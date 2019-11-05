AP Top Political News at 12:31 a.m. EST

Elections in 4 states Tuesday will offer test runs for 2020
Will Democrats surge in the South? What to watch on Tuesday
Trump boosts Kentucky governor, attacks political foes
Senate more partisan today than when Clinton faced trial
Trump crony Roger Stone’s trial promises political drama
Former ambassador says she was warned to ‘watch my back’
‘Go big or go home’: Key takeaways from impeachment pages
US tells UN it is pulling out of Paris climate deal
Experts: White House has dubious reasons to ignore subpoenas
Trump honors World Series champion Nationals at White House
