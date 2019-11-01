BC-150-actives-e The Associated Press

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 25631 2.48…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 25631 2.48 2.38 2.48+.12 AT&TInc 2.04 67459 39.02 38.77 38.82+.33 AbbVie 4.28 19477 80.49 79.13 80.32+.77 Alibaba 91246 180.84 177.27 180.57+3.90 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10973 8.63 8.56 8.62+.08 Alteryx 12835 98.74 86.56 98.74+7.24 Altria 3.36f 9192 45.27 44.58 45.19+.40 Ambev .05e 19423 4.36 4.33 4.34+.03 AmAxle 11004 10.39 8.75 10.08+1.72 AmIntlGrp 1.28 8428 52.74 51.60 52.30—.66 Annaly 1e 19254 9.08 8.97 9.03+.05 AnteroRes 1 11316 2.67 2.49 2.65+.15 ArcelorM .10p 10257 15.41 15.21 15.36+.54 AristaNetw 31885 181.63 173.31 179.57—65.00 AuroraC 9923 3.62 3.55 3.61+.02 BPPLC 2.46f 13114 38.36 38.18 38.35+.44 BcBilVArg .27e 10107 5.24 5.20 5.20—.03 BcoBrad .06a 31934 8.87 8.77 8.77+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 17818 3.100 3.97 3.98+.02 BkofAm .72 74606 31.72 31.37 31.45+.18 BarrickGld 2.82e 11642 17.27 17.02 17.25—.11 BrMySq 1.64 19700 58.46 57.48 57.72+.35 CBLAsc .30 16975 1.53 1.33 1.40—.04 CalifRes 69215 8.25 7.10 8.01+2.42 CallonPet 135962 4.10 3.81 4.05+.25 Cemex .29t 11796 3.84 3.79 3.81+.04 ChesEng 77467 1.41 1.35 1.41+.07 Chevron 4.76 12800 115.50 114.02 114.63—1.51 CienaCorp 9080 36.78 35.86 36.69—.43 CgpVelLCrd 31246 10.71 10.53 10.63+.50 CgpVelICrd 23084 5.25 5.15 5.19—.28 Citigroup 2.04f x14940 72.67 72.10 72.48+1.13 ClevCliffs .24 16855 7.43 7.28 7.35+.12 CocaCola 1.60 10065 54.74 54.38 54.48+.05 Coeur 11884 5.50 5.32 5.48—.04 ColgPalm 1.72 9005 67.50 66.30 66.82—1.78 Cortevan 18029 26.37 25.51 25.94—.44 DenburyR 10708 1.05 1.01 1.05+.05 DxNGBllrs 8993 7.15 6.65 7.09+.50 DxGBull 20237 31.47 30.33 31.35—.20 DxGlMBr 15311 13.96 13.40 13.44+.04 DirSPBear 13643 15.83 15.72 15.79—.26 DirDGlBr 36127 7.07 6.83 6.85+.04 DxSPOGBl 36986 2.95 2.77 2.93+.23 DrxSPBull 10234 56.39 56.02 56.13+.89 Disney 1.76 8937 131.43 130.51 131.29+1.37 EnCanag .07 53548 4.00 3.91 3.96+.03 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 18307 12.82 12.67 12.82+.23 ExxonMbl 3.48 24223 68.83 68.31 68.37+.80 FiatChrys 19356 15.83 15.72 15.74+.42 Fitbit 857194 7.26 7.14 7.17+.99 Flor&Dec 15593 41.67 39.50 41.65—4.18 FordM .60a 68733 8.71 8.64 8.68+.09 FrptMcM .20 33033 10.16 9.92 10.14+.32 GenElec .04 115898 10.29 10.06 10.23+.25 Gerdau .02e 19415 3.40 3.35 3.38+.09 GrubHub 11930 34.49 33.30 33.83—.23 Hallibrtn .72 11443 19.61 19.35 19.58+.33 Hanesbds .60 17330 16.17 15.37 15.73+.52 HeclaM .01e 10377 2.32 2.25 2.30—.01 HPEnt .45e 13107 16.26 15.81 16.16—.25 iPtShFut 67498 19.27 19.11 19.23—.52 iShGold 24815 14.49 14.42 14.48+.02 iShBrazil .67e 43013 45.37 45.08 45.25+.65 iShSilver 25891 16.89 16.83 16.89—.03 iShChinaLC .87e 42879 41.89 41.80 41.81+.66 iShEMkts .59e 92356 43.10 43.01 43.06+.48 iSh20yrT 3.05 11197 141.13 140.65 141.06—.18 iSEafe 1.66e 17949 67.91 67.81 67.86+.44 iShiBxHYB 5.09 28706 86.73 86.58 86.73—.08 iSR1KVal 2.41e 8438 131.06 130.76 130.89+.82 iShFltRtB .32 11391 50.92 50.88 50.89—.10 iShR2K 1.77e 20141 157.20 156.05 156.96+1.51 iShCorEafe 1.56e 14741 63.74 63.65 63.68+.45 Infosys 23744 9.69 9.55 9.55—.04 iShCorEM .95e 10672 51.78 51.68 51.72+.55 ItauUnHs x47297 9.23 9.12 9.12+.10 JPMorgCh 3.20 15182 126.69 126.02 126.49+1.57 KKR 1.31e 10803 29.19 28.20 29.08+.25 Keycorp .74f 8332 18.24 18.06 18.16+.19 KindMorg 1 13322 20.30 20.05 20.29+.31 Kinrossg 20502 4.85 4.77 4.85 KosmosEn .18 8586 6.36 6.25 6.34+.14 LloydBkg .47a 9084 2.94 2.91 2.92+.02 Macys 1.51 17321 15.49 15.21 15.46+.30 MarathnO .20 14641 11.88 11.62 11.85+.32 McDerI 11312 1.67 1.59 1.61—.02 MorgStan 1.40 9631 46.72 46.47 46.51+.46 Nabors .24 11308 1.96 1.86 1.91+.06 NeoPhoton 8590 7.50 6.74 7.43+.85 NokiaCp .19e 32073 3.68 3.64 3.68+.03 OasisPet 11209 2.72 2.60 2.70+.09 OcciPet 3.16f 9403 41.54 40.74 41.48+.98 Olin .80 9211 18.75 17.87 18.66+.32 PG&ECp 2.12f 44473 6.55 6.25 6.54+.37 PetrbrsA 21840 15.64 15.31 15.59+.50 Petrobras 44504 16.79 16.44 16.74+.50 Pfizer 1.44 17767 38.72 38.53 38.59+.22 Pinterestn 211022 19.80 18.71 19.35—5.80 Pretiumg 8837 9.78 9.25 9.46—.66 ProShSP 11230 25.50 25.44 25.47—.15 PrUShSP 10784 28.00 27.88 27.95—.31 RangeRs .08 9146 4.17 3.97 4.13+.10 RegionsFn .62 13138 16.34 16.20 16.24+.14 SpdrGold 10963 142.73 142.13 142.73+.30 S&P500ETF 4.13e 72605 305.39 304.74 305.06+1.73 SpdrS&PRB .74e 12456 54.55 54.15 54.35+.45 SpdrOGEx .73e 45032 21.77 21.29 21.71+.59 Schlmbrg 2 8666 33.31 32.97 33.29+.60 SibanyeG .14r 12308 7.54 7.46 7.51—.14 SlackTcn 8644 22.18 21.62 21.95—.05 SnapIncA 36917 15.38 14.93 15.26+.20 SwstnEngy 23113 2.14 2.05 2.11+.06 Sprint 11346 6.27 6.19 6.25+.04 Square 11380 62.47 61.46 62.04+.61 SPHlthC 1.01e 10373 95.56 95.08 95.31+.56 SPCnSt 1.28e 17178 61.38 61.25 61.29+.13 SPEngy 2.04e 10179 58.50 58.20 58.45+.49 SPDRFncl .46e 52194 28.96 28.86 28.87+.17 SPInds 1.12e 13509 79.26 79.01 79.15+.64 SPTech .78e 10141 84.22 83.82 84.03+.36 SPUtil 1.55e 13618 64.49 64.25 64.29+.04 TaiwSemi .73e 9880 52.08 51.73 51.86+.23 TataMotors 11608 12.36 12.06 12.33+.25 TeckResg .19e 13735 16.01 15.76 15.79—.05 Tenaris .69e 12404 21.69 20.96 21.64+1.34 TevaPhrm .73e 28540 8.34 8.10 8.33+.18 Transocn 19875 4.91 4.73 4.88+.13 Twilio 11652 98.73 95.51 98.15+1.59 Twitter 29660 30.26 29.86 29.94—.03 UberTchn 18456 31.48 30.74 31.38—.12 USNGas 8537 20.64 20.47 20.60—.21 USOilFd 36314 11.51 11.44 11.48+.18 USSteel .20 114464 13.50 12.25 13.34+1.83 ValeSA .29e 23723 12.14 11.99 12.12+.38 VanEGold .06e 40716 28.11 27.77 28.09—.07 VnEkSemi .58e 11127 129.24 128.23 129.17+1.68 VanEJrGld 13195 39.25 38.71 39.24+.03 VangEmg 1.10e 20386 42.35 42.27 42.28+.43 VangEur 1.71e 12543 55.96 55.87 55.90+.23 VangFTSE 1.10e 9567 42.72 42.66 42.68+.28 VerizonCm 2.46f 16499 61.34 60.64 60.67+.20 WPXEngy 10256 10.19 9.96 10.15+.17 Wayfair 10947 82.71 79.53 82.12—.12 WellsFargo 2.04 13834 52.20 51.91 51.94+.31 WstnUnion .80 17379 26.37 25.02 26.25+1.19 WhitngPet 21387 6.71 6.39 6.65+.31 WmsCos 1.52 8878 22.63 22.31 22.61+.30 Yamanag .02 18048 3.65 3.56 3.65+.01 ZayoGrp 8293 34.24 34.16 34.20+.06 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.