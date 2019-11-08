Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say
‘No ambiguity’: Takeaways from Ukraine transcripts
Ivanka Trump rejects notion family profits from presidency
Bloomberg to pass on Iowa, NH, focus on Super Tuesday states
Whistleblower disputes boil over in impeachment interview
Trump launches black outreach effort for 2020
Bloomberg’s wealth gives him options his rivals don’t enjoy
Biden has ‘no problem’ with Bloomberg running for president
Interior proposes coveted deal to ex-client of agency head
Medicare’s outpatient ‘Part B’ premium going up to $144.60
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.