BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AMCEnt .80
|16485
|9.05
|8.50
|8.95+.48
|AT&TInc 2.04
|94901
|38.97
|38.31
|38.64—.100
|AbbVie 4.72f
|11076
|90.14
|89.04
|90.12+1.39
|Alibaba
|25922
|186.71
|184.92
|185.46+.85
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|18858
|7.87
|7.80
|7.81—.04
|Ambev .05e
|11232
|4.16
|4.13
|4.15+.02
|Annaly 1e
|12844
|9.23
|9.15
|9.22+.01
|AnteroRes 1
|9009
|2.11
|2.03
|2.05+.02
|Aphria
|11842
|4.05
|3.76
|4.01+.19
|AuroraC
|136877
|2.29
|2.14
|2.22—.06
|AvayaHl
|8296
|12.50
|11.92
|12.06—.30
|BPPLC 2.46f
|8645
|39.28
|39.06
|39.09+.03
|BcoBrad .06a
|9002
|7.83
|7.78
|7.81—.06
|BkofAm .72
|34989
|33.15
|32.87
|32.92—.04
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|8697
|16.91
|16.80
|16.81—.08
|Boeing 8.22
|8385
|374.83
|370.40
|370.53+1.07
|BrMySq 1.64
|38115
|57.85
|56.76
|57.30—.36
|CallonPet
|13490
|3.91
|3.82
|3.83—.11
|CanopyGr
|22789
|14.80
|13.81
|14.71+.49
|Cemex .29t
|7304
|3.67
|3.63
|3.64—.03
|CenterPnt 1.15
|9283
|25.25
|24.98
|25.03—.14
|CntryLink 1
|7549
|15.24
|15.05
|15.08—.14
|ChesEng
|224664
|.64
|.58
|.60—.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|34864
|11.20
|11.10
|11.14—.57
|CgpVelICrd
|60243
|4.86
|4.81
|4.84+.22
|Citigroup 2.04f
|10366
|75.24
|74.47
|74.69+.29
|ClevCliffs .24
|9724
|7.58
|7.43
|7.47+.01
|CocaCola 1.60
|7194
|53.21
|52.95
|53.17+.14
|Coeur
|7112
|6.76
|6.63
|6.68+.07
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|7319
|56.99
|56.30
|56.94+.24
|Coty .50
|7580
|12.29
|12.07
|12.17—.05
|DHTHldgs .20f
|17520
|7.05
|6.90
|6.100—.53
|DenburyR
|9877
|1.04
|1.02
|1.03—.02
|DevonE .36f
|7374
|21.89
|21.37
|21.55—.42
|DxGBull
|10943
|28.24
|27.61
|28.05—.11
|DirSPBear
|7478
|14.77
|14.67
|14.77—.02
|DirDGlBr
|16089
|7.59
|7.43
|7.48+.03
|DxSPOGBl
|45532
|2.65
|2.51
|2.54—.16
|Disney 1.76
|18916
|148.90
|146.80
|147.91+.26
|DukeEngy 3.78
|45148
|87.24
|86.73
|86.76—1.89
|EnCanag .07
|31989
|4.12
|3.98
|3.99—.18
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|23129
|11.59
|11.28
|11.28—.05
|ErosIntl
|13526
|2.32
|2.15
|2.16—.18
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|8239
|68.56
|68.28
|68.48—.04
|FstHorizon .56
|7703
|16.37
|16.26
|16.30+.04
|FMajSilvg
|7019
|10.93
|10.74
|10.88+.04
|Fitbit
|10982
|6.76
|6.67
|6.69—.07
|FordM .60a
|37410
|9.00
|8.95
|8.96+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|25892
|11.25
|11.12
|11.17+.16
|Gap .97
|8818
|17.03
|16.63
|16.65—.65
|GenElec .04
|39353
|11.49
|11.36
|11.38—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|16078
|36.70
|36.39
|36.40—.22
|Gerdau .02e
|10051
|3.60
|3.53
|3.55—.02
|HPInc .70f
|7076
|20.18
|20.06
|20.09+.08
|Hanesbds .60
|8608
|15.35
|14.96
|14.98—.46
|HPEnt .45e
|7855
|17.43
|17.32
|17.33+.05
|HomeDp 5.44
|46740
|233.12
|225.55
|227.46—11.39
|HostHotls .85a
|9071
|17.40
|17.25
|17.27+.05
|ICICIBk .19e
|21288
|13.65
|13.57
|13.58—.05
|iPtShFut
|36791
|17.37
|17.22
|17.34—.05
|iShGold
|12265
|14.06
|14.01
|14.05—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|13201
|42.25
|42.00
|42.05—.16
|iShSilver
|18364
|15.95
|15.87
|15.93+.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|30866
|41.86
|41.71
|41.75+.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|64855
|43.38
|43.23
|43.26+.20
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17542
|68.63
|68.47
|68.47+.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|25187
|86.75
|86.66
|86.67—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|16352
|159.15
|158.59
|158.63+.11
|Intelsat
|86768
|6.90
|5.66
|5.88—2.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|10395
|52.11
|51.93
|51.95+.17
|ItauUnHs
|43115
|8.32
|8.22
|8.26—.15
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|9533
|131.25
|130.46
|130.78+.16
|JinkoSolar
|10592
|17.10
|15.78
|17.02+2.15
|KindMorg 1
