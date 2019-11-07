BC-150-actives-e, The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 16260 2.75 2.68 2.70+.08 AT&TInc 2.04 35111 39.50 39.25 39.48+.23 Adient 1.10 9497 25.97 24.67 25.49+1.99 Alibaba 45460 187.34 184.69 186.11+1.95 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 35924 8.58 8.48 8.49—.02 Altice .07e 14444 26.76 25.86 26.20+.22 Annaly 1e 11207 9.09 9.04 9.08+.04 AnteroMid .45e 24815 6.77 6.33 6.44—.40 AnteroRes 1 11484 2.91 2.76 2.78+.02 ArborRT 1.20f 10485 15.55 15.09 15.52+.64 ArcelorM .10p 10668 17.16 16.98 17.03+1.21 AstraZen 1.37e 11806 47.13 46.93 46.94—.40 AuroraC 17345 3.82 3.71 3.71—.02 Avon 18079 4.66 4.58 4.62+.30 BPPLC 2.46f x22418 39.41 39.30 39.37+.59 BcoBrad .06a 11620 8.61 8.54 8.60—.02 BcoSantSA .21e 17126 4.22 4.19 4.21+.10 BkofAm .72 115994 33.42 33.01 33.41+.62 BarrickGld 2.82e 17444 16.90 16.64 16.66—.24 Blackstone 2.07e 12262 52.79 51.97 52.69+.65 CVSHealth 2 22884 72.09 71.27 71.68+.75 CallonPet 40647 4.42 4.21 4.26—.02 CarvanaA 8861 75.59 70.86 75.02—4.06 CenterPnt 1.15 9560 28.91 28.17 28.73—.04 CntryLink 1 54462 14.49 13.59 14.25+.89 ChesEng 250121 .97 .93 .95+.04 CgpVelLCrd 24338 12.11 11.92 12.09+.62 CgpVelICrd 44931 4.56 4.48 4.49—.25 Citigroup 2.04f 24153 76.28 75.41 76.18+1.76 ClevCliffs .24 9051 7.51 7.40 7.47+.15 CocaCola 1.60 13317 53.00 52.47 52.47—.33 DenburyR 25818 1.08 1.04 1.07+.07 DevonE .36f 10575 22.87 22.38 22.59+.51 DxGBull 18732 28.05 27.55 27.57—1.15 DirSPBear 13786 15.25 15.14 15.17—.29 DirDGlBr 21155 7.72 7.59 7.72+.31 DxSPOGBl 44321 3.40 3.26 3.31+.20 DrxSPBull 9290 58.51 58.12 58.42+1.09 Disney 1.76 15065 132.71 131.75 132.33+1.06 EnCanag .07 21795 4.83 4.75 4.79+.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 38260 12.70 12.06 12.30+.04 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 9455 6.38 5.99 6.04—.22 ExxonMbl 3.48 13170 72.70 72.00 72.29+.80 FMajSilvg 10787 10.31 9.93 10.28+.10 Fitbit 74869 7.04 6.93 6.99—.04 FordM .60a 34324 9.01 8.94 8.97+.05 FrptMcM .20 61776 11.23 10.91 11.17+.53 GenElec .04 106187 11.23 11.09 11.19+.17 GoDaddy 11530 72.55 68.89 71.97+9.01 GoldFLtd .01e 10960 5.54 5.45 5.50—.11 HPInc .64 47091 20.19 19.50 20.09+.52 Hallibrtn .72 15301 21.40 20.91 21.20+.60 HarmonyG .05 12702 3.25 3.20 3.22—.05 HeclaM .01e 23517 2.31 2.19 2.21—.16 IAMGldg 1.52f 10600 3.59 3.46 3.46—.21 iPtShFut 32480 19.09 18.83 18.96—.26 iShGold 20197 14.23 14.19 14.20—.06 iShBrazil .67e 26919 44.52 44.28 44.52+.18 iShEMU .86e 11075 41.10 41.02 41.08+.17 iShGerm .60e 9935 29.20 29.14 29.18+.21 iShSilver 22160 16.46 16.41 16.42—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 43068 43.20 43.06 43.15+.46 iShEMkts .59e 99675 44.17 44.08 44.14+.38 iShiBoxIG 3.87 16235 126.44 126.25 126.37—.50 iSh20yrT 3.05 17206 136.36 135.83 135.83—2.15 iSEafe 1.66e 10760 68.64 68.56 68.61+.40 iShiBxHYB 5.09 8861 86.95 86.89 86.95+.14 iShR2K 1.77e 20100 160.17 159.63 159.83+1.60 iShREst 2.76e 9939 92.06 91.58 91.65—.56 Infosys 16235 10.12 10.04 10.09+.21 iShCorEM .95e 10460 53.01 52.91 52.99+.47 JPMorgCh 3.20 15621 131.26 