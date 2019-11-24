AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EST

Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy
Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid
Supreme Court says Ginsburg released from hospital
Report: Review details effort to justify Ukraine decision
She can’t vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway
Sarah Sanders eyes possible run for governor of Arkansas
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and his so-they-say accusations
Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq trip
‘A serious-minded kid:’ Pete Buttigieg aimed high early
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.