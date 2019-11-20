Are Gums and Emulsifiers in Foods Safe?

Locust bean gum. Guar gum. Xanthan gum. Carrageenan. Soy lecithin. If you’ve ever read the label of an ice cream,…

Locust bean gum. Guar gum. Xanthan gum. Carrageenan. Soy lecithin. If you’ve ever read the label of an ice cream, plant-based dairy alternative, coffee creamer, wrap/tortilla or chocolate bar, you’ll probably have noticed one or more of these ingredients and wondered to yourself: What is this doing in my food, and should I be eating it?

All of these ingredients are food additives known as food gums or emulsifiers. They are often added to processed foods to modify their texture. They are used to thicken or “gel up” thin liquids or high moisture foods. They also help keep potentially dry or brittle foods soft and pliable — like soft tortillas or gluten-free baked goods — and keep foods “stable” by preventing them from separating, especially when they contain both fat and water.

What Are Food Gums?

Many food gums and emulsifiers are naturally-derived, complex carbohydrates: Locust bean gum comes from the carob tree, and guar gum is extracted from a type of legume known as cluster bean. Xanthan gum is produced by a specific type of bacteria when it ferments simple sugars. Carrageenan is derived from seaweed.

Lecithin is a natural extract from egg yolks, soybeans and sunflower seeds; it’s not a complex carbohydrate biochemically, but rather a type of fat with a water-attracting head and a fat-attracting tail. (This makes it handy for holding mixed foods together cohesively.)

Other emulsifying ingredients are synthetic compounds made in industrial labs rather than directly extracted from plants. These include carbymethycellulose (aka cellulose gum), polysorbate 80, mono and diglycerides.

Connection to Inflammatory Bowel Disease

With increasing focus on a subset of “ultra-processed foods” and the uniquely detrimental effect they may have on our health, there is also increased focus on whether there are specific ingredients common to these foods that are particularly harmful to human health. Among people who study inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease and colitis, there has similarly been a question as to whether food additives such as gums and emulsifiers may pose particular risks with respect to promoting inflammation and triggering disease activity.

So what does the science say on whether food additives like emulsifiers are helpful, harmful or benign? It’s complicated.

Not all of these ingredients behave the same way in our bodies, and there is some suggestion that a subset of them could actually have beneficial properties.

Potentially Beneficial Gums

Guar gum is classified as a soluble fiber.And like other fibers in this family, it’s been demonstrated to help regulate bowel movements, particularly among people with irritable bowel syndrome. In fact, it’s the star ingredient in a variety of fiber supplements marketed for precisely this purpose. It’s also been shown effective at helping to lower cholesterol and maintain blood sugar control.

More recent animal studies also suggest guar gum has beneficial prebiotic and anti-inflammatory properties in the gut as well, though human studies to confirm this effect are lacking. Prebiotic fibers are those that are especially nourishing to species of beneficial bacteria in our guts, helping to promote more abundant communities of them. So among the food gums, guar gum seems like one we need not fear.

Xanthan gum has been studied in humans and animals for its potential role in helping reduce high blood sugar levels when consumed with a sugar or carbohydrate-containing meal. It seems to do so by slowing absorption of sugars so that they hit the bloodstream in a more gradual way. Small studies of xanthan gum supplementation in healthy volunteers, however, have not shown a comparable effect to guar gum on regulating bowel movements.

Lecithin is an emulsifier naturally found in eggs, though the stuff added to most foods comes from soybean or sunflower oil. Lecithin is marketed as a dietary supplement because it contains an essential nutrient phosphatylcholine (choline), a pre-cursor to an essential nerve-signaling molecule called acetylecholine — though some studies have raised questions about whether supplementation is wise, as there is the suggestion that too much lecithin could contribute to cardiovascular disease risk.

Phosphatylcholine is also a structural component of the protective lining of our gut’s mucous barrier. Very small studies among people with a type of inflammatory bowel disease called u lcerative colitis suggest a possible benefit from supplementing lecithin to help restore mucous barrier integrity and reduce inflammation, though larger trials are needed to provide further proof of concept.

It’s unclear whether lecithin from foods would have a similar therapeutic effect, however, since it can be metabolized in the digestive tract and therefore not make it all the way to the colon. (When studied as a potential therapy for colitis, lecithin supplements were coated for delayed release in the colon.)

Other Emulsifiers

When you start to consider other types of emulsifiers, however, the picture grows murkier. To be clear, there are virtually no data from in-vivo human studies (or, living human studies) that directly implicate emulsifiers or gums directly in adverse health outcomes. But studies in animal models have raised concern among health researchers — particularly those who study inflammatory bowel diseases — that certain such ingredients could be pro-inflammatory within the gut, contributing to a degradation of the protective mucous layer and inducing an inflammatory state.

The ingredients in particular question include:

— Cellulose gum (carbomethylcellulose).

— Carrageenan.

— Polysorbate 80.

But it’s not so clear how the data from animal models translates into human outcomes. After all, it’s been found that children with Crohn’s disease who are exclusively fed nutrient-fortified meal replacement drinks that contain a variety of these gums/emulsifiers are nonetheless achieving disease remission at rates comparable to children who are given powerful steroid medications. What this highlights is that we don’t have nearly enough clean data from actual humans to understand whether these food additives have an adverse effect gut health at all, and if so, under what circumstances, for which people and at what levels of exposure.

So what’s a health-minded eater to do?

Processed Foods

Unless you’re cooking all of your food from scratch and consuming whole foods exclusively, you’re bound to encounter some food gums or emulsifiers in your usual diet. Even following an organic or plant-based diet will not exempt you from this. Thankfully, there is no smoking-gun evidence to suggest that we’d all be better off strictly avoiding these ingredients even in small amounts or when consumed occasionally. In other words, they are not toxic, nor have they been directly implicated as causes or perpetuators of inflammatory bowel disease in people.

But because these ingredients are generally the mark of highly-processed food, there is a case to be made for seeking out some simple swaps to reduce the number of foods in your diet that contain them in favor of whole or more minimally processed alternatives. This may be especially true for people following gluten-free or dairy-free diets who rely heavily on numerous highly-processed, convenience products as daily staple foods, like plant-based milks/creamers/yogurts/cheeses, low-carb or gluten-free baked goods.

Smart Swaps

For example, unlike almond milk, many of the newer oat milks don’t contain any gums or emulsifiers to thicken them. Strained European-style yogurts (Greek, skyr) are less likely to contain gums and emulsifiers than reduced fat/calorie regular yogurts. In addition, increasingly, some more natural brands of brands of conventional yogurt are using beneficial soluble fibers like guar gum or fruit-derived pectin (a soluble fiber) to thicken their products.

Refrigerated, all-natural tortillas are less likely to contain cellulose gum than their shelf-stable, highly preserved counterparts. All natural and premium ice cream pints are less likely to contain gums and emulsifiers than reduced fat, reduced carbohydrate, frozen non-dairy “ice cream” or value-priced alternatives.

Take the time to compare your options when it comes to the convenience foods upon which you rely heavily. It’s a small but proactive thing you can do toward shifting your diet toward simpler, less processed foods, without making yourself unnecessarily crazy about occasional intake of food additives.

