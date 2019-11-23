Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 23, 2019, 12:00 AM

Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills and fever

Secretary of Navy says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and his so-they-say accusations

Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq trip

‘A serious-minded kid:’ Pete Buttigieg aimed high early

Bloomberg vows to refuse donations, presidential salary

New Hampshire may test durability of Sanders’ popularity

Former Iowa governor says Biden has ‘heart of a president’

Top lawmakers reach agreement on spending as deadline nears

Harris hopes to make ‘magic’ with black women in SC

