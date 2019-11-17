Are Your Kids Getting Enough Sleep?

As an adult, you’ve probably experienced your fair share of late nights and groggy mornings. So if your child is…

As an adult, you’ve probably experienced your fair share of late nights and groggy mornings. So if your child is a few hours short on sleep sometimes, it’s no big deal, right?

Not exactly. The impact of sleep deprivation is more detrimental to kids and can have both short- and long-term impacts on their health.

How Much Sleep Is Enough?

But first, let’s talk about how much sleep kids need each day. It varies by age range, as you can see by these recommendations from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

— 4-12 months old: 12–16 hours (including naps).

— 1-2 years old: 11–14 hours (including naps).

— 3–5 years old: 10–13 hours (including naps).

— 6–12 years old: 9–12 hours.

— 13–18 years old: 8–10 hours.

Every child is different, but the bottom number is the absolute minimum I recommend. Some children may function better closer to the maximum number.

Why Is Sleep So Important?

Everyone needs sleep to reset — particularly children, whose bodies are still developing. I tell parents that lack of sleep is a stressor on the body. We’ve all been in that situation of not getting enough sleep; the next day, maybe you’re on edge or moody and you struggle to focus in a meeting.

Now, imagine if that’s happening all the time: The effects of poor sleep get exacerbated by kids’ already overactive hormones. This can make it tougher for children to stayed focused in school, affecting academic performance and even their social skills. A 2017 study published in Academic Pediatrics showed that children between the ages of 3 and 7 who don’t get enough sleep have more trouble paying attention and controlling their emotions. Starting at about age 7, they exhibit problems with peer relationships.

To make up for the deficit, some children fall asleep in class and others may come home and take a nap. On the weekends, teenagers in particular may sleep until 1 or 2 p.m. to counteract their sleep debt, then stay up until 1 or 2 a.m. These practices can alter their sleep schedule, set them up for a poor week of sleep and limit how much time they can devote to after-school activities, spending time with friends and family, and studying and homework.

Problems Associated With Poor Sleep

In terms of long-term impact, kids can suffer from abnormal growth due to lack of sleep. Growth hormone is secreted at the highest level during deep sleep, which is key to normal height and timely onset of puberty.

Poor-quality sleep can cause blood glucose and cortisol levels to remain high during sleep due to an overactive brain, and high levels are considered risk factors for diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Plus, tired kids are less motivated to exercise, and just like many sleep-deprived adults, they often get hungry for higher-carb and higher-fat foods — all of which can lead to unwanted weight gain.

When it comes to keeping sickness and stress at bay, getting enough sleep can help. Both children and adults produce cytokines during sleep, which help the body fight impending illness.

What Parents Can Do

As a parent, it’s important to intervene early when you notice sleep problems in your child. I meet with many parents who say their teens seem to sleep all day, or their younger children frequently complain about fatigue, headaches and stomachaches. Often, after asking about what a normal week looks like, I’ll notice a pattern that indicates the main problem is they’re not getting adequate sleep.

Whether or not your child is struggling with sleep, it’s important to help set a bedtime routine, which can train the body to start winding down at the same time each night.

Before bed, consider having them integrate a relaxing activity, such as a bath or shower, or encourage them to read a book or write in a journal. I recommend limiting screen time, and making sure that computers, the TV and mobile devices are turned off and out of the bedroom an hour prior to lights out.

I’ve found that many of my young patients who aren’t getting enough rest are bringing their electronic devices into the bedroom, sometimes even checking them throughout the night. Exposure to artificial light, especially blue light from screens, makes it harder for the body to release enough melatonin, inhibiting sleep.

While it’s important to set a bedtime and stick to it, it’s also important to make sure your kids wake up around the same time every day. You can be a bit more lax on the weekends — just try not to let your child snooze too long.

When it comes to the bedroom itself, make sure your child sleeps in a calm and pleasant environment. A cool, dark room where noise is limited is best. Consider a white noise or sound machine, or listening to classical music.

These aren’t just great tips for your child; they’re helpful for adults, too. The more you model good sleep behavior, the more likely your kids will follow in your well-rested footsteps.

