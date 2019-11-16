Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:34 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 16, 2019, 12:00 AM

Testimony ties president closer to pressure on Ukraine

White House: Trump undergoes exam at Walter Reed

The Latest: Ex-aide says Trump persuaded to release money

AP FACT CHECK: Impeachment hearings and that Trump tweet

Biden holding Democratic campaign town hall at Vegas school

Warren pushes back on critics of her health care plan

The Latest: United Farm Workers backs Harris for nomination

Analysis: Deval Patrick revives debate over ‘electability’

Diplomat says he overheard Trump call about ‘investigations’

American held in Turkey as IS suspect returns to US

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up