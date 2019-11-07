BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|16260
|2.75
|2.68
|2.70+.08
|AT&TInc 2.04
|35111
|39.50
|39.25
|39.48+.23
|Adient 1.10
|9497
|25.97
|24.67
|25.49+1.99
|Alibaba
|45460
|187.34
|184.69
|186.11+1.95
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|35924
|8.58
|8.48
|8.49—.02
|Altice .07e
|14444
|26.76
|25.86
|26.20+.22
|Annaly 1e
|11207
|9.09
|9.04
|9.08+.04
|AnteroMid .45e
|24815
|6.77
|6.33
|6.44—.40
|AnteroRes 1
|11484
|2.91
|2.76
|2.78+.02
|ArborRT 1.20f
|10485
|15.55
|15.09
|15.52+.64
|ArcelorM .10p
|10668
|17.16
|16.98
|17.03+1.21
|AstraZen 1.37e
|11806
|47.13
|46.93
|46.94—.40
|AuroraC
|17345
|3.82
|3.71
|3.71—.02
|Avon
|18079
|4.66
|4.58
|4.62+.30
|BPPLC 2.46f
|x22418
|39.41
|39.30
|39.37+.59
|BcoBrad .06a
|11620
|8.61
|8.54
|8.60—.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|17126
|4.22
|4.19
|4.21+.10
|BkofAm .72
|115994
|33.42
|33.01
|33.41+.62
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|17444
|16.90
|16.64
|16.66—.24
|Blackstone 2.07e
|12262
|52.79
|51.97
|52.69+.65
|CVSHealth 2
|22884
|72.09
|71.27
|71.68+.75
|CallonPet
|40647
|4.42
|4.21
|4.26—.02
|CarvanaA
|8861
|75.59
|70.86
|75.02—4.06
|CenterPnt 1.15
|9560
|28.91
|28.17
|28.73—.04
|CntryLink 1
|54462
|14.49
|13.59
|14.25+.89
|ChesEng
|250121
|.97
|.93
|.95+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|24338
|12.11
|11.92
|12.09+.62
|CgpVelICrd
|44931
|4.56
|4.48
|4.49—.25
|Citigroup 2.04f
|24153
|76.28
|75.41
|76.18+1.76
|ClevCliffs .24
|9051
|7.51
|7.40
|7.47+.15
|CocaCola 1.60
|13317
|53.00
|52.47
|52.47—.33
|DenburyR
|25818
|1.08
|1.04
|1.07+.07
|DevonE .36f
|10575
|22.87
|22.38
|22.59+.51
|DxGBull
|18732
|28.05
|27.55
|27.57—1.15
|DirSPBear
|13786
|15.25
|15.14
|15.17—.29
|DirDGlBr
|21155
|7.72
|7.59
|7.72+.31
|DxSPOGBl
|44321
|3.40
|3.26
|3.31+.20
|DrxSPBull
|9290
|58.51
|58.12
|58.42+1.09
|Disney 1.76
|15065
|132.71
|131.75
|132.33+1.06
|EnCanag .07
|21795
|4.83
|4.75
|4.79+.14
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|38260
|12.70
|12.06
|12.30+.04
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|9455
|6.38
|5.99
|6.04—.22
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|13170
|72.70
|72.00
|72.29+.80
|FMajSilvg
|10787
|10.31
|9.93
|10.28+.10
|Fitbit
|74869
|7.04
|6.93
|6.99—.04
|FordM .60a
|34324
|9.01
|8.94
|8.97+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|61776
|11.23
|10.91
|11.17+.53
|GenElec .04
|106187
|11.23
|11.09
|11.19+.17
|GoDaddy
|11530
|72.55
|68.89
|71.97+9.01
|GoldFLtd .01e
|10960
|5.54
|5.45
|5.50—.11
|HPInc .64
|47091
|20.19
|19.50
|20.09+.52
|Hallibrtn .72
|15301
|21.40
|20.91
|21.20+.60
|HarmonyG .05
|12702
|3.25
|3.20
|3.22—.05
|HeclaM .01e
|23517
|2.31
|2.19
|2.21—.16
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|10600
|3.59
|3.46
|3.46—.21
|iPtShFut
|32480
|19.09
|18.83
|18.96—.26
|iShGold
|20197
|14.23
|14.19
|14.20—.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|26919
|44.52
|44.28
|44.52+.18
|iShEMU .86e
|11075
|41.10
|41.02
|41.08+.17
|iShGerm .60e
|9935
|29.20
|29.14
|29.18+.21
|iShSilver
|22160
|16.46
|16.41
|16.42—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|43068
|43.20
|43.06
|43.15+.46
|iShEMkts .59e
|99675
|44.17
|44.08
|44.14+.38
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|16235
|126.44
|126.25
|126.37—.50
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|17206
|136.36
|135.83
|135.83—2.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|10760
|68.64
|68.56
|68.61+.40
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8861
|86.95
|86.89
|86.95+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|20100
|160.17
|159.63
|159.83+1.60
|iShREst 2.76e
|9939
|92.06
|91.58
|91.65—.56
|Infosys
|16235
|10.12
|10.04
|10.09+.21
|iShCorEM .95e
|10460
|53.01
|52.91
|52.99+.47
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|15621
|131.26
|130.28
|131.14+1.84
