BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|25631
|2.48
|2.38
|2.48+.12
|AT&TInc 2.04
|67459
|39.02
|38.77
|38.82+.33
|AbbVie 4.28
|19477
|80.49
|79.13
|80.32+.77
|Alibaba
|91246
|180.84
|177.27
|180.57+3.90
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|10973
|8.63
|8.56
|8.62+.08
|Alteryx
|12835
|98.74
|86.56
|98.74+7.24
|Altria 3.36f
|9192
|45.27
|44.58
|45.19+.40
|Ambev .05e
|19423
|4.36
|4.33
|4.34+.03
|AmAxle
|11004
|10.39
|8.75
|10.08+1.72
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|8428
|52.74
|51.60
|52.30—.66
|Annaly 1e
|19254
|9.08
|8.97
|9.03+.05
|AnteroRes 1
|11316
|2.67
|2.49
|2.65+.15
|ArcelorM .10p
|10257
|15.41
|15.21
|15.36+.54
|AristaNetw
|31885
|181.63
|173.31
|179.57—65.00
|AuroraC
|9923
|3.62
|3.55
|3.61+.02
|BPPLC 2.46f
|13114
|38.36
|38.18
|38.35+.44
|BcBilVArg .27e
|10107
|5.24
|5.20
|5.20—.03
|BcoBrad .06a
|31934
|8.87
|8.77
|8.77+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|17818
|3.100
|3.97
|3.98+.02
|BkofAm .72
|74606
|31.72
|31.37
|31.45+.18
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|11642
|17.27
|17.02
|17.25—.11
|BrMySq 1.64
|19700
|58.46
|57.48
|57.72+.35
|CBLAsc .30
|16975
|1.53
|1.33
|1.40—.04
|CalifRes
|69215
|8.25
|7.10
|8.01+2.42
|CallonPet
|135962
|4.10
|3.81
|4.05+.25
|Cemex .29t
|11796
|3.84
|3.79
|3.81+.04
|ChesEng
|77467
|1.41
|1.35
|1.41+.07
|Chevron 4.76
|12800
|115.50
|114.02
|114.63—1.51
|CienaCorp
|9080
|36.78
|35.86
|36.69—.43
|CgpVelLCrd
|31246
|10.71
|10.53
|10.63+.50
|CgpVelICrd
|23084
|5.25
|5.15
|5.19—.28
|Citigroup 2.04f
|x14940
|72.67
|72.10
|72.48+1.13
|ClevCliffs .24
|16855
|7.43
|7.28
|7.35+.12
|CocaCola 1.60
|10065
|54.74
|54.38
|54.48+.05
|Coeur
|11884
|5.50
|5.32
|5.48—.04
|ColgPalm 1.72
|9005
|67.50
|66.30
|66.82—1.78
|Cortevan
|18029
|26.37
|25.51
|25.94—.44
|DenburyR
|10708
|1.05
|1.01
|1.05+.05
|DxNGBllrs
|8993
|7.15
|6.65
|7.09+.50
|DxGBull
|20237
|31.47
|30.33
|31.35—.20
|DxGlMBr
|15311
|13.96
|13.40
|13.44+.04
|DirSPBear
|13643
|15.83
|15.72
|15.79—.26
|DirDGlBr
|36127
|7.07
|6.83
|6.85+.04
|DxSPOGBl
|36986
|2.95
|2.77
|2.93+.23
|DrxSPBull
|10234
|56.39
|56.02
|56.13+.89
|Disney 1.76
|8937
|131.43
|130.51
|131.29+1.37
|EnCanag .07
|53548
|4.00
|3.91
|3.96+.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|18307
|12.82
|12.67
|12.82+.23
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|24223
|68.83
|68.31
|68.37+.80
|FiatChrys
|19356
|15.83
|15.72
|15.74+.42
|Fitbit
|857194
|7.26
|7.14
|7.17+.99
|Flor&Dec
|15593
|41.67
|39.50
|41.65—4.18
|FordM .60a
|68733
|8.71
|8.64
|8.68+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|33033
|10.16
|9.92
|10.14+.32
|GenElec .04
|115898
|10.29
|10.06
|10.23+.25
|Gerdau .02e
|19415
|3.40
|3.35
|3.38+.09
|GrubHub
|11930
|34.49
|33.30
|33.83—.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|11443
|19.61
|19.35
|19.58+.33
|Hanesbds .60
|17330
|16.17
|15.37
|15.73+.52
|HeclaM .01e
|10377
|2.32
|2.25
|2.30—.01
|HPEnt .45e
|13107
|16.26
|15.81
|16.16—.25
|iPtShFut
|67498
|19.27
|19.11
|19.23—.52
|iShGold
|24815
|14.49
|14.42
|14.48+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|43013
|45.37
|45.08
|45.25+.65
|iShSilver
|25891
|16.89
|16.83
|16.89—.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|42879
|41.89
|41.80
|41.81+.66
|iShEMkts .59e
|92356
|43.10
|43.01
|43.06+.48
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|11197
|141.13
|140.65
|141.06—.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|17949
|67.91
|67.81
|67.86+.44
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|28706
|86.73
|86.58
|86.73—.08
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|8438
|131.06
|130.76
|130.89+.82
|iShFltRtB .32
|11391
|50.92
|50.88
|50.89—.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|20141
|157.20
|156.05
|156.96+1.51
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|14741
|63.74
