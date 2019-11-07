Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 7, 2019, 12:00 AM

Women keep up wins in Trump-era political surge

Location, location: Why Ukraine leader aimed for Oval Office

3rd-party bid? Gabbard’s denials don’t ease Democrats’ fears

Trump plows ahead despite fresh signs of trouble in 2020

Taylor expected to be first to testify in public hearings

Democrats promise swift action after win in Virginia

‘I would quit’: Takeaways from diplomat Taylor’s testimony

Analysis: Trump’s GOP has no answer for suburban slide

Study: Russia’s web-censoring tool sets pace for imitators

Trump works up a sweat at Louisiana campaign rally

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up