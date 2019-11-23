AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EST

Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills and fever
Secretary of Navy says Trump’s tweet is not a formal order
AP FACT CHECK: Trump and his so-they-say accusations
Pence works to reassure Kurdish allies in surprise Iraq trip
‘A serious-minded kid:’ Pete Buttigieg aimed high early
Bloomberg vows to refuse donations, presidential salary
New Hampshire may test durability of Sanders’ popularity
Former Iowa governor says Biden has ‘heart of a president’
Top lawmakers reach agreement on spending as deadline nears
Harris hopes to make ‘magic’ with black women in SC
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.