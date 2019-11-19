BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AMCEnt .80 16485 9.05 8.50 8.95+.48 AT&TInc 2.04 94901 38.97 38.31 38.64—.100 AbbVie 4.72f 11076 90.14 89.04 90.12+1.39 Alibaba 25922 186.71 184.92 185.46+.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 18858 7.87 7.80 7.81—.04 Ambev .05e 11232 4.16 4.13 4.15+.02 Annaly 1e 12844 9.23 9.15 9.22+.01 AnteroRes 1 9009 2.11 2.03 2.05+.02 Aphria 11842 4.05 3.76 4.01+.19 AuroraC 136877 2.29 2.14 2.22—.06 AvayaHl 8296 12.50 11.92 12.06—.30 BPPLC 2.46f 8645 39.28 39.06 39.09+.03 BcoBrad .06a 9002 7.83 7.78 7.81—.06 BkofAm .72 34989 33.15 32.87 32.92—.04 BarrickGld 2.82e 8697 16.91 16.80 16.81—.08 Boeing 8.22 8385 374.83 370.40 370.53+1.07 BrMySq 1.64 38115 57.85 56.76 57.30—.36 CallonPet 13490 3.91 3.82 3.83—.11 CanopyGr 22789 14.80 13.81 14.71+.49 Cemex .29t 7304 3.67 3.63 3.64—.03 CenterPnt 1.15 9283 25.25 24.98 25.03—.14 CntryLink 1 7549 15.24 15.05 15.08—.14 ChesEng 224664 .64 .58 .60—.04 CgpVelLCrd 34864 11.20 11.10 11.14—.57 CgpVelICrd 60243 4.86 4.81 4.84+.22 Citigroup 2.04f 10366 75.24 74.47 74.69+.29 ClevCliffs .24 9724 7.58 7.43 7.47+.01 CocaCola 1.60 7194 53.21 52.95 53.17+.14 Coeur 7112 6.76 6.63 6.68+.07 ConocoPhil 1.68f 7319 56.99 56.30 56.94+.24 Coty .50 7580 12.29 12.07 12.17—.05 DHTHldgs .20f 17520 7.05 6.90 6.100—.53 DenburyR 9877 1.04 1.02 1.03—.02 DevonE .36f 7374 21.89 21.37 21.55—.42 DxGBull 10943 28.24 27.61 28.05—.11 DirSPBear 7478 14.77 14.67 14.77—.02 DirDGlBr 16089 7.59 7.43 7.48+.03 DxSPOGBl 45532 2.65 2.51 2.54—.16 Disney 1.76 18916 148.90 146.80 147.91+.26 DukeEngy 3.78 45148 87.24 86.73 86.76—1.89 EnCanag .07 31989 4.12 3.98 3.99—.18 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 23129 11.59 11.28 11.28—.05 ErosIntl 13526 2.32 2.15 2.16—.18 ExxonMbl 3.48 8239 68.56 68.28 68.48—.04 FstHorizon .56 7703 16.37 16.26 16.30+.04 FMajSilvg 7019 10.93 10.74 10.88+.04 Fitbit 10982 6.76 6.67 6.69—.07 FordM .60a 37410 9.00 8.95 8.96+.01 FrptMcM .20 25892 11.25 11.12 11.17+.16 Gap .97 8818 17.03 16.63 16.65—.65 GenElec .04 39353 11.49 11.36 11.38—.06 GenMotors 1.52 16078 36.70 36.39 36.40—.22 Gerdau .02e 10051 3.60 3.53 3.55—.02 HPInc .70f 7076 20.18 20.06 20.09+.08 Hanesbds .60 8608 15.35 14.96 14.98—.46 HPEnt .45e 7855 17.43 17.32 17.33+.05 HomeDp 5.44 46740 233.12 225.55 227.46—11.39 HostHotls .85a 9071 17.40 17.25 17.27+.05 ICICIBk .19e 21288 13.65 13.57 13.58—.05 iPtShFut 36791 17.37 17.22 17.34—.05 iShGold 12265 14.06 14.01 14.05—.03 iShBrazil .67e 13201 42.25 42.00 42.05—.16 iShSilver 18364 15.95 15.87 15.93+.01 iShChinaLC .87e 30866 41.86 41.71 41.75+.49 iShEMkts .59e 64855 43.38 43.23 43.26+.20 iSEafe 1.66e 17542 68.63 68.47 68.47+.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 25187 86.75 86.66 86.67—.17 iShR2K 1.77e 16352 159.15 158.59 158.63+.11 Intelsat 86768 6.90 5.66 5.88—2.15 iShCorEM .95e 10395 52.11 51.93 51.95+.17 ItauUnHs 43115 8.32 8.22 8.26—.15 JPMorgCh 3.20 9533 131.25 130.46 130.78+.16 JinkoSolar 10592 17.10 15.78 17.02+2.15 KindMorg 1 11463 20.17 19.98 20.04—.10 Kinrossg 9611 4.28 4.23 4.26—.01 Kohls 2.68 95592 50.27 48.08 48.75—9.65 LBrands 1.20 9546 17.68 17.35 17.35—.53 LineCp 9453 47.58 47.37 47.49+.39 Lowes 2.20 13115 115.12 112.91 113.98—1.05 Macys 1.51 118398 15.95 15.23 15.24—1.64 MarathnO .20 x14497 11.74 11.47 11.51—.22 McDerI 29072 .60 .56 .57—.04 Medtrnic 2.16 11268 112.49 109.49 110.60—.65 Merck 2.20 11217 84.95 84.30 84.84+.71 MobileTele 1.57e 11147 9.63 9.53 9.61+.26 MorgStan 1.40 10021 49.56 49.22 49.48+.45 Myovant 224802 16.73 12.66 14.16+8.10 NYTimes .20 7563 31.75 31.46 31.61—.12 NikeB .98f 9696 95.12 93.66 93.76—.42 NokiaCp .19e 21330 3.47 3.45 3.46+.01 Nordstrm 1.48a 15663 36.53 34.83 34.85—3.03 OasisPet 19413 2.59 2.48 2.52—.10 OcciPet 3.16 21848 39.14 38.15 38.33—.97 Oracle .96 8481 56.95 56.43 56.73+.54 PG&ECp 2.12f 23149 7.09 6.81 6.96—.13 PPDAI .19p 14393 2.89 2.60 2.62—.26 ParsleyEn .12 7393 15.74 15.24 15.33—.40 PartyCity 8040 1.78 1.69 1.69—.07 Penney 12072 1.10 1.04 1.05—.01 Petrobras 26679 15.09 14.95 14.95—.15 Pfizer 1.44 17166 37.52 37.35 37.43+.21 Pinterestn 8045 19.60 19.36 19.39—.11 PrUShCrd 7025 14.93 14.84 14.90+.46 PrUShSP 7947 26.76 26.63 26.75+.02 Qudian 15166 5.97 5.60 5.66—.26 RangeRs .08 18005 3.74 3.59 3.63—.16 S&P500ETF 4.13e 40379 312.69 311.97 312.04+.02 SpdrBiot .44e 12742 87.41 85.63 86.58+1.55 SpdrEMBd 11714 27.36 27.34 27.35—.01 SpdrRetl .49e 10234 44.46 44.01 44.01—.82 SpdrOGEx .73e 55836 21.14 20.75 20.82—.46 ServcNow 22308 278.88 272.53 275.21+8.90 SibanyeG .14r 7725 7.80 7.72 7.78+.17 SlackTcn 24412 22.35 21.10 21.16—1.95 SnapIncA 33690 14.76 14.39 14.74+.05 SwstnEngy 12197 1.96 1.94 1.96—.02 Sprint 10545 5.90 5.84 5.86 Square 9781 66.00 65.14 65.72—.02 SPHlthC 1.01e 7402 97.53 97.22 97.35+.22 SPCnSt 1.28e 7856 61.81 61.60 61.78+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 12060 59.21 58.78 58.91—.44 SPDRFncl .46e 46852 29.97 29.85 29.89+.08 SPTech .78e 7635 87.86 87.60 87.64+.14 SPUtil 1.55e 30232 62.85 62.49 62.68—.30 TJX .92 21773 61.69 60.21 60.89+1.34 TaiwSemi .73e 9369 54.14 53.87 53.95+.53 Target 2.64 x10813 111.08 109.78 109.80—1.50 TevaPhrm .73e 87856 10.73 10.43 10.66+.32 Transocn 16563 4.80 4.68 4.71—.12 TurqHillRs 9068 .44 .42 .42—.03 Twitter 19743 29.67 29.22 29.25—.24 UberTchn 65723 27.22 26.61 27.19+.44 UndrArm 7055 17.48 17.21 17.48+.15 USNGas 7635 19.84 19.71 19.82—.28 USOilFd 40308 11.72 11.68 11.70—.21 USSteel .20 11075 13.46 13.06 13.11—.17 Valaris 12715 4.01 3.76 3.80—.39 ValeSA .29e 12517 11.46 11.39 11.40+.10 VanEGold .06e 25461 27.22 27.03 27.15—.05 VEckOilSvc .47e 7211 11.38 11.23 11.25—.15 VangSP500 3.81e 9176 287.24 286.57 286.58—.03 VangEmg 1.10e 10742 42.62 42.49 42.51+.24 VerizonCm 2.46f 10611 59.69 59.31 59.66+.22 Visa 1 9044 181.92 180.20 181.76+2.10 WPXEngy 9630 9.86 9.58 9.66—.24 WellsFargo 2.04 14074 54.33 54.00 54.06+.06 WhitngPet 16130 5.77 5.48 5.50—.35 WmsCos 1.52 10170 22.30 22.18 22.28—.02 Yamanag .02 14597 3.51 3.47 3.49—.01 ZTOExp 14446 22.60 21.80 22.00—.43 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 