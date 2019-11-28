AP Top Political News at 10:51 p.m. EST

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

November 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Trump, in Afghanistan, says Taliban wants deal

Trump visits troops in Afghanistan, reveals US-Taliban talks

Fired Navy Secretary Spencer criticizes Trump in SEAL case

Sticky impeachment trial questions: How long? Who testifies?

Trump signs bills in support of Hong Kong; China furious

Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing Ukraine aid

Ads assail conservative legal group over Trump’s court picks

Appeals court issues stay for former White House counsel

In Florida and elsewhere, GOP pressured over climate change

Super PAC backing Cory Booker’s presidential bid shuts down