|KARAuct 1.24e
|9924
|21.26
|20.93
|21.26+.23
|KeurDrPep .60
|10114
|32.00
|30.00
|30.90+2.73
|KeyEngy
|11270
|.52
|.44
|.47+.02
|Keycorp .74f
|11762
|19.47
|19.29
|19.36+.23
|KindMorg 1
|13647
|20.34
|20.17
|20.25+.04
|Kinrossg
|49293
|4.65
|4.28
|4.29—.53
|LBrands 1.20
|9334
|18.30
|17.86
|18.27+.32
|MGM Rsts .48
|12170
|31.16
|30.54
|30.69+.17
|Macys 1.51
|35523
|16.66
|16.31
|16.63+.66
|Mallinckdt
|36092
|3.15
|2.77
|2.88—.15
|Manulifeg 1
|9125
|20.08
|19.47
|19.88+.57
|MarathnO .20
|38540
|12.66
|12.12
|12.55+.37
|McDerI
|14910
|1.51
|1.45
|1.48—.02
|MedProp 1.04f
|10348
|19.59
|19.29
|19.30—.15
|MobileTele 1.57e
|12371
|9.49
|9.31
|9.49+.17
|MorgStan 1.40
|13883
|49.58
|49.08
|49.41+.85
|NRGEgy .12
|11346
|41.78
|39.94
|40.62+1.04
|Nabors .24
|9418
|2.20
|2.14
|2.19+.12
|NxTierOil
|15218
|5.70
|4.81
|5.20+1.13
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|34987
|19.85
|18.24
|18.25—1.85
|NikeB .88
|11396
|90.60
|89.82
|90.02+.54
|NobleEngy .48
|12948
|21.73
|20.41
|21.07+.17
|NokiaCp .19e
|40226
|3.61
|3.57
|3.58—.01
|OasisPet
|21221
|3.05
|2.94
|2.97+.06
|OcciPet 3.16f
|14375
|40.66
|40.03
|40.31+.70
|Oracle .96
|11192
|56.63
|55.96
|56.25+.55
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|47687
|6.89
|6.18
|6.58—.34
|PartyCity
|82969
|3.31
|2.32
|2.40—3.70
|PetrbrsA
|8912
|14.65
|14.54
|14.62+.05
|Petrobras
|20683
|16.04
|15.93
|16.00+.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|x17894
|37.58
|37.26
|37.28+.03
|Pinterestn
|23090
|20.16
|19.60
|19.96—.08
|ProctGam 2.98
|9805
|120.34
|118.81
|119.89—.43
|PrUShSP
|12310
|27.34
|27.20
|27.23—.34
|RLauren 2.75
|9923
|115.90
|110.95
|113.71+12.83
|RangeRs .08
|10166
|4.73
|4.55
|4.61+.07
|Realogy .27p
|25919
|9.23
|7.99
|9.13—.48
|RegionsFn .62
|19080
|17.31
|17.10
|17.15+.09
|SpdrGold
|11505
|140.20
|139.78
|139.81—.64
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|59399
|309.24
|308.51
|309.11+2.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|13086
|57.33
|56.86
|57.12+.75
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|59420
|22.91
|22.57
|22.68+.44
|SallyBty
|13360
|21.98
|19.87
|20.12+3.48
|Schlmbrg 2
|13322
|36.78
|36.11
|36.68+1.12
|SlackTcn
|23704
|20.20
|19.83
|20.01—.14
|SnapIncA
|24475
|14.70
|14.35
|14.49+.08
|SwstnEngy
|26883
|2.37
|2.28
|2.28+.03
|Sprint
|11877
|6.20
|6.10
|6.14—.01
|Square
|47440
|64.05
|60.54
|63.94+2.60
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11041
|61.09
|60.84
|61.00—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|19699
|61.13
|60.64
|60.88+.84
|SPDRFncl .46e
|73038
|29.95
|29.74
|29.92+.29
|SPInds 1.12e
|20744
|82.18
|81.80
|82.08+.71
|SPTech .78e
|12386
|85.87
|85.47
|85.83+.86
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19453
|62.60
|62.35
|62.43—.43
|TaiwSemi .73e
|15205
|54.27
|53.85
|54.26+.62
|TevaPhrm .73e
|126078
|9.07
|8.53
|8.71+.61
|Transocn
|28923
|5.60
|5.45
|5.54+.19
|58991
|29.11
|28.63
|28.91—.64
|UberTchn
|155893
|27.32
|26.45
|27.26+.32
|USOilFd
|51170
|12.01
|11.95
|12.01+.20
|USSteel .20
|20127
|13.33
|13.05
|13.19+.35
|ValeSA .29e
|16589
|12.24
|12.16
|12.23+.06
|VanEGold .06e
|39738
|27.09
|26.92
|26.93—.37
|VnEkRus .01e
|10140
|25.35
|25.25
|25.35+.38
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|24292
|12.33
|12.09
|12.25+.40
|VanEJrGld
|10155
|37.93
|37.69
|37.72—.57
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9320
|43.28
|43.19
|43.26+.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9446
|43.27
|43.20
|43.25+.29
|Vereit .55
|14545
|9.40
|9.32
|9.40+.04
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|9859
|60.32
|59.96
|60.14+.01
|Vipshop
|12853
|12.04
|11.79
|11.90+.19
|WellsFargo 2.04
|x34878
|54.16
|53.78
|54.12+.83
|WestpacBk 1.52e
|9477
|19.00
|18.73
|18.77+.19
|WhitngPet
|13869
|7.56
|7.06
|7.12+.08
|XeroxHld 1
|10610
|38.55
|37.74
|37.81+.15
|YETIHl
|29079
|30.59
|29.40
|30.09—.64
|Yamanag .02
|36201
|3.45
|3.34
|3.37—.10
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.