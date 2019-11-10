Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 5:25 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 10, 2019, 12:00 AM

Watergate redux? Trump impeachment inquiry heads for live TV

Justices take up high-profile case over young immigrants

Still unknown? Many have yet to form opinions on Warren

NRA turmoil creates rift among some big donors

In memoir, Haley alleges some on Trump team urged resistance

Progressive lawyer Boudin wins San Francisco’s DA race

What You Need to Know: Dems, GOP tussle over witnesses

Trump to confront Turkey about buying Russian defense system

Top US general says 500-600 American troops to stay in Syria

The Latest: Exit polls see runoff in Romania president vote

