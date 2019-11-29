Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:09 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 29, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump to decide if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

Who made the new drapes? It’s among high court’s mysteries

Trump to meet Macron, Merkel at NATO summit

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Belated bill to help solve indigenous cold cases gains steam

Party like a spy: Spookstock is intel world’s hush-hush bash

Alaska governor marks 1st year in office amid turmoil

Trump impeachment drive has similarities to Wisconsin recall

Trump thanks troops in Afghanistan, says Taliban want a deal

Fired Navy Secretary Spencer criticizes Trump in SEAL case