|63.65
|63.68+.45
|Infosys
|23744
|9.69
|9.55
|9.55—.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|10672
|51.78
|51.68
|51.72+.55
|ItauUnHs
|x47297
|9.23
|9.12
|9.12+.10
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|15182
|126.69
|126.02
|126.49+1.57
|KKR 1.31e
|10803
|29.19
|28.20
|29.08+.25
|Keycorp .74f
|8332
|18.24
|18.06
|18.16+.19
|KindMorg 1
|13322
|20.30
|20.05
|20.29+.31
|Kinrossg
|20502
|4.85
|4.77
|4.85
|KosmosEn .18
|8586
|6.36
|6.25
|6.34+.14
|LloydBkg .47a
|9084
|2.94
|2.91
|2.92+.02
|Macys 1.51
|17321
|15.49
|15.21
|15.46+.30
|MarathnO .20
|14641
|11.88
|11.62
|11.85+.32
|McDerI
|11312
|1.67
|1.59
|1.61—.02
|MorgStan 1.40
|9631
|46.72
|46.47
|46.51+.46
|Nabors .24
|11308
|1.96
|1.86
|1.91+.06
|NeoPhoton
|8590
|7.50
|6.74
|7.43+.85
|NokiaCp .19e
|32073
|3.68
|3.64
|3.68+.03
|OasisPet
|11209
|2.72
|2.60
|2.70+.09
|OcciPet 3.16f
|9403
|41.54
|40.74
|41.48+.98
|Olin .80
|9211
|18.75
|17.87
|18.66+.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|44473
|6.55
|6.25
|6.54+.37
|PetrbrsA
|21840
|15.64
|15.31
|15.59+.50
|Petrobras
|44504
|16.79
|16.44
|16.74+.50
|Pfizer 1.44
|17767
|38.72
|38.53
|38.59+.22
|Pinterestn
|211022
|19.80
|18.71
|19.35—5.80
|Pretiumg
|8837
|9.78
|9.25
|9.46—.66
|ProShSP
|11230
|25.50
|25.44
|25.47—.15
|PrUShSP
|10784
|28.00
|27.88
|27.95—.31
|RangeRs .08
|9146
|4.17
|3.97
|4.13+.10
|RegionsFn .62
|13138
|16.34
|16.20
|16.24+.14
|SpdrGold
|10963
|142.73
|142.13
|142.73+.30
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|72605
|305.39
|304.74
|305.06+1.73
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|12456
|54.55
|54.15
|54.35+.45
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|45032
|21.77
|21.29
|21.71+.59
|Schlmbrg 2
|8666
|33.31
|32.97
|33.29+.60
|SibanyeG .14r
|12308
|7.54
|7.46
|7.51—.14
|SlackTcn
|8644
|22.18
|21.62
|21.95—.05
|SnapIncA
|36917
|15.38
|14.93
|15.26+.20
|SwstnEngy
|23113
|2.14
|2.05
|2.11+.06
|Sprint
|11346
|6.27
|6.19
|6.25+.04
|Square
|11380
|62.47
|61.46
|62.04+.61
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10373
|95.56
|95.08
|95.31+.56
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|17178
|61.38
|61.25
|61.29+.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10179
|58.50
|58.20
|58.45+.49
|SPDRFncl .46e
|52194
|28.96
|28.86
|28.87+.17
|SPInds 1.12e
|13509
|79.26
|79.01
|79.15+.64
|SPTech .78e
|10141
|84.22
|83.82
|84.03+.36
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13618
|64.49
|64.25
|64.29+.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9880
|52.08
|51.73
|51.86+.23
|TataMotors
|11608
|12.36
|12.06
|12.33+.25
|TeckResg .19e
|13735
|16.01
|15.76
|15.79—.05
|Tenaris .69e
|12404
|21.69
|20.96
|21.64+1.34
|TevaPhrm .73e
|28540
|8.34
|8.10
|8.33+.18
|Transocn
|19875
|4.91
|4.73
|4.88+.13
|Twilio
|11652
|98.73
|95.51
|98.15+1.59
|29660
|30.26
|29.86
|29.94—.03
|UberTchn
|18456
|31.48
|30.74
|31.38—.12
|USNGas
|8537
|20.64
|20.47
|20.60—.21
|USOilFd
|36314
|11.51
|11.44
|11.48+.18
|USSteel .20
|114464
|13.50
|12.25
|13.34+1.83
|ValeSA .29e
|23723
|12.14
|11.99
|12.12+.38
|VanEGold .06e
|40716
|28.11
|27.77
|28.09—.07
|VnEkSemi .58e
|11127
|129.24
|128.23
|129.17+1.68
|VanEJrGld
|13195
|39.25
|38.71
|39.24+.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|20386
|42.35
|42.27
|42.28+.43
|VangEur 1.71e
|12543
|55.96
|55.87
|55.90+.23
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|9567
|42.72
|42.66
|42.68+.28
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|16499
|61.34
|60.64
|60.67+.20
|WPXEngy
|10256
|10.19
|9.96
|10.15+.17
|Wayfair
|10947
|82.71
|79.53
|82.12—.12
|WellsFargo 2.04
|13834
|52.20
|51.91
|51.94+.31
|WstnUnion .80
|17379
|26.37
|25.02
|26.25+1.19
|WhitngPet
|21387
|6.71
|6.39
|6.65+.31
|WmsCos 1.52
|8878
|22.63
|22.31
|22.61+.30
|Yamanag .02
|18048
|3.65
|3.56
|3.65+.01
|ZayoGrp
|8293
|34.24
|34.16
|34.20+.06
|—————————
