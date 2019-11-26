AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Democrats push impeachment to next phase with Dec. 4 hearing Ex-White House lawyer McGahn ordered to comply with subpoena US…

Democrats push impeachment to next phase with Dec. 4 hearing Ex-White House lawyer McGahn ordered to comply with subpoena US criticizes China for abuses revealed by leaked cables Trump defends against impeachment at ‘homecoming rally’ AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the Apple plant he didn’t open Bloomberg: US would benefit from more, not fewer, immigrants Trump campaign, GOP groups attack Google’s new ad policy Probe of police shooting could revive scrutiny of Buttigieg Trump tells impeachment jokes at annual turkey pardon event Bloomberg as mayor: A New York that sparkled, and chafed Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.