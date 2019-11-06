Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:47 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Analysis: Trump’s GOP has no answer for suburban slide

Democrats promise swift action after win in Virginia

Dem leads Kentucky governor’s race that is too close to call

AP sources: State Dept. worried about defending ambassador

US diplomat acknowledges what Democrats call a quid pro quo

White House lawyers expected to take lead in impeachment

Republican Lt. Gov. Reeves wins Mississippi governor’s race

Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call

A ‘refreshed’ memory: Key takeaways from Ukraine testimony

Voters in US states decide on sanctuary city, Airbnb rentals

