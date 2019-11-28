AP Top Political News at 10:51 p.m. EST

The Latest: Trump, in Afghanistan, says Taliban wants deal
Trump visits troops in Afghanistan, reveals US-Taliban talks
Fired Navy Secretary Spencer criticizes Trump in SEAL case
Sticky impeachment trial questions: How long? Who testifies?
Trump signs bills in support of Hong Kong; China furious
Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing Ukraine aid
Ads assail conservative legal group over Trump’s court picks
Appeals court issues stay for former White House counsel
In Florida and elsewhere, GOP pressured over climate change
Super PAC backing Cory Booker’s presidential bid shuts down
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.