AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 14, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump wants Supreme Court to block subpoena for his taxes

AP source: Second US official in Kyiv heard Trump call

Tactical edge will shift to GOP in Senate impeachment trial

Kavanaugh avoids controversy in first major appearance

Trump says impeachment probe has been ‘very hard’ on family

The Latest: Trump says impeachment probe hard on his family

Charges against GOP operative Roger Stone now before jury

N. Korea calls Biden a ‘rabid dog’ for insulting its dignity

Ex-Gov. Deval Patrick launches ‘Hail Mary’ bid for president

Amazon appeals $10B Pentagon contract won by Microsoft