|11463
|20.17
|19.98
|20.04—.10
|Kinrossg
|9611
|4.28
|4.23
|4.26—.01
|Kohls 2.68
|95592
|50.27
|48.08
|48.75—9.65
|LBrands 1.20
|9546
|17.68
|17.35
|17.35—.53
|LineCp
|9453
|47.58
|47.37
|47.49+.39
|Lowes 2.20
|13115
|115.12
|112.91
|113.98—1.05
|Macys 1.51
|118398
|15.95
|15.23
|15.24—1.64
|MarathnO .20
|x14497
|11.74
|11.47
|11.51—.22
|McDerI
|29072
|.60
|.56
|.57—.04
|Medtrnic 2.16
|11268
|112.49
|109.49
|110.60—.65
|Merck 2.20
|11217
|84.95
|84.30
|84.84+.71
|MobileTele 1.57e
|11147
|9.63
|9.53
|9.61+.26
|MorgStan 1.40
|10021
|49.56
|49.22
|49.48+.45
|Myovant
|224802
|16.73
|12.66
|14.16+8.10
|NYTimes .20
|7563
|31.75
|31.46
|31.61—.12
|NikeB .98f
|9696
|95.12
|93.66
|93.76—.42
|NokiaCp .19e
|21330
|3.47
|3.45
|3.46+.01
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|15663
|36.53
|34.83
|34.85—3.03
|OasisPet
|19413
|2.59
|2.48
|2.52—.10
|OcciPet 3.16
|21848
|39.14
|38.15
|38.33—.97
|Oracle .96
|8481
|56.95
|56.43
|56.73+.54
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|23149
|7.09
|6.81
|6.96—.13
|PPDAI .19p
|14393
|2.89
|2.60
|2.62—.26
|ParsleyEn .12
|7393
|15.74
|15.24
|15.33—.40
|PartyCity
|8040
|1.78
|1.69
|1.69—.07
|Penney
|12072
|1.10
|1.04
|1.05—.01
|Petrobras
|26679
|15.09
|14.95
|14.95—.15
|Pfizer 1.44
|17166
|37.52
|37.35
|37.43+.21
|Pinterestn
|8045
|19.60
|19.36
|19.39—.11
|PrUShCrd
|7025
|14.93
|14.84
|14.90+.46
|PrUShSP
|7947
|26.76
|26.63
|26.75+.02
|Qudian
|15166
|5.97
|5.60
|5.66—.26
|RangeRs .08
|18005
|3.74
|3.59
|3.63—.16
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|40379
|312.69
|311.97
|312.04+.02
|SpdrBiot .44e
|12742
|87.41
|85.63
|86.58+1.55
|SpdrEMBd
|11714
|27.36
|27.34
|27.35—.01
|SpdrRetl .49e
|10234
|44.46
|44.01
|44.01—.82
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|55836
|21.14
|20.75
|20.82—.46
|ServcNow
|22308
|278.88
|272.53
|275.21+8.90
|SibanyeG .14r
|7725
|7.80
|7.72
|7.78+.17
|SlackTcn
|24412
|22.35
|21.10
|21.16—1.95
|SnapIncA
|33690
|14.76
|14.39
|14.74+.05
|SwstnEngy
|12197
|1.96
|1.94
|1.96—.02
|Sprint
|10545
|5.90
|5.84
|5.86
|Square
|9781
|66.00
|65.14
|65.72—.02
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7402
|97.53
|97.22
|97.35+.22
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|7856
|61.81
|61.60
|61.78+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12060
|59.21
|58.78
|58.91—.44
|SPDRFncl .46e
|46852
|29.97
|29.85
|29.89+.08
|SPTech .78e
|7635
|87.86
|87.60
|87.64+.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|30232
|62.85
|62.49
|62.68—.30
|TJX .92
|21773
|61.69
|60.21
|60.89+1.34
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9369
|54.14
|53.87
|53.95+.53
|Target 2.64
|x10813
|111.08
|109.78
|109.80—1.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|87856
|10.73
|10.43
|10.66+.32
|Transocn
|16563
|4.80
|4.68
|4.71—.12
|TurqHillRs
|9068
|.44
|.42
|.42—.03
|19743
|29.67
|29.22
|29.25—.24
|UberTchn
|65723
|27.22
|26.61
|27.19+.44
|UndrArm
|7055
|17.48
|17.21
|17.48+.15
|USNGas
|7635
|19.84
|19.71
|19.82—.28
|USOilFd
|40308
|11.72
|11.68
|11.70—.21
|USSteel .20
|11075
|13.46
|13.06
|13.11—.17
|Valaris
|12715
|4.01
|3.76
|3.80—.39
|ValeSA .29e
|12517
|11.46
|11.39
|11.40+.10
|VanEGold .06e
|25461
|27.22
|27.03
|27.15—.05
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7211
|11.38
|11.23
|11.25—.15
|VangSP500 3.81e
|9176
|287.24
|286.57
|286.58—.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|10742
|42.62
|42.49
|42.51+.24
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|10611
|59.69
|59.31
|59.66+.22
|Visa 1
|9044
|181.92
|180.20
|181.76+2.10
|WPXEngy
|9630
|9.86
|9.58
|9.66—.24
|WellsFargo 2.04
|14074
|54.33
|54.00
|54.06+.06
|WhitngPet
|16130
|5.77
|5.48
|5.50—.35
|WmsCos 1.52
|10170
|22.30
|22.18
|22.28—.02
|Yamanag .02
|14597
|3.51
|3.47
|3.49—.01
|ZTOExp
|14446
|22.60
|21.80
|22.00—.43
|—————————
