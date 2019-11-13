Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

The Associated Press

November 13, 2019, 12:00 AM

Impeachment hearings go live on TV with the 1st witnesses

Trump to face limits of his power in impeachment hearings

‘Sad day’ or ‘scam’? What to watch at impeachment hearing

Trump, Erdogan to meet as thorny issues stress relations

Powell to testify before Congress as Fed pauses rate cuts

Separating fact from fiction at Trump’s impeachment hearings

Split Supreme Court appears ready to allow Trump to end DACA

Battle-tested attorneys to face off in impeachment inquiry

Watchdog report on Russia probe nears public release

GOP senators too busy, unwilling to view impeachment hearing

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

