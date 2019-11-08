Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:14 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump tried hard to win Ukraine Biden probes, officials say

‘No ambiguity’: Takeaways from Ukraine transcripts

Ivanka Trump rejects notion family profits from presidency

Bloomberg to pass on Iowa, NH, focus on Super Tuesday states

Whistleblower disputes boil over in impeachment interview

Trump launches black outreach effort for 2020

Bloomberg’s wealth gives him options his rivals don’t enjoy

Biden has ‘no problem’ with Bloomberg running for president

Interior proposes coveted deal to ex-client of agency head

Medicare’s outpatient ‘Part B’ premium going up to $144.60

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up