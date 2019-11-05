AP Top Political News at 12:31 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020 Will Democrats surge in the South? What to watch…

Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020 Will Democrats surge in the South? What to watch on Tuesday Trump boosts Kentucky governor, attacks political foes Senate more partisan today than when Clinton faced trial Trump crony Roger Stone’s trial promises political drama Former ambassador says she was warned to ‘watch my back’ ‘Go big or go home’: Key takeaways from impeachment pages US tells UN it is pulling out of Paris climate deal Experts: White House has dubious reasons to ignore subpoenas Trump honors World Series champion Nationals at White House Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.