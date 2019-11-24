Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:05 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 24, 2019, 12:00 AM

Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

Supreme Court says Ginsburg released from hospital

Report: Review details effort to justify Ukraine decision

She can’t vote, but 2020 Democrats want her support anyway

Sarah Sanders eyes possible run for governor of Arkansas

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and his so-they-say accusations

Schiff says more hearings, witnesses possible

Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq trip

‘A serious-minded kid:’ Pete Buttigieg aimed high early

