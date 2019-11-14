AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EST

Trump wants Supreme Court to block subpoena for his taxes
AP source: Second US official in Kyiv heard Trump call
Tactical edge will shift to GOP in Senate impeachment trial
Kavanaugh avoids controversy in first major appearance
Trump says impeachment probe has been ‘very hard’ on family
The Latest: Trump says impeachment probe hard on his family
Charges against GOP operative Roger Stone now before jury
N. Korea calls Biden a ‘rabid dog’ for insulting its dignity
Ex-Gov. Deval Patrick launches ‘Hail Mary’ bid for president
Amazon appeals $10B Pentagon contract won by Microsoft
