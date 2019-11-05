Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:31 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 5, 2019, 12:00 AM

Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020

Will Democrats surge in the South? What to watch on Tuesday

Trump boosts Kentucky governor, attacks political foes

Senate more partisan today than when Clinton faced trial

Trump crony Roger Stone’s trial promises political drama

Former ambassador says she was warned to ‘watch my back’

‘Go big or go home’: Key takeaways from impeachment pages

US tells UN it is pulling out of Paris climate deal

Experts: White House has dubious reasons to ignore subpoenas

Trump honors World Series champion Nationals at White House

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up