130.28 131.14+1.84 KARAuct 1.24e 9924 21.26 20.93 21.26+.23 KeurDrPep .60 10114 32.00 30.00 30.90+2.73 KeyEngy 11270 .52 .44 .47+.02 Keycorp .74f 11762 19.47 19.29 19.36+.23 KindMorg 1 13647 20.34 20.17 20.25+.04 Kinrossg 49293 4.65 4.28 4.29—.53 LBrands 1.20 9334 18.30 17.86 18.27+.32 MGM Rsts .48 12170 31.16 30.54 30.69+.17 Macys 1.51 35523 16.66 16.31 16.63+.66 Mallinckdt 36092 3.15 2.77 2.88—.15 Manulifeg 1 9125 20.08 19.47 19.88+.57 MarathnO .20 38540 12.66 12.12 12.55+.37 McDerI 14910 1.51 1.45 1.48—.02 MedProp 1.04f 10348 19.59 19.29 19.30—.15 MobileTele 1.57e 12371 9.49 9.31 9.49+.17 MorgStan 1.40 13883 49.58 49.08 49.41+.85 NRGEgy .12 11346 41.78 39.94 40.62+1.04 Nabors .24 9418 2.20 2.14 2.19+.12 NxTierOil 15218 5.70 4.81 5.20+1.13 Nielsenplc 1.40 34987 19.85 18.24 18.25—1.85 NikeB .88 11396 90.60 89.82 90.02+.54 NobleEngy .48 12948 21.73 20.41 21.07+.17 NokiaCp .19e 40226 3.61 3.57 3.58—.01 OasisPet 21221 3.05 2.94 2.97+.06 OcciPet 3.16f 14375 40.66 40.03 40.31+.70 Oracle .96 11192 56.63 55.96 56.25+.55 PG&ECp 2.12f 47687 6.89 6.18 6.58—.34 PartyCity 82969 3.31 2.32 2.40—3.70 PetrbrsA 8912 14.65 14.54 14.62+.05 Petrobras 20683 16.04 15.93 16.00+.05 Pfizer 1.44 x17894 37.58 37.26 37.28+.03 Pinterestn 23090 20.16 19.60 19.96—.08 ProctGam 2.98 9805 120.34 118.81 119.89—.43 PrUShSP 12310 27.34 27.20 27.23—.34 RLauren 2.75 9923 115.90 110.95 113.71+12.83 RangeRs .08 10166 4.73 4.55 4.61+.07 Realogy .27p 25919 9.23 7.99 9.13—.48 RegionsFn .62 19080 17.31 17.10 17.15+.09 SpdrGold 11505 140.20 139.78 139.81—.64 S&P500ETF 4.13e 59399 309.24 308.51 309.11+2.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 13086 57.33 56.86 57.12+.75 SpdrOGEx .73e 59420 22.91 22.57 22.68+.44 SallyBty 13360 21.98 19.87 20.12+3.48 Schlmbrg 2 13322 36.78 36.11 36.68+1.12 SlackTcn 23704 20.20 19.83 20.01—.14 SnapIncA 24475 14.70 14.35 14.49+.08 SwstnEngy 26883 2.37 2.28 2.28+.03 Sprint 11877 6.20 6.10 6.14—.01 Square 47440 64.05 60.54 63.94+2.60 SPCnSt 1.28e 11041 61.09 60.84 61.00—.01 SPEngy 2.04e 19699 61.13 60.64 60.88+.84 SPDRFncl .46e 73038 29.95 29.74 29.92+.29 SPInds 1.12e 20744 82.18 81.80 82.08+.71 SPTech .78e 12386 85.87 85.47 85.83+.86 SPUtil 1.55e 19453 62.60 62.35 62.43—.43 TaiwSemi .73e 15205 54.27 53.85 54.26+.62 TevaPhrm .73e 126078 9.07 8.53 8.71+.61 Transocn 28923 5.60 5.45 5.54+.19 Twitter 58991 29.11 28.63 28.91—.64 UberTchn 155893 27.32 26.45 27.26+.32 USOilFd 51170 12.01 11.95 12.01+.20 USSteel .20 20127 13.33 13.05 13.19+.35 ValeSA .29e 16589 12.24 12.16 12.23+.06 VanEGold .06e 39738 27.09 26.92 26.93—.37 VnEkRus .01e 10140 25.35 25.25 25.35+.38 VEckOilSvc .47e 24292 12.33 12.09 12.25+.40 VanEJrGld 10155 37.93 37.69 37.72—.57 VangEmg 1.10e 9320 43.28 43.19 43.26+.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 9446 43.27 43.20 43.25+.29 Vereit .55 14545 9.40 9.32 9.40+.04 VerizonCm 2.46f 9859 60.32 59.96 60.14+.01 Vipshop 12853 12.04 11.79 11.90+.19 WellsFargo 2.04 x34878 54.16 53.78 54.12+.83 WestpacBk 1.52e 9477 19.00 18.73 18.77+.19 WhitngPet 13869 7.56 7.06 7.12+.08 XeroxHld 1 10610 38.55 37.74 37.81+.15 YETIHl 29079 30.59 29.40 30.09—.64 Yamanag .02 36201 3.45 