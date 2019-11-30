Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:00 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

Biden launches Iowa trip with focus on Trump, rural America

July 25 forecast: Sunny, with cloud of impeachment for Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s Ukraine defense collides with facts

Impeachment’s influence hazy as issue in congressional races

Impeachment may complicate 2020 for lonely Michigan moderate

Trump to decide if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

Who made the new drapes? It’s among high court’s mysteries

Trump to meet Macron, Merkel at NATO summit

Belated bill to help solve indigenous cold cases gains steam

Party like a spy: Spookstock is intel world’s hush-hush bash

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up