NovoNord 1.78e 7015 55.50 54.43 54.74—2.30 OasisPet 16039 2.49 2.42 2.43—.06 OcciPet 3.16 10071 38.24 37.84 37.85—.29 PG&ECp 2.12f 10803 6.97 6.66 6.84 Pagsegur 20693 35.20 32.12 32.93—3.83 Penney 7389 1.10 1.06 1.09+.02 Petrobras 14874 15.04 14.87 15.01+.16 Pfizer 1.44 14004 37.69 37.29 37.39—.27 Pinterestn 8782 19.83 19.50 19.60—.08 PrUShSP 6877 26.88 26.82 26.83+.05 Qudian 42836 5.46 5.06 5.07—.55 RangeRs .08 12489 3.67 3.51 3.54—.09 RegionsFn .62 8473 16.49 16.35 16.37—.15 S&P500ETF 4.13e 46900 311.62 311.21 311.52—.41 SpdrBiot .44e 7170 87.72 86.76 87.52+.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 37424 20.65 20.31 20.31—.28 Salesforce 14814 165.55 162.25 164.84+.88 Schlmbrg 2 14276 34.53 34.14 34.31 SeaLtd 14137 38.98 36.69 38.10+1.09 ServcNow 9483 284.30 276.65 281.94+4.20 SlackTcn 11135 21.74 20.68 21.62+.44 SnapIncA 35333 15.48 15.01 15.44+.28 SwstnEngy 60668 1.92 1.80 1.81—.10 Square 10349 66.95 66.02 66.60+.23 SPHlthC 1.01e 15895 97.88 97.52 97.78—.01 SPEngy 2.04e 10605 58.50 58.10 58.10—.37 SPDRFncl .46e 25305 29.81 29.69 29.71—.16 SPTech .78e 7643 87.69 87.42 87.63—.04 SPUtil 1.55e 11072 63.19 62.78 63.14+.32 TALEduc 9352 44.36 43.59 43.85—.53 TJX .92 10951 60.78 59.78 59.86—.79 TaiwSemi .73e 7046 53.78 53.43 53.65—.11 Target 2.64 95984 124.08 118.36 123.73+12.88 TevaPhrm .73e 26328 10.33 10.11 10.18—.11 Transocn 27855 4.60 4.43 4.46—.21 Twitter 15329 29.36 29.17 29.27—.17 UberTchn 68465 27.63 26.95 27.58+.53 USOilFd 32604 11.68 11.62 11.65+.08 USSteel .20 13273 12.96 12.59 12.84+.01 Valaris 12671 3.70 3.50 3.51—.18 ValeSA .29e 10861 11.40 11.24 11.39—.07 VanEGold .06e 30002 27.46 27.13 27.44+.21 VnEkRus .01e 18034 24.55 24.45 24.55—.07 VanEJrGld 7297 37.84 37.40 37.82+.38 VangTotBd 2.06e 14500 84.24 84.17 84.24+.18 VangEmg 1.10e 11817 42.42 42.30 42.41—.01 VangFTSE 1.10e 7259 42.92 42.86 42.92—.17 VerizonCm 2.46f 8927 59.66 59.43 59.64+.14 Vipshop 8673 12.22 12.01 12.17—.09 Visa 1 7169 182.90 182.15 182.77 W&TOff .40 7056 4.09 3.92 3.94—.11 WashPrGp 1 9908 4.23 4.07 4.09—.14 WellsFargo 2.04 10117 53.86 53.66 53.76—.28 WhitngPet 9690 5.48 5.28 5.29—.06 WmsCos 1.52 17151 22.22 22.09 22.13—.02 Yamanag .02 19639 3.58 3.54 3.58+.05 ZTOExp 12415 20.82 20.26 20.65—.38 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 