Analysis: Trump’s GOP has no answer for suburban slide
Democrats promise swift action after win in Virginia
Dem leads Kentucky governor’s race that is too close to call
AP sources: State Dept. worried about defending ambassador
US diplomat acknowledges what Democrats call a quid pro quo
White House lawyers expected to take lead in impeachment
Republican Lt. Gov. Reeves wins Mississippi governor’s race
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
A ‘refreshed’ memory: Key takeaways from Ukraine testimony
Voters in US states decide on sanctuary city, Airbnb rentals
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.