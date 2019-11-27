AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EST

Fired Navy leader highly critical of Trump in SEAL case
Sticky impeachment trial questions: How long? Who testifies?
Trump signs bills in support of Hong Kong; China furious
Trump knew of whistleblower before releasing Ukraine aid
Judge puts temporary hold on McGahn subpoena ruling
In Florida and elsewhere, GOP pressured over climate change
Super PAC backing Cory Booker’s presidential bid shuts down
Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups
Impeachment fight leaves voters cold in contested Wisconsin
On the Thanksgiving menu: Turkey, with a side of impeachment
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.