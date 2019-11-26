Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:20 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

Democrats push impeachment to next phase with Dec. 4 hearing

Ex-White House lawyer McGahn ordered to comply with subpoena

US criticizes China for abuses revealed by leaked cables

Trump defends against impeachment at ‘homecoming rally’

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the Apple plant he didn’t open

Bloomberg: US would benefit from more, not fewer, immigrants

Trump campaign, GOP groups attack Google’s new ad policy

Probe of police shooting could revive scrutiny of Buttigieg

Trump tells impeachment jokes at annual turkey pardon event

Bloomberg as mayor: A New York that sparkled, and chafed

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up