AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EST

Bloomberg apologizes for ‘stop and frisk’ police practice
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
2019 Takeaways: Suburb shift, high turnout and ‘Socialism!’
Jon Voight, Alison Krauss honored with national medals
Patrick refuses to disavow PAC money in Dem presidential bid
Reid: Iowa, NH not diverse enough to provide Dems’ guidance
AP Interview: Steyer’s fortune fuels underdog 2020 campaign
China urges US to “stop flexing muscles” in South China Sea
Russia providing mood music for House impeachment drama
White House: Trump undergoes exam at Walter Reed
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.