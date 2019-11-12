Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 12, 2019, 12:00 AM

Protections for 660,000 immigrants on line at Supreme Court

Impeachment aside, federal budget remains a pressing matter

Meet the witnesses: Diplomats start off impeachment hearings

Impeachment witness: Ukrainians asked about holdup of aid

Democrats, GOP to vie for impeachment narrative — on TV

GOP Rep. Peter King retiring, giving Dems new 2020 target

AP sources: Deval Patrick mulling Democratic White House run

Mulvaney to file his own impeachment lawsuit, lawyers say

After boost from Perry, backers got huge gas deal in Ukraine

Pentagon chief says Vindman should not fear Army retaliation

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

