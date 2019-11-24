AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EST

Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid Supreme Court says Ginsburg released from…

Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

Supreme Court says Ginsburg released from hospital

Report: Review details effort to justify Ukraine decision

She can’t vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway

Sarah Sanders eyes possible run for governor of Arkansas

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and his so-they-say accusations

Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible

Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq trip

‘A serious-minded kid:’ Pete Buttigieg aimed high early

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.