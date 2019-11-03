Are You Sleep Deprived, or Do You Have Narcolepsy?

If you’re like me, you’ve had days of extreme fatigue or sleepiness that impact your mood, productivity, social interactions and…

If you’re like me, you’ve had days of extreme fatigue or sleepiness that impact your mood, productivity, social interactions and perhaps even your health. We live in a 24/7 society with electronics that provide unending access to work, entertainment and connection with family and friends. This has exacerbated the erosion of healthy sleep that began with the invention of the light bulb (thanks, Edison!). The result? An epidemic of sleepy people: sleepy kids, sleepy teens, sleepy adults.

Sleep doctors like me talk to sleepy and tired people all day long. And here’s one important distinction: Excessive sleepiness and fatigue are not the same thing. Fatigue is a self-reported lack of physical or mental energy and, as such, it is objectively measurable. Common causes include poor sleep the night before, an intense workout the previous day or even cold or flu symptoms. Fatigue can be debilitating when associated with chronic diseases, such as depression and heart failure.

In contrast, excessive sleepiness is the inability to stay awake during the major waking period of the day, resulting in an irrepressible need to sleep or unintended lapses into sleep. Excessive sleepiness can be caused by a host of sleep-wake disorders, medical illnesses, medications and illicit substances. The most common sleep-wake disorders causing excessive sleepiness are insufficient sleep and obstructive sleep apnea. Around 40% of adult Americans don’t get the recommended amount of sleep needed for good health.

A consensus statement from American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends nine to 12 hours of sleep daily for children 6 to 12 years old, eight to 10 hours for kids 13 to 17 and seven to nine hours for adults. Are you getting that much shut-eye?

Recently, I was in Vancouver at the World Sleep 2019 meeting listening to experts in the narcolepsy field. Narcolepsy is a central nervous system disorder characterized in many, but not all, by a deficiency in hypocretin, also known as orexin, a wake-promoting neurotransmitter. Roughly 1 in 2,000 people are affected, which makes it more than a rare disease. Worse, at least 50% of people with narcolepsy are undiagnosed, including many teenagers, college students and adults who have been labeled as “lazy.”

Symptoms that point to narcolepsy include:

— Excessive daytime sleepiness. This is the core symptom of narcolepsy, and it results in a persistent inability to stay awake and alert during the day. The sleepiness can be of variable intensity, ranging from intermittent drowsiness to irresistible unintended lapses into sleep that can occur in dangerous situations, like while driving.

— Hallucinations. Some people have vivid, often frightening visual, tactile or auditory hallucinations as they fall asleep.

— Sleep paralysis. Some people are unable to move for a few minutes as they wake, or just before they fall asleep. These episodes can be terrifying and associated with a sense of suffocation.

— Sudden muscle tone loss. Cataplexy is a sudden loss of muscle tone that leaves people weak in reaction to strong emotion, especially laughter and excitement. The muscle weakness frequently affects only parts of the body — often the face, neck and knees. People likely will not lose consciousness, but they’re often temporarily unable to respond.

— Disturbed nocturnal sleep. Just as narcoleptics have trouble staying awake during the day, they also report disrupted sleep at night. This includes frequent spontaneous awakenings sometimes with recollection of dreams.

Treating Narcolepsy

There have traditionally been very few effective drugs to treat narcolepsy and related sleep disorders. However — drum roll, please — hope is on the horizon with two novel drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration this year: solriamfetol and pitolisant.

Narcolepsy is a chronic disorder without a cure, at least at this time. The primary goal of treatment is to reduce daytime sleepiness that affects quality of life and ability to function. This is done using both non-pharmacologic and pharmacologic strategies with routine screening for common sleep disorders like sleep apnea and insufficient sleep that often co-exist.

Non-pharmacologic strategies include maintaining a regular sleep-wake schedule and good sleep hygiene. Strategic napping and caffeine use can be game changers for narcoleptics trying to get through busy days. Social support is critical, too, as narcolepsy is associated with many psychological, social, academic and occupational challenges.

However, at the end of the day, most patients with narcolepsy require alerting medications to combat excessive sleepiness, and even with that, many still have residual symptoms. Traditional stimulant medications (methylphenidate and amphetamines) have been used for decades to treat excessive sleepiness, but they have the potential for tolerance and dependence, as well as cardiovascular side effects.

Wake-promoting agents modafinil and armodafinil were FDA approved in 1998 and 2007, respectively, for treating excessive sleepiness in narcolepsy (and later for sleep apnea and shift work sleep disorder). They are not related to traditional stimulants and, therefore, have more favorable safety profiles. However, they often fail to restore normal wakefulness to narcoleptics.

Enter sodium oxybate, the only FDA-approved medication for both cataplexy (2002) and excessive sleepiness (2007) in adults and children 7 to 17 years of age with narcolepsy. Sodium oxybate is classified as a central nervous system depressant and administered twice at night. Despite its relation to the illicit (date rape) drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate, it has a favorable safety profile without the cardiovascular effects of traditional stimulants.

Now, for the new kids on the block: Solriamfetol received FDA approval in March 2019 for treating excessive sleepiness in narcolepsy and residual sleepiness in people with obstructive sleep apnea who use a primary form of therapy, like a CPAP. It has a unique mechanism of action (dual effect on dopamine and norepinephrine brain receptors) and a more favorable safety profile than traditional stimulants.

Last but not least is pitolisant, the first agent for narcolepsy that works on the wake-promoting histamine pathway. The FDA approved it in August 2019, and this drug is expected to be available in pharmacies by the end of the year. Due to its minimal potential for abuse and tolerance, unlike all aforementioned narcolepsy drugs, pitolisant is the first that’s not scheduled by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

If you’re struggling with sleepiness, frequently tired, work less productively, make mistakes, have lapses in judgment or wakefulness, or feel unable to enjoy or fully participate in life’s activities, don’t just “push through.” It may be time to consult your doctor. A thorough evaluation of your sleep-wake cycle, and daytime and nighttime symptoms, may get you on the road to sleeping and feeling better.